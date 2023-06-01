DeAndre Hopkins Considering a Reunion with the Houston Texans

The courtship of DeAndre Hopkins continues in earnest. Most people naturally assumed he would not want a reunion with the Texans for a variety of reasons. For one, the soon to be 31 year old has never even played in a conference championship game. This would seem to be the opportunity he needs to pick the team that will get him there.

He also didn’t exactly part on good terms with the team. However, almost all of the principles that dealt him away are gone. Rumor also has it that he is high on C.J. Stroud as a quarterback of the future. Additionally, he has family that lives in Houston, so when you consider all of that, there are reports that he is considering a return to the Texans.

Obviously, many of the top teams would love to add someone like Hopkins to their core, so the odds are probably still against the Texans. However, they have the finances and apparently there is some interest there. Do the Texans have what it takes to bring one of their favorite sons home? Are you really interested in a reunion with Hopkins? Let’s hear from you in the comments.