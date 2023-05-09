In the National Football League’s non-stop attempts to squeeze more and more cash from the golden goose known as fans, vendors, sponsors, business partners and anywhere else they can, they’ve announced not 1, but 2 events tied to the release of the 2023 season schedule. Including a schedule release sponsorship.

Not really quite sure what level of “rabid-fandom” one must achieve to plan your week around these 2 events, but I’m sure it’s a thing. If you’re one of those doing so, here’s the pertinent info:

NFL Communications

2023 NFL Schedule Powered by AWS to be Released Thursday, May 11 **‘SCHEDULE RELEASE ‘23’ ON NFL NETWORK **‘PLAYERS ONLY SCHEDULE RELEASE’ ON NFL+ AIR THURSDAY MAY 11 AT 8:00 PM ET

NFL Announcing Houston Texans 2023 Schedule on Thursday

To really NFL-it, they’ve spread the “event” across 2 days, just to appease those truly suffering from “NFL Schedule Announcement” fever.

The National Football League announced today that the 2023 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+ on Thursday, May 11 at 8:00 PM ET. Ahead of the release of the full 2023 NFL regular season schedule on May 11, the following games will be announced: ** International Games – May 10 on NFL Network and ESPN ** Black Friday Game – May 10 via Amazon ** Select individual games – May 10 on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings ** Select individual games – May 11 on Today Show and Good Morning America

Bonus points for jumping on the radically overused “Black Friday” moniker, too. Nothing like buzzword background noise to get the blood pumping.

I understand watching the Combine, the NFL Draft, Training Camp updates and, even the pre-season games, all of which require that extra level of fandom. But, taking significant time from your week to follow the agonizingly slow release of the upcoming schedule? That’s next level right there. Hats off to the handful of people (5? 6?) who are the target audience for this.

For most of us, the schedule will be out in all its glory by Friday morning, echo-chambered all over Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, blogs, local restaurant & bar table tents, websites and via smoke signals.

It's Schedule Release week ️ Tune in Thursday at 7 p.m. CT to find out all of the details.



What's your "can't miss" matchup? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nn3H35bLP0 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 8, 2023

If you missed out on the first schedule-related announcement, the Texans’ opponents for 2023, here’s a quick recap:

Home:

Indianapolis Colts Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans Arizona Cardinals Cleveland Browns Denver Broncos New Orleans Saints Pittsburgh Steelers Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away:

Indianapolis Colts Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Baltimore Ravens Carolina Panthers Cincinnati Bengals New York Jets

In what order these games occur is anyone’s guess right now, leaving many some a few on the edge of their seat in pulse-pounding anticipation. If that’s you, never fear, the NFL will reveal all the glorious deets in just a few short days. The sweet release is only hours away, if you will!

Now that you’re on the tip, you can get back to far more important things, like guessing the Texans win-loss for 2023 based on the list of teams they’ll face.

Honestly, this is a pretty good schedule for the #Texans https://t.co/U94dn57te8 — T.D. Durham (@TouchdownDurham) May 8, 2023

For those looking for more exciting things to contemplate heading toward the end of this week:

** Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp: May 12-13th, 2023

** All rookie jersey numbers announced prior to the start of Rookie Minicamp.

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said he’s excited to start working w/QB C.J. Stroud & rest of rookies. They’ll be in building for rookie minicamp this weekend. pic.twitter.com/43gbg5Yy14 — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) May 8, 2023

Even my kid, who follows Call of Duty more than the NFL, knows who Tank Dell is now that the fleet-footed Texans receiver was “made famous” by Ryan Trahan, a Youtube content creator. So, if you’re not the sort to get excited by a 5-minute schedule announcement agonizingly dragged out over several days just to sell ads and maximize sponsorship deals, then at least enjoy the validity of a rookie becoming “Youtube Famous” just in time to light the NFL world on fire.