Expectations for Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce in 2023

The Houston Texans running game has been horrendous since the departure of Carlos Hyde after the 2019 season, where he rushed for 1,070 yards and six-touchdowns.

The Texans drafted Florida running back Dameon Pierce in the fourth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft and have likely found their starting running back of the future.

Pierce entered training camp in 2022 and quickly won everyone over with his impressive work ethic, his energy on the field and his infectious personality off the field. Since Pierce took his first snap in pre-season against the New Orleans Saints, it was clear that he was going to be special.

The Texans run blocking in 2022 was questionable overall, but Pierce managed to accumulate 939 yards rushing and four-touchdowns. Pierce would have easily surpassed 1,000 yards rushing if it weren’t for his late-season ankle injury, which caused the talented runner to miss four games.

The Texans will enter 2023 with a completely new look offense that will feature newly drafted quarterback C.J Stroud, along with new weapons in Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, Dalton Schultz, Devin Singletary and new protection up front in center Juice Scruggs and guard Shaq Mason.

When Pierce was healthy and consistently displaying highlight reel type of plays each week in 2022, he was among the top-10 running backs in the NFL in rushing yards. If Pierce can stay healthy this upcoming season, he could be a Pro Bowl caliber player.

With all the Texans new pieces on offense, along with new head coach DeMeco Ryans and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Pierce should be able to build upon his successful rookie season and be even better in 2023.