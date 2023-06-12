 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch: Arizona Cardinals Trade With Houston Texans

How Will Anderson Jr. landed in H-Town

By Mike Bullock
/ new
NFL: Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Over at BleacherReport.com they recently re-ran a very interesting video from the official Arizona Cardinals Youtube channel. Said video shows the moments leading up to the blockbuster trade that sent the #3 overall pick to the Houston Texans.

The NFL offseason always brings with it some exciting peaks behind the curtain of franchise front offices. If you’re a team building junky, you might just live for this sort of thing. The interaction between those in the Cardinals draft room, including owner Michael Bidwell and new head coach Jonathan Gannon adds a few extra layers as well.

In the full video we see Cardinals’ general manager Monti Ossenfort on his cell talking to several folks including “Nick”, who is obviously his counterpart in Houston, Texans’ GM Nick Caserio.

BleacherReport.com : Cardinals War Room

Since the NFL doesn't seem to want their Youtube content run on SBNation sites/Blogs/Etc. you’ll have to follow the link above to check it out.

Clutch City has their own rendition of it here:

Meanwhile, that pick turned into EDGE Will Anderson Jr. who is saying and doing all the things you want from a high draft pick. So far, there’s zero reason to doubt he was worth the draft capital given up to bring him to Houston.

While Anderson Jr. may not be the next J.J. Watt, it sure looks like he’s going to work out better than Jadeveon Clowney. So far, at least... Is it September yet?

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...