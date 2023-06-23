Houston Texans Offense: Potential Pro Bowl Candidates

Throughout the past few seasons, the Houston Texans have only had one player in the Pro Bowl since Deshaun Watson in 2020. That player is star left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

The Texans completely revamped their offense throughout this offseason, and should take a step forward due to the coaching of new Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, along with the multitude of offensive additions.

Player 1: Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil

Seeing Laremy Tunsil as a Pro Bowler in 2023 will not be a shock to anyone. Tunsil has comfortably established himself as one of, if not the best left tackle in football and will likely continue that dominance heading into this upcoming season.

Player 2: Running Back Dameon Pierce

Dameon Pierce had an extremely productive rookie season in 2022, rushing for 939 yards and four touchdowns. If not for Pierce’s late-season injury, which led the talented runner to miss four games, he would have rushed for well over 1,000 yards.

Everyone knew the Texans were not a threat in the passing game in 2022, and that makes Pierce’s success even more impressive. With more weapons on the Texans offense and new offensive scheme from offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Pierce should have a monster 2023 season.

Player 3: Tight End Dalton Schultz

Dalton Schultz joined the Texans on a one-year deal earlier this offseason and he will be used heavily in 2023. Schultz is a proven playmaker and will likely be a safety blanket for new Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Schultz had his best season in 2021, catching 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. If Schultz can regain that production in Houston, he could very much be in play for Pro Bowl consideration.

The Texans have a few other players that could be in the Pro Bowl if things go right. One of them is right tackle Tytus Howard. Howard is one of the most underrated right tackles in football and is in line for a monster contract extension.

Another player with Pro Bowl potential is right guard Shaq Mason. Mason established himself as one of the top guards in football and recently received a huge contract extension with the Texans. The fact that he was signed to that type of multi-year extension before taking a snap in Houston should tell you all you need to know.

The Texans have a young nucleus of talented players on their offense, but they have to prove themselves on the field before we can make any predictions about their future. It would not be a surprise to see players like quarterback C.J Stroud, along with wide receivers Tank Dell and John Metchie III on this list one year from now.