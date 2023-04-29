 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Draft Best Available Day 3 Picks and Best Fits for Houston

The best of the rest is actually fairly impressive heading into Round 4

By Kenneth L.
NCAA Football: Georgia at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Kelee Ringo, CB - Georgia
  2. Antonio Johnson, S - Texas A&M
  3. Nick Herbig, OLB - Wisconsin
  4. A.T. Perry, WR - Purdue
  5. Darius Rush, CB - South Carolina
  6. Roschon Johnson, RB - Texas
  7. Dawand Jones, OT - Ohio State
  8. Henry To’oto’o, ILB - Alabama
  9. Andre Carter II, EDGE - Army
  10. Luke Wypler, OC - Ohio State
  11. Clark Phillips III, CB - Utah
  12. Ade Adebawore, DE - Northwestern
  13. Cory Trice Jr., CB - Purdue
  14. K.J. Henry, EDGE - Clemson
  15. Chandler Zavala, OG - NC State
  16. Jake Haener, QB - Fresno State
  17. Xavier Hutchinson, WR - Iowa State
  18. Blake Freeland, OT - BYU
  19. Tyler Scott, WR - Cincinatti
  20. Nick Saldiveri, OT - Old Dominion
  21. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB - TCU
  22. Jalen Redmond, DT - Oklahoma
  23. Moro Ojomo, DT - Texas
  24. Eli Ricks, CB - Alabama
  25. Jamie Robinson, S - Florida State

If Houston can snag any one of Kelee Ringo, Antonio Johnson, or Darius Rush, the secondary would be immensely better for it. Kelee Ringo was listed as the 10th best player available before DayTwo so it’s astonishing he’s still available heading into round 4 of the draft. Johnson was mocked in the last picks of the first round, but has been passed up for other secondary options. All three players would provide immediate depth and talent in a position group that has yet to be adequately addressed.

I personally don’t think the Texans are done surrounding their new QB C.J. Stroud with talent. A.T. Perry is a personal favorite and would compete with Nico Collins for the best WR red zone target immediately. Xavier Hutchinson is also another big bodied receiver option, while Tyler Scott is a player of the same guild as Tank Dell.

The Texans will spend much of today’s picks bringing in depth pieces across the defense. I suspect after the fourth round, Houston commits most every pick to players across the defense.

