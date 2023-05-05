Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud is “here to inspire... and win a super bowl”

There are not many better ways to launch into an offseason weekend than by checking out some cool clips of the newest hope for the future of H-Town football.

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is currently that man. The man of the hour, the guy with a world of potential ahead of him and really no baggage behind.

The NFL believes Stroud “was always destined for greatness...”

And since H-Town is a city filled with greatness, seems like a perfect match, right?

From his Pro Day...

...to his opening presser, Stroud almost seems too good to be true.

And, let’s face it, we Texans fans have been waiting for next season since 2002...

Is the wait over? Or is Stroud just more fool’s gold? No one really knows right this moment. However, there’s certainly enough of everything you want to hear that makes it easy to believe he will be the greatest quarterback in Texans history.

If nothing else, he’ll at least provide some major hope for the future between now and when the 2023 season kicks off.

Have a great weekend H-Town!