Houston Texans Post-Draft Depth Chart

Based on an initial evaluation of the depth chart, Houston added three immediate starters in its weakest positions (QB, DE, and OC). Then, they went for depth pieces at positions of need (IOL, WR, LB, DT, and DB). They easily could have added another starter by not trading away their 33rd pick, but it’s all worth it in the end if Will Anderson is a generational talent.
Houston currently have around 85 of their 90-man roster drafted or signed. They’ll be a few more free agents down the road to get to the full allotment, but what you see below is the current depth chart.
NOTE: Bold denotes they are a rookie. Bold and Italicized denotes they are a pending finalization Undrafted Rookie Free Agent (UDFA)
OFFENSE
QB: C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Case Keenum, EJ Perry
RB: Dameon Pierce, Devin Singletary, Mike Boone, Dare Ogunbowale, Xazavian Valladay, Darius Joiner, Gerrid Doaks
FB: Andrew Beck, Troy Hairston
WR: Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, Amari Rodgers, Jared Wayne, Drew Estrada
WR: Robert Woods, Noah Brown, Jesse Matthews, Jalen Camp, Alex Bachman
SLOT WR: John Metchie III, Tank Dell, Johnny Johnson, Steven Sims
LT: Laremy Tunsil, Austin Deculus
LG: Kenyon Green, Michael Dieter, Tyler Beach
C: Juice Scruggs, Jarrett Patterson, Scott Quessenberry
RG: Shaq Mason, Jimmy Morrissey, Dylan Deatherage
RT: Tytus Howard, Charlie Heck
TE: Dalton Shultz, Teagan Quitoriano, Brevin Jordan, Mason Schreck
DEFENSE
DE: Will Anderson Jr., Jerry Hughes, Dylan Horton, Adedayo Odeleye, Ali Gay
DT: Sheldon Rankins, Roy Lopez, Kurt Hinish, Taylor Stallworth
DT: Maliek Collins, Hassan Ridgeway, Thomas Booker IV
DE: Jonathan Greenard, Chase Winovich, Derek Rivers, Demone Harris
LB: Christian Harris, Henry To’o To’o, Blake Cashman
MLB: Denzel Perryman, Christian Kirksey
SLB: Cory Littleton, Jake Hansen, Garret Wallow
CB: Steven Nelson, D’Angelo Ross, Kendall Sheffield, Grayland Arnold
SS: Jimmie Ward, MJ Stewart, Brandon Hill
FS: Jalen Pitre, Eric Murray
CB: Derek Stingley Jr., Cobi Francis, Ka’Dar Hollman
Nickle CB: Desmond King II, Tavierre Thomas
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Ka’imi Fairbairn
P: Cameron Johnston, Joe Doyle
LS: Jon Weeks
