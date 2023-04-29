Houston Texans 2023 NFL Draft Rounds 4-7 Open Thread

Good morning and welcome to the insanity that is the NFL Draft.

::expects boos, gets silence::

You know Roger Goodell dreams of this scenario.

But enough about him, he sucks. This is the third day of the draft and the Houston Texans have already executed TWO trades for their 104th and 105th picks in the fourth round.

The Texans receive:

109th overall pick (fourth round)

174th overall pick (fifth round)

A fourth round pick in 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders receive:

104th overall pick (fourth round)

203rd overall pick (sixth round)

The Philadelphia Eagles receive:

105th overall pick (fourth round)

Not sure what the thinking is here but with all the wheeling and dealing DeMeco Ryans and Nick Caserio are doing, this feels like a pick restocking deal.

We will not be doing a draft tracker for day three because there are so many trades that happen and players aren’t nearly as well known.

That said, PLEASE DO NOT TIP ANY PICKS IN THE CHAT, DOING SO WILL RESULT IN A TEMPORARY BAN THROUGH THE END OF THE DRAFT.