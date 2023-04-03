Houston Texans 2023 NFL Draft: Quarterback Options

The Houston Texans are in need of a franchise quarterback and the good news is that there are several good options available at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Texans currently posses the second-overall pick, along with the 12th-overall pick in the draft and have met with several of the top candidates.

Option 1: Bryce Young (Alabama)

Bryce Young is a dynamic player that has all the traits needed to potentially become a true franchise quarterback. What stands out about Young’s game is his pocket awareness, along with his overall calmness. Young seems to posses the “it factor”. Many players have all the talent in the world, but can’t seem to make the necessary plays in clutch moments, Young can.

The biggest downside with Young is his size. Young is listed as 5’10 and 204 pounds, according to the measurements at the NFL Combine that took place in early March.

It is rumored that the Texans like Young the best out of the quarterbacks available in this upcoming draft and if true, Young will have arguably the best left tackle in the game in Laremy Tunsil protecting him, along with talented right tackle Tytus Howard.

.@AlabamaFTBL @_bryce_young is a pocket magician in addition to all of his other elite skills #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/y1eGyFjNvq — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) March 24, 2023

Option 2: CJ Stroud (Ohio State)

Like Bryce Young, CJ Stroud is another player that has the traits needed to potentially become a franchise quarterback in the future. Stroud has the more prototypical quarterback build, standing at 6’3 and weighing around 214 pounds.

What stands out when watching Stroud play would have to be his accuracy and ability to deliver the deep ball. Stroud showcased elite quarterback play during the college football playoffs, against Georgia, which made his draft stock increase significantly.

Stroud is currently the favorite to be selected first-overall by the Carolina Panthers in April, although nothing is set in stone this early.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME CJ STROUD#PMSCFBESPN2 pic.twitter.com/WdVM2q4fcT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 1, 2023

The other quarterbacks Houston will meet with are Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. All three players have a unique skillset, but the Texans should target a more put together player with their second-overall pick. If the Texans were to go a different route with their second-pick, I could see a scenario where one of these quarterbacks could be selected with their 12th-pick, although very unlikely.

The Texans top-two quarterback options in the 2023 NFL Draft should be Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. Both players look to be the most NFL ready and also be the week one starter. Either way the Texans go, they will be getting a potential game-changing type of player.