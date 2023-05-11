BREAKING: Houston Texans 2023 Schedule Release

We’re fully in the dark ages of the NFL offseason when the announcement of the 2023 NFL schedule gets me more hyped up than the 13th hour of CJ Stroud film that I’ve watched.

Houston’s schedule has finally been released and we are slowly nearing professional football season kicking back off in September.

Houston enters the 2023 season with the third easiest schedule in the league, only behind the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

Before the full schedule is released...



Every team's strength of schedule in 2023. ⬇️



: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Tonight 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/82xmSqdaQY — NFL (@NFL) May 11, 2023

HERE is the full and complete schedule:

Week 1: at Baltimore Ravens

Week 2: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 3: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 4: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 5: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 6: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 7: BYE WEEK

Week 8: at Carolina Panthers

Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 11: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 12: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 13: vs. Denver Broncos

Week 14: at New York Jets

Week 15: at Tennessee Titans

Week 16: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 17: vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 18: at Indianapolis Colts

Several notes about the Houston Texans’ schedule: