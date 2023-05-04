Houston Texans Offseason Workout Program Dates

The NFL just announced the offseason workout dates for all 32 clubs, including your beloved Houston Texans.

NFL Communication

Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players. The calendar for 2023 is below.

As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club’s official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during either week three of week four of Phase Three of the offseason program.

Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven consecutive weeks, which in 2023 may begin on May 15. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft.