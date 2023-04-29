 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans 2023 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Join Battle Red Blog as we keep you updated on the latest undrafted free agent signings!

By Nickschwager
/ new
Florida v Texas A&amp;M Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Houston Texans impressive 2023 NFL Draft is now over and the team will shift their focus towards the undrafted free agents.

Each year, many teams find underrated players throughout the wide range of available undrafted free agents.

Below will be a live thread of each player the Houston Texans sign throughout this process.

LSU Edge Ali Gaye

Pitt Wide Receiver Jared Wayne

Arizona State Running Back Xazavian Valladay

Wisconsin Offensive Lineman Tyler Beach

