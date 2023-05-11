BREAKING: Houston Texans 2023 Schedule Release

We’re fully in the dark ages of the NFL offseason when the announcement of the 2023 NFL schedule gets me more hyped up than the 13th hour of CJ Stroud film that I’ve watched.
Houston’s schedule has finally been released and we are slowly nearing professional football season kicking back off in September.
Houston enters the 2023 season with the third easiest schedule in the league, only behind the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.
HERE is the full and complete schedule:
Week 1: at Baltimore Ravens
Week 2: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Week 3: at Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 4: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 5: at Atlanta Falcons
Week 6: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 7: BYE WEEK
Week 8: at Carolina Panthers
Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10: at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 11: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 12: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 13: vs. Denver Broncos
Week 14: at New York Jets
Week 15: at Tennessee Titans
Week 16: vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 17: vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 18: at Indianapolis Colts
Several notes about the Houston Texans’ schedule:
- Houston only faces four teams that made the 2022 NFL playoffs: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, and Baltimore Ravens
- Since the Texans placed last in the AFC South, they play the last place team in the AFC West (Denver), AFC East (New York Jets), and NFC West (Arizona Cardinals).
- Houston has one more home game than away game due to the 17-game schedule. The Texans played one more away game last year in the inaugural longer schedule season.
- Houston finishes the season with three out of the last four games against AFC South opponents. Notably, they don’t face the Tennessee Titans until Week 15
- For the first time, Houston does not have a prime-time game this season. All but one game will be played at noon central on Sunday. That one game is against the Denver Broncos and will be at 3:05 PM CST
