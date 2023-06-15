Watch: Demeco Ryans ‘Nobody has a defined starting role right now’

Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans took to the podium on Wednesday to deliver a post-minicamp presser. While many have taken the “rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has to compete with Davis Mills for the starting role” storyline and run with it, Ryans clarified that this applies to every player on the roster.

Metchie will be ready for training camp.

After coach brings his piece to the table, Shaquill Griffin, Devin Singletary and Denzel Perryman all step to the mic as well.

Live after Minicamp ➡️ DeMeco Ryans, Shaquill Griffin, Devin Singletary and Denzel Perryman https://t.co/y0Ua0z1hXc — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 14, 2023

While there were a lot of great soundbite worthy bits in this, one thing that really jumped out was the insight into the new head coach/general manager dynamic:

On GM Nick Caserio:

Nick has been really fun to work with. Nick is very knowledgeable; one of the smartest football minds I’ve been around. It’s not just the scouting part, when it comes to acquiring players, but it’s also the football knowledge, the schemes, the Xs and Os. Having his knowledge, having a guy I can lean on for any questions. We’ve become pretty tight over the last couple months and it’s a really great relationship. I’m happy to be in this spot, working with someone like Nick ‘cause he’s helped me and guided me through a lot. We collaborate on everything. Every morning we’re meeting, making sure we’re on the same page. I think that’s how you grow, by being one. Just like we ask all our players to be one, me and Nick, we’re one on all of our decisions that we make.

Now, rewind just a few years to Bill O’Brien’s pressers, rife with internal conflict, obfuscation, blame assignment and apparent incompetence. Then fast-forward back to this moment and re-read/listen to coach Ryan’s words here.

Night and day.

It’s a great time to be a Houston Texans’ fan. Enjoy it.

