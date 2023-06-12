Watch: Arizona Cardinals Trade With Houston Texans

Over at BleacherReport.com they recently re-ran a very interesting video from the official Arizona Cardinals Youtube channel. Said video shows the moments leading up to the blockbuster trade that sent the #3 overall pick to the Houston Texans.

The NFL offseason always brings with it some exciting peaks behind the curtain of franchise front offices. If you’re a team building junky, you might just live for this sort of thing. The interaction between those in the Cardinals draft room, including owner Michael Bidwell and new head coach Jonathan Gannon adds a few extra layers as well.

#Cardinals have released the clip of when they traded the 3rd overall pick to the #Texans.



You can see the discomfort from Head Coach Jonathan Gannon as he realizes he’s no longer getting the best defensive prospect in Will Anderson Jr. pic.twitter.com/NpLAaMWokX — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) June 9, 2023

In the full video we see Cardinals’ general manager Monti Ossenfort on his cell talking to several folks including “Nick”, who is obviously his counterpart in Houston, Texans’ GM Nick Caserio.

Behind the scenes look from the Cardinals point of view of trading Pick 3 (Will Anderson Jr.) to the Texans pic.twitter.com/6PVvLna9Wg — Clutch City Entertainment (@ClutchCityENTX) June 9, 2023

Meanwhile, that pick turned into EDGE Will Anderson Jr. who is saying and doing all the things you want from a high draft pick. So far, there’s zero reason to doubt he was worth the draft capital given up to bring him to Houston.

If there is one thing for sure the Texans league worst run defense over the last 2 years will be greatly impacted by Will Anderson Jr.



Will is a relentless and pursuing run stopper with a quick first step that can explode through gaps pic.twitter.com/znqZCoNZHs — Drew (@IndepthTexans) May 6, 2023

Will “The Terminator” Anderson, Jr. led the nation with 60 pressures as a freshman and in 2021, he lead the nation again with 82 pressures and 17.5 sacks. #Texans #WeAreTexans



How many sacks will Anderson get in his rookie year? pic.twitter.com/bK7ILsQ5sZ — Texans Fan Battle Podcast (@TexansFanBattle) May 22, 2023

While Anderson Jr. may not be the next J.J. Watt, it sure looks like he’s going to work out better than Jadeveon Clowney. So far, at least... Is it September yet?