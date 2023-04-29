2023 NFL Draft Recap

We’re done! It’s over! And as drafts go, this is one of the better Houston Texans drafts in recent history. Granted recent history includes Bill O’Brien making personnel decisions for some reason so the bar was underground, but still by all objective measures, this was a great draft for the Texans. They took care of their biggest needs really early on in really flashy fashion.

They added talent in the receiving corps, finally got our center of the future (we hope), and we have something we haven’t had in what feels like a lifetime: a team to look forward to watching in the preseason.

Here are our official draftees for 2023.

1(2) - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

1(3) - Will Anderson, Jr., EDGE, Alabama

2(62) - Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State

3(69) - Tank Dell, WR, Houston

4(109) - Dylan Horton, EDGE, TCU

5(167) - Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama

6(201) - Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame

6(205) - Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

7(248) - Brandon Hill, S, Pittsburgh

All in all, a fine, if exhausting, few days of work in the office for DeMeco Ryans, Nick Caserio and the Texans.

Next season might actually be interesting. Hopefully as interesting as the draft was.

Thank you and goodnight everybody! The UDFA tracker will be up momentarily.