Texans LB Christian Kirksey cut coming?

The Houston Texans are inching closer to the season with OTA’s this week, but there are still a few things the team needs to do before the 2023 campaign officially starts.

Bleacher Report identified one task each team in the NFL needed to complete before the start of the season, and claimed that the Texans need to cut linebacker Christian Kirksey.

Nobody on the team played more snaps than Christian Kirksey last season. However, the Texans added Denzel Perryman and recently drafted Henry To’oTo’o. If the Texans release Kirksey, they can save $5.25 million., and he can find a more favorable path to playing time elsewhere.

Kirksey, 30, started every game last season in his first year with the Texans. However, it may be his only season in Houston. The Texans have a good chunk of cap space, but given the team’s moves at the linebacker position this offseason, they are getting better value out of other players.

He recorded 124 tackles, two interceptions and three sacks last season for Houston and can provide a veteran presence with a group of young linebackers. There’s also reason to trade Kirksey, but considering it hasn’t been done by now, it’s likely that Houston will simply part ways with him after June 1 once the team can save some money and allow him to sign with another team before training camp begins in July.