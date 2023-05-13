Texans Sign Shaquill Griffin to One Year Deal

The Houston Texans keep racking up the Shaqs in free agency. First they traded for Shaq Mason and signed him to an extension to make him our long-term guard of the future. Now they sign former Jags corner Shaquill Griffin, according to Aaron Wilson:

#Texans signing corner Shaquill Griffin to one-year deal with maximum value of $4.5 million, $3 million guaranteed, according to a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 13, 2023

Griffin, who saw his stock tank in Jacksonville due to scheme incompatibility and missing the better part of last year with an injured back suffered in week 6, is joining the team on yet another one-year “prove it” deal.

DeMeco Ryans defense more closely resembles the defenses he played in for the Seattle Seahawks. If he does prove to be a scheme fit, and he stays healthy all season, with his size, he’d make an excellent nickel corner between Stingley and Jimmie Ward.

The terms are one year for a guaranteed $3 million with the potential to reach $4.5 million with bonuses.

What always troubles me on these “prove it” deals is when they do, the player never seems to stick around. But that’s a problem for future me. Present me is happy with this signing. Tons of upside, minimal downside.

What do y’all have to say about the signing? Like it? Loathe it? “My feelings are private and I don’t have to explain myself to you” it? Let us know below.