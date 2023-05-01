Houston Texans Post-Draft Depth Chart

Based on an initial evaluation of the depth chart, Houston added three immediate starters in its weakest positions (QB, DE, and OC). Then, they went for depth pieces at positions of need (IOL, WR, LB, DT, and DB). They easily could have added another starter by not trading away their 33rd pick, but it’s all worth it in the end if Will Anderson is a generational talent.

Houston currently have around 85 of their 90-man roster drafted or signed. They’ll be a few more free agents down the road to get to the full allotment, but what you see below is the current depth chart.

NOTE: Bold denotes they are a rookie. Bold and Italicized denotes they are a pending finalization Undrafted Rookie Free Agent (UDFA)

OFFENSE

QB: C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Case Keenum, EJ Perry

RB: Dameon Pierce, Devin Singletary, Mike Boone, Dare Ogunbowale, Xazavian Valladay, Darius Joiner, Gerrid Doaks

FB: Andrew Beck, Troy Hairston

WR: Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, Amari Rodgers, Jared Wayne, Drew Estrada

WR: Robert Woods, Noah Brown, Jesse Matthews, Jalen Camp, Alex Bachman

SLOT WR: John Metchie III, Tank Dell, Johnny Johnson, Steven Sims

LT: Laremy Tunsil, Austin Deculus

LG: Kenyon Green, Michael Dieter, Tyler Beach

C: Juice Scruggs, Jarrett Patterson, Scott Quessenberry

RG: Shaq Mason, Jimmy Morrissey, Dylan Deatherage

RT: Tytus Howard, Charlie Heck

TE: Dalton Shultz, Teagan Quitoriano, Brevin Jordan, Mason Schreck

DEFENSE

DE: Will Anderson Jr., Jerry Hughes, Dylan Horton, Adedayo Odeleye, Ali Gay

DT: Sheldon Rankins, Roy Lopez, Kurt Hinish, Taylor Stallworth

DT: Maliek Collins, Hassan Ridgeway, Thomas Booker IV

DE: Jonathan Greenard, Chase Winovich, Derek Rivers, Demone Harris

LB: Christian Harris, Henry To’o To’o, Blake Cashman

MLB: Denzel Perryman, Christian Kirksey

SLB: Cory Littleton, Jake Hansen, Garret Wallow

CB: Steven Nelson, D’Angelo Ross, Kendall Sheffield, Grayland Arnold

SS: Jimmie Ward, MJ Stewart, Brandon Hill

FS: Jalen Pitre, Eric Murray

CB: Derek Stingley Jr., Cobi Francis, Ka’Dar Hollman

Nickle CB: Desmond King II, Tavierre Thomas

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Ka’imi Fairbairn

P: Cameron Johnston, Joe Doyle

LS: Jon Weeks