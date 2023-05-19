Houston Texans Sign Defensive End Jacob Martin

The Houston Texans had long been rumored to be in the market for another edge rusher in advance of training camp in July. They quickly fulfilled on that promise by bring back a familiar face. Jacob Martin is returning from his sabbatical with the New York Jets and coming back home to the team that traded for him in 2019.

Martin was never as productive as the player he was traded for, but he was a solid rotational defensive end for the Texans between 2019 and 2021. He accumulated 10.5 sacks in those three seasons and even started 14 games for the Texans in 2021. 2022 wasn’t as kind to Martin in terms of playing time, but he did register a 65.1 grade according to PFF.

For a reference point, this places him in the territory of Jonathan Greenard. Having yet another solid defensive end is a huge deal as the defensive line still might be the weakness of the roster. Martin will definitely get some run along with Will Anderson, Greenard, and Jerry Hughes. How do you feel about the addition? Are you ready to bring the band back together?