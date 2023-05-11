Houston Texans 2023-24 Live Update Schedule Tracker

We know who the Houston Texans will be playing. We learned that back in January, but there’s still the little question of when the Texans will be playing their opponents next season.

Well, worry no more! Because today is the day the full NFL schedule comes out, after multiple hiccups and delays because of their new Black Friday game, so now you get to find out just like everyone else: in a massive three-hour special on NFL Network.

As is usual for schedule release day, there are going to be sooooooo many rumors flying around about the Texans’ schedule. And we’re going to collect them all here in this live schedule rumor tracker.

If you happen to be floating around the internet and see a Texans-related schedule rumor, add it in the comments and we’ll keep track as best we can (it is a work day, after all) of all credible schedule leaks.

Texans 2023-24 Schedule Leaks

Week 12: Texans at Bengals (Nov. 10) (per Landry Locker)

Texans 2023-24 Opponents:

Home: Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

Away: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

NFL Schedule Release Info

Release time: 7 p.m. CDT

7 p.m. CDT How to watch: NFL Network | ESPN

Let the mayhem commence!