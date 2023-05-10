BREAKING: Texans sign Shaq Mason to extension

Before he even plays a down for the Houston Texans, offensive lineman Shaq Mason will have some added security on his contract, according to KPRC’s Aaron Wilson.

#Texans are finalizing a three-year, $36 million contract extension with veteran offensive guard Shaq Mason with $22 million total guaranteed, including a $10 million signing bonus, making him one of the highest paid guards in NFL per @DerykGilmore of @Day1SportsEnt told @KPRC2

The Texans swapped late-round picks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in March to acquire Mason.

Mason, who turns 30 in August, was a fourth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, and Texans general manager Nick Caserio was the director of pro player personnel for the Pats at the time.

Mason was the starting guard in New England for seven years, starting in two Super Bowl victories for the Patriots. This past season, Mason followed his former teammate Tom Brady down south to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he started all 17 games for the team.

Mason was expected to be a free agent at season’s end, but now he’ll be in Houston until the end of the 2026 season protecting quarterback C.J. Stroud.