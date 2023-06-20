All Too Early Power Rankings: The Only Way Out Is Up

As we continue to slog through the summer Doldrums of NFL fan life, there’s a low supply of tangible news. That’s balanced with no lack of prediction pieces, mock drafts, power rankings, click-bait-rumor-mongering-trade-wishes and so on.

This is essentially the “dreaming” part of an NFL fan’s existence. When we dream, the mind just makes up things to provide the brain with input. That seems to happen a lot with NFL writers in the slow weeks leading up to training camp.

One of the most recent of these is PFF’s latest power rankings. While the site uses their proprietary ranking systems to “scientifically” spit out these ratings, at the end of the day it’s still prognostication with a side of guesswork.

Last season, it was hard to argue that the Houston Texans were one of the worst teams in the league. Since adding head coach Demeco Ryans, some quality players in free agency and even more through the draft, it’s easy (for a Texans fan) to argue the team has improved dramatically.

Then, things like this PFF.com Power Ranking piece come out and it all comes crashing back down.

