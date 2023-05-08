 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Houston Texans Dameon Pierce Ready to Break Out

Run Dameon Run.

By Mike Bullock
/ new
NFL: Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

One of the very, very few bright spots of the Houston Texans’ 2022 NFL campaign was then-rookie tailback Dameon Pierce. To date, Pierce might be general manger Nick Caserio’s best draft pick. And, that’s a list that includes breakout safety Jalen Pitre, among others.

Now, 2023 will see Pierce run behind a revitalized offensive line, sharing carries with a quality back in Devin Singletary, with rookie phenom C.J. Stroud handing him the ball after throwing passes to Robert Woods, John Metchie III, Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson, with tight end Dalton Schultz paving the way.

You may have noticed that Nico Collins isn’t on the above list. Well, don’t count him out just yet, but after two seasons, Collins has yet to cross the 1,000-yard receiving mark. Granted, he hasn’t exactly had Dan Marino throwing to him, but odds are he’s going to have an uphill battle to beat out Metchie, Woods, Dell and Hutchinson in training camp to earn the WR1 or WR2 spot.

Meanwhile. Pierce will likely thrive no matter who is on the other end of Stroud’s passes. So far, the guy is the closest thing to Earl Campbell the Houston Texans have ever seen. So much so that his offensive linemen are thrilled to block for him.

While Pierce isn’t going to sneak up on anyone this year, NFL defenses were already stacking the box against him last year and look what good that did.

That’s right, Dameon Pierce fans should be happy. Very, very happy. Meanwhile, Pierce is still angry, very, very angry.

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...