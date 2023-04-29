NFL Draft Best Available Day 3 Picks and Best Fits for Houston

Kelee Ringo, CB - Georgia Antonio Johnson, S - Texas A&M Nick Herbig, OLB - Wisconsin A.T. Perry, WR - Purdue Darius Rush, CB - South Carolina Roschon Johnson, RB - Texas Dawand Jones, OT - Ohio State Henry To’oto’o, ILB - Alabama Andre Carter II, EDGE - Army Luke Wypler, OC - Ohio State Clark Phillips III, CB - Utah Ade Adebawore, DE - Northwestern Cory Trice Jr., CB - Purdue K.J. Henry, EDGE - Clemson Chandler Zavala, OG - NC State Jake Haener, QB - Fresno State Xavier Hutchinson, WR - Iowa State Blake Freeland, OT - BYU Tyler Scott, WR - Cincinatti Nick Saldiveri, OT - Old Dominion Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB - TCU Jalen Redmond, DT - Oklahoma Moro Ojomo, DT - Texas Eli Ricks, CB - Alabama Jamie Robinson, S - Florida State

If Houston can snag any one of Kelee Ringo, Antonio Johnson, or Darius Rush, the secondary would be immensely better for it. Kelee Ringo was listed as the 10th best player available before DayTwo so it’s astonishing he’s still available heading into round 4 of the draft. Johnson was mocked in the last picks of the first round, but has been passed up for other secondary options. All three players would provide immediate depth and talent in a position group that has yet to be adequately addressed.

I personally don’t think the Texans are done surrounding their new QB C.J. Stroud with talent. A.T. Perry is a personal favorite and would compete with Nico Collins for the best WR red zone target immediately. Xavier Hutchinson is also another big bodied receiver option, while Tyler Scott is a player of the same guild as Tank Dell.

The Texans will spend much of today’s picks bringing in depth pieces across the defense. I suspect after the fourth round, Houston commits most every pick to players across the defense.