Value of Things: Houston Texans Roster Jigsaw— Tight Ends and Fullbacks

Every offense is different. Every philosophy is different. So, there is no telling what the new coaching staff will want the tight ends to do and how that might impact the tight ends already on the roster. Some teams don’t even employ a fullback. Do the Houston Texans even need one and is that the most effective use of the roster spot.

You could definitely argue that Dalton Schultz was the single most important signing of the offseason. When we compare his grades and numbers with everyone coming back you can see how important he will be to the success or failure of the team. You could also argue that this position more than any other needs another guy in the room.

We will look at PFF scores and receiving numbers for every tight end. Of course, past results are not indicative of future performance, but we can only go on what we have seen them do up until this point.

PFF Scores of 80 or above— Perennial Pro Bowl player or College All-American

PFF Scores 70-79— A solid college or pro starter

PFF Scores 60-69— Somewhere between Rotational player and solid starter

PFF Scores Below 60— Rostered player or special teams performer

The Current Tight End Room

Dalton Schultz— 68.3 PFF, 938 snaps, 57 catches, 577 yards, 5 TD

He might be the most important player on offense. If he stays healthy and productive then they could be an average to above average offense. If he gets hurt or is otherwise ineffective this could be the worst position group on the team and in perhaps the entire NFL.

Teagan Quitoriano— 49.4 PFF, 322 snaps, 7 catches, 113 yards, 2 TD

He came on late in the season and flashed some receiving skills we didn’t know he had. Brevin Jordan did the same in his rookie season, but didn’t take the next step in year two. If Mr. Unspellable takes the next step he could be a quality backup tight end in the league. If he doesn’t then they are in trouble.

Brevin Jordan— 53.7 PFF, 271 snaps, 14 catches, 128 yards, 0 TD

Mr. December is alive and well. At least we assume so. He seems to come out of his tomb every December to show off receiving skills no one sees in the first three months. If they can unlock something in him then great, but if he doesn’t then he might find himself on the street before the end of the season.

Andrew Beck— 48.4 PFF, 198 snaps, 5 catches, 69 yards, 0 TD

This is another what in the heck are we doing signing. I suppose he fits what they want more than Hairston, but I wonder why we need a fullback at all. I would rather carry a fourth running back than carry a fullback, but that’s just me. If he performs in this system then so be it.

Troy Hairston— 48.4 PFF, 168 snaps, 5 catches, 19 yards, 0 TD

See Andrew Beck.

Mason Schreck— 53.6 PFF, 53 snaps, 2 catches, 6 yards, 0 TD

He actually looked okay in limited time, but he likely won’t be rostered once the dust settles. They made some moves late in the process last season to add to the tight end room and I’d assume they will do it again.

The Final Verdict

This is the weakest room on the roster. There are several name players available that would be better than everyone outside of Schultz. Additionally, there will be last minute cuts in August and September that could end up being fits. Like everything else, it is in a state of flux, but as things stand now it doesn’t look good.