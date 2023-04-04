2023 NFL Rule Changes

Every year once the NFL season comes to a close, all 32 franchises, and the NFL’s competition committee are allowed to submit proposed rule changes for the following year. Sometimes these proposed changes make sense and seem like ideas that make for better football. Sometimes these proposed changes offer a safer player experience. Sometimes these proposed changes might provide better entertainment. And, sometimes they’re just tossed out to stop other teams from “cheating”.

Earlier this year, the collective franchises tossed out 17 proposed rule changes:

NFL Communications

2023 Playing Rule Proposals Summary 1 By Philadelphia; amends Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2, to permit the use of zero (“0”) as a jersey numeral; to allow kickers and punters to use any jersey numeral between 0-49 and 90- 99. 2 By Philadelphia; amends Rule 6, Section 1, to permit a team to maintain possession of the ball after a score by substituting one offensive play (4th and 20 from the kicking team’s 20- yard line) for an onside kickoff attempt. 3 By Los Angeles Chargers; amends Rule 4, Section 6, Article 3 and Section 7, Article 4, to make the adjustment of the play clock following an Instant Replay reversal consistent with other timing rules. 4 By Detroit; amends Rule 15, Section 3, Article 9, to expand the coaches’ challenge system to include personal fouls called on the field. 5 By Detroit; amends Rule 15, Section 1, to provide clubs more opportunities for a third challenge. 6 By Detroit; amends Rule 15, Section 3, to expand the Replay Official’s jurisdiction to allow for consultation regarding penalty assessment. 7 By Houston; amends Rule 15, Section 1, Article 2, to expand the Replay Official’s jurisdiction to allow for review on failed fourth down attempts. 8 By Los Angeles Rams; amends Rule 15, Section 1 and Section 3, to make fouls for Roughing the Passer called on the field subject to replay assist and/or review by a coach’s challenge. 9 By New York Jets; amends Rule 12, Section 2, Article 6, to expand the crackback prohibition to players who go in motion and go beyond the center to block (“split-flow block”) a defender below the waist. 10 By Competition Committee; to change the definition of a launch to leaving one or both feet. 11 By Competition Committee; to make the penalty for tripping a personal foul. 12 By Competition Committee; to make the penalty for illegally handing the ball forward consistent with other illegal acts, such as illegal forward passes. 13 By Competition Committee; to make the penalty for illegal punts, drop kicks, or placekicks consistent with other illegal acts, such as illegal forward passes. 14 By Competition Committee; to put the ball in play at the receiving team’s 25-yard line when a touchback occurs from a punt. 15. By Competition Committee; to prevent the offense from benefitting by an extension of the half as a result of their foul. 16 By Competition Committee; to put the ball in play at the receiving team’s 25-yard line if there is a fair catch on a free kick (kickoff and safety kick) behind the receiving team’s 25- yard line. 17 By Competition Committee; to clarify use of the helmet against an opponent by removing the “butt, ram, spear” language from Article 8 and incorporating those actions into Impermissible Use of the Helmet.

Interesting that your Houston Texans are interested in 4th down results... :scratches head:

Once all the proposals are submitted, the NFL owners vote on them at the annual meeting in Phoenix Arizona.

Nine rules changes have been approved by @NFL clubs for the 2023 season.



Check out the full details: https://t.co/DkoWyLTSRO pic.twitter.com/2duTTlYjRW — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) March 28, 2023

NFL Commnications

Approved 2023 Playing Rules, Bylaws and Resolutions​ NFL clubs adopted the following rules change, bylaw and resolution proposals today at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix Arizona: 2023 Approved Playing Rules Summary 1. By Philadelphia; amends Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2, to permit the use of zero (“0”) as a jersey numeral; to allow kickers and punters to use any jersey numeral between 0-49 and 90-99. 3. By Los Angeles Chargers; amends Rule 4, Section 6, Article 3 and Section 7, Article 4, to make the adjustment of the play clock following an Instant Replay reversal consistent with other timing rules. 7. By Houston; amends Rule 15, Section 1, Article 2, to expand the Replay Official’s jurisdiction to allow for review on failed fourth down attempts. 10. By Competition Committee; to change the definition of a launch to leaving one or both feet. 11. By Competition Committee; to make the penalty for tripping a personal foul. 12. By Competition Committee; to make the penalty for illegally handing the ball forward consistent with other illegal acts, such as illegal forward passes. 13. By Competition Committee; to make the penalty for illegal punts, drop kicks, or placekicks consistent with other illegal acts, such as illegal forward passes. 15. By Competition Committee; to prevent the offense from benefitting by an extension of the half as a result of their foul. 17. By Competition Committee; to clarify use of the helmet against an opponent by removing the “butt, ram, spear” language from Article 8 and incorporating those actions into Impermissible Use of the Helmet. 2023 Approved Bylaws Summary 3. By Competition Committee; to change the claiming period to Monday for players who are waived on the Friday and Saturday of the last week of the regular season. 4. By Competition Committee; to insert Strength of Victory as the second tiebreaker for awarding contracts. 5. By Competition Committee; to adjust the rules for postseason signings to account for standard elevations rule; to freeze postseason rosters at 4:00 PM New York Time on the Wednesday following the last week of the regular season. 2023 Approved Resolutions Summary G-2. By Buffalo; to make the regular season and postseason roster transaction deadlines the same; changes the transaction deadline for Saturday night postseason games to 4:00 p.m., New York time on Saturday. G-3. By Los Angeles Chargers; to provide greater clarity as to a player’s availability for a game. G-4. By New Orleans, Atlanta, Baltimore, Buffalo, Carolina, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Green Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota, New York Jets, Philadelphia, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Tennessee, Washington; to establish one preseason roster reduction date and related procedures.

And the “ayes” have it - H-Town gets it’s 4th down rule change. Maybe that will stop Bill O’Brien from calling fake punts... or encourage him to call more... either way, not our problem anymore.

One of the more interesting changes is the last one, G-4:

...to establish one preseason roster reduction date and related procedures.

Fieldgulls.com

Effective this 2023 preseason, rosters can remain at 90 players through the final preseason game, after which a single cutdown day to 53 players is made. Among NFL resolutions approved today is going to just one roster cutdown in preseason. So teams will go from 90 to 53 after final preseason game.

Rule Change: NFL team will now cut over 1,000 players in one day, on August 29, which is after the final preseason game.



Previously teams had cut their rosters from 90 to 75 first, and then later on from 75 to 53. pic.twitter.com/b7UFZR2IJE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 28, 2023

That’s an awful lot of professional athletes to hit the street in one day, and should create a major flurry of post-cut signings.