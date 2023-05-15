 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp

Snapshots, snippets and tweets

By Mike Bullock
NFL: Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Your Houston Texans held Rookie Minicamp this past weekend. First year players saw their New Jersey numbers and took the practice field outside NRG stadium for the very first time. Played like quarterback C.J. Stroud, EDGE rusher Will Anderson Jr., center Juice Scruggs and wide receiver Tank Dell all looked good in Battle Red.

Here’s a list of all the players in attendance:

Now we know who was there and who is wearing what jersey number, let’s dive deeper into the various Twitter feeds for more info on the Minicamp:

Will Anderson Jr (via @DoughertyDrew)

[I’m] very excited about how they’re going to use me, and after what I played at Alabama, I was prepared to do anything/play in any sort of defense. I haven’t arrived yet. I’ve got to earn it. I’m not where I want to be yet. super-excited to have a HC in DeMeco Ryans who has the same mindset, grit, grind as I do. When I saw Texans drafted Alabama LB Henry To’oto’o I picked up my phone & texted him. I’m really excited to have him in locker room here with me again.

While it isn’t a regular season game, it is the first real glimpse of the future of the Houston Texans. And, based on the context of recent memory, that future looks far brighter than it has in some time.

