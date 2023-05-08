Houston Texans Dameon Pierce Ready to Break Out

One of the very, very few bright spots of the Houston Texans’ 2022 NFL campaign was then-rookie tailback Dameon Pierce. To date, Pierce might be general manger Nick Caserio’s best draft pick. And, that’s a list that includes breakout safety Jalen Pitre, among others.

Now, 2023 will see Pierce run behind a revitalized offensive line, sharing carries with a quality back in Devin Singletary, with rookie phenom C.J. Stroud handing him the ball after throwing passes to Robert Woods, John Metchie III, Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson, with tight end Dalton Schultz paving the way.

You may have noticed that Nico Collins isn’t on the above list. Well, don’t count him out just yet, but after two seasons, Collins has yet to cross the 1,000-yard receiving mark. Granted, he hasn’t exactly had Dan Marino throwing to him, but odds are he’s going to have an uphill battle to beat out Metchie, Woods, Dell and Hutchinson in training camp to earn the WR1 or WR2 spot.

Meanwhile. Pierce will likely thrive no matter who is on the other end of Stroud’s passes. So far, the guy is the closest thing to Earl Campbell the Houston Texans have ever seen. So much so that his offensive linemen are thrilled to block for him.

New #Texans C Juice Scruggs: "Any offensive linemen dream is to have a running back in the backfield like Dameon Pierce." — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) April 29, 2023

#Texans' Shaq Mason says he has had a few conversations with Dameon Pierce. Says "it will be fun." Says he actually watched Pierce against the #Chargers in Week 4 last season, and that's when he took notice of him. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) May 4, 2023

While Pierce isn’t going to sneak up on anyone this year, NFL defenses were already stacking the box against him last year and look what good that did.

Most combined first downs/touchdowns rushing among NFL rookies through Week 16:



1. Dameon Pierce, Texans (54)

2. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (45)

T-3. Kenneth Walker, Seahawks (40)

T-3. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (40)

5. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (32)

6. Rachaad White, Bucs (25) pic.twitter.com/O2NGHb3RWx — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) December 29, 2022

That’s right, Dameon Pierce fans should be happy. Very, very happy. Meanwhile, Pierce is still angry, very, very angry.