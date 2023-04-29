2023 NFL Draft: Houston Texans Finally Stay Put, Select Pittsburgh S Brandon Hill

The Houston Texans used their last pick in the draft on some secondary assistance by drafting safety Brandon Hill out of Pittsburgh with the 248th overall pick (the 31st pick in the seventh round, if you’re keeping track).

Interestingly, this is the only secondary player the Texans took in the entire draft.

But enough from me, here’s what smart people from NFL.com have to say about our newest Texan:

Hill redshirted his first year in Pittsburgh (no statistics in four games played) coming off a strong career at Wekiva High School in Florida. He started twice in 10 games played in 2020 (27 tackles, 1.5 for loss, one interception — returned for a score — and two forced fumbles) before starting 13 of 14 appearances in 2021, garnering second-team All-ACC honors (81 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups). Hill was an honorable mention all-league pick in 2022 (67 tackles, two pass breakups), starting 12 games and then opting out of the team’s bowl game to prepare for the draft.

So, unless the Texans decide to trade into the seventh round, which would be insane but then this entire draft has been insane for the Texans so who knows, this is probably it for the Texans and, whew, it has been a RIDE this year.

How are y’all feeling about the pick? Like it? Hate it? Want to shatter something expensive because of it? Let us know in the comments below.