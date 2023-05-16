The Potential impact of Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell

It is no secret that the Houston Texans have been in need of offensive firepower since the departure of DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and many others. The organization had many draft picks this year, and decided to use their third-round selection on Houston wide receiver Tank Dell.

Dell was incredibly productive in college, totaling 3,155 yards and 32 touchdowns in three years at Houston. Dell has a smaller frame than most other receivers in the game, standing at 5’8 and weighing around 165 pounds at the combine.

The Texans offense in 2022 was awful in almost every way. The team ranked dead last or very close to that in almost every single offensive category. Texans General Manager Nick Caserio and new Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans knew they needed to add someone that can be a difference maker.

Just because Dell has a smaller frame than a majority of players in the league, it does not mean he cannot stay healthy or produce at a high level. In fact, Dell was on the field at Houston consistently.

The Texans need someone who can take pressure off their rookie quarterback in CJ Stroud, and Dell could be that guy. Dell is an explosive playmaker that possesses rare acceleration and can get open in an instant. Since Stroud is known for his impressive accuracy, the duo has the chance to be very good, very quickly.

Not only can Dell be used in many different ways on offense, he may have the opportunity to be the Texans new punt returner. Dell was seen at Texans Rookie Minicamp catching punts, and the potential for the young receiver is limitless with the ball in his hands.

WR Tank Dell catches a punt at Friday’s rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/EDvYvDgDPL — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) May 12, 2023

If Dell can stay healthy and show consistency throughout the Texans offseason programs, he will be playing a lot of meaningful football sooner rather than later. Texans quarterback C.J Stroud is already familiar with Dell, advocating for the team to draft him. The duo of Stroud and Dell could get off to a hot start in Houston.