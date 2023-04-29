Houston Texans 2023 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

The Houston Texans impressive 2023 NFL Draft is now over and the team will shift their focus towards the undrafted free agents.

Each year, many teams find underrated players throughout the wide range of available undrafted free agents.

Below will be a live thread of each player the Houston Texans sign throughout this process.

LSU Edge Ali Gaye

Former LSU edge Ali Gaye is signing with the #Texans, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

Pitt Wide Receiver Jared Wayne

#Texans signing @pittfootballfam wide receiver Jared Wayne as an undrafted free agent, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023

Arizona State Running Back Xazavian Valladay

Arizona State RB Xazavian Valladay will sign with the #Texans as an undrafted free agent on a deal with $175k in guarantees, his agent @jtoosonlaw says. @Xfactor4_ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 29, 2023

Wisconsin Offensive Lineman Tyler Beach

#Texans are signing @BadgerFootball OL Tyler Beach, per source.@TheDraftNetwork



Pro Day:

Broad 8.5”

Bench 21

Vert 31”

Weight 304.4

Height 6’5 6/8

40: 5.2

1.76 10yd split — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 29, 2023

