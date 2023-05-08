Houston Texans offense: Big Leap in 2023?

The Houston Texans offense has been consistently inconsistent since Deshaun Watson was traded from the franchise and have been in desperate need of talent.

Outside of rookie running back Dameon Pierce, left tackle Laremy Tunsil and right tackle Tytus Howard, there was not much to be excited about.

After multiple years of mediocrity on offense, the Texans finally decided to significantly upgrade their group. The Texans started this offseason off by adding one of the best tight ends in football over the last few seasons in Dalton Schultz, added a good running back to complement Dameon Pierce in Devin Singletary, traded for a good, experienced and winning guard in Shaq Mason and added solid veteran pass catchers in Robert Woods and Noah Brown.

Texans fans were happy with the additions that the team made throughout free agency, but knew that there were still many holes to fill. The word on the street throughout the entire offseason was that the team would not draft a quarterback with their second-overall pick, but that was far from the truth.

The Texans drafted Ohio State quarterback C.J Stroud with their second-overall pick and may have found their next franchise quarterback. Stroud possesses pinpoint accuracy and is an impressive pocket passer.

It was clear that the team had a glaring hole at center and may have solved that with the addition of Penn State’s Juice Scruggs (second-round) and Notre Dame’s Jarrett Patterson (sixth-round). The Texans are now set on the offensive line and that group has a ton of potential heading into the 2023 season.

The next step was to add weapons for their new rookie quarterback. The Texans drafted Houston wide receiver Tank Dell in the third-round, along with Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson in the sixth-round. Dell is someone who can bring explosive plays to the Texans, either on offense or returning kicks. He should make a significant impact immediately. It was a surprise for some to see Hutchinson available in the sixth-round, he was a productive receiver all throughout college and can make plays whenever he is given the opportunity. He should get playing time sooner rather than later.

It is not yet known how the Texans offense will look this upcoming season, but with all the new pieces, combined with a new head coach and a completely new offensive scheme, it is almost guaranteed that there will be growing pains for everyone.

The Texans have had a rough few years on offense, but it looks like they are truly headed in the right direction.