Houston Texans agree to terms with Tank Dell

The Houston Texans continue to make quick work of signing their draft picks. Coming into the week, they had signed four of their nine selections. Earlier this week the Texans agreed to terms with their second round pick Juice Scruggs. They are following that up with an agreement in place for third round pick and local fan favorite Tank Dell.

#Texans deal for third-round wide receiver Tank Dell: four years, $5.718 million, $1.158 million signing bonus, salaries $750,000, $915,000, $1.03 million, $1.145 million @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 16, 2023

Obviously, the Texans still have a few players left to sign including their two first round selections, but they are well ahead of the curve. Most of their rookies will be under contract before they even enter official team OTAs. Both Scruggs and Dell completed the three day rookie minicamp and are now just waiting to join the rest of their teammates to begin the hard work of improving on the club’s ten victories in the last three seasons. How do you feel about today’s news? Are you excited to see Dell with the Texans?