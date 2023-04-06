Houston Texans 2023 NFL Draft: Wide Receiver Options

The Houston Texans need significant help at wide receiver and will likely address the position early in the draft.

The Texans wide receiver room in 2022 consisted of Brandin Cooks, who is now a Dallas Cowboy, Nico Collins, Amari Rodgers and Chris Moore, who is currently a free agent. The Texans added veteran receivers Robert Woods and Noah Brown in free agency, but the team still needs another solid option.

Option 1: Jaxon-Smith Njigba (Ohio State)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba currently has the highest odds (+400) to be drafted by the Texans in round one, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Smith-Njigba may not have game changing speed like some other prospects coming out, but can get open consistently and make contested catches. His football IQ is impressive and will help any rookie quarterback the Texans will select.

Ohio State sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba with a 75-yard touchdown. Displayed elusiveness and YAC ability in a major way on this play.pic.twitter.com/9PWaisSiDc — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) November 6, 2021

Option 2: Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee)

Jalin Hyatt is an electric player that would bring game-changing speed and energy to the Texans offense.

Hyatt broke out during his third year at Tennessee, catching 67 passes, for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. Hyatt would open up the Texans offense, the same way Will Fuller did with his elite speed.

1! 2! 3! 4! 5!



Jalin Hyatt's FIFTH receiving touchdown of the day ties it for the Vols. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/KuCFZGE89G — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

Option 3: Quentin Johnston (TCU)

Quentin Johnston has the prototypical type wide receiver build with his 6’3 height and weighing around 208 pounds. Johnston possesses elite athleticism with long strides, which will help him tremendously in the league.

The Texans receivers in 2022 had a hard time separating and creating space, and that is one of the things Johnston excels at. He is a big-play threat each time he touches the ball and demonstrates impressive yards after the catch ability. Johnston still has plenty to work on, but the potential is there.

Quentin Johnston has scored a touchdown in 4 straight games! He’s been a problem for defenses and no answer has been found!pic.twitter.com/85wDJ7gKGI — Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) October 29, 2022

The Texans also met with other impressive wide receivers that include USC’s Jordan Addison, Houston’s Tank Dell and Maryland’s Rakim Jarrett. If the Texans can land even one of these players, their offense will automatically take a positive step forward in 2023.