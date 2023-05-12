Houston Texans Sign Four Draft Picks

The Houston Texans begin their rookie mini-camp today and they have locked in nearly half of their draft choices to rookie contracts just in the nick of time. Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle is reporting that the Texans have come to terms with Brandon Hill, Xavier Hutchinson, Henry To’oTo’o, and Jarrett Patterson.

Obviously, the big ticket guys will come later, but the Texans are one of the few teams to sign any of their draft picks to this point. Still, the NFL has taken out much of the drama of signing draft choices once they moved to a slotting system years ago. Out of the group above, the Texans certainly hope that To’oTo’o becomes a contributor at linebacker and on special teams while Hutchinson and Patterson have an outside shot of working their way into the offense at some point this season.

Most of the eyes will be on C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson during the rookie mini-camp, but every single rookie has a unique opportunity to impress a new coaching staff beginning today. What do you think of the rookie signees? Do you think the Texans are on the right track this year?