Former Houston Texans QB Ryan Mallett Drowned in Florida

Tragic news out of Florida as word comes down that former Houston Texans quarterback Ryan Mallett has drowned.

Little is known at this time as the story is still developing. But according to DeltaPlex News, who had the story first, Mallett, 35, was rushed to a nearby hospital after drowning at a beach in Florida, where he was pronounced dead.

Mallett, who rose to prominence as a star quarterback for the University of Arkansas, was quarterback for the Texans from 2014-15 where he started in six of the nine games he played for the team. He would end his professional career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2017.

More recently, Mallett had been named as the head coach for White Hall High School in Arkansas.

We will update this story as more information comes in.

Needless to say, this is a horrible tragedy and our thoughts and sympathies go out to his family at this difficult time and, please, no jokes about Mallett’s short tenure with the Texans, this is neither the time or place for them.