The NFL recently announced the slate of nationally televised preseason games and your Houston Texans made the cut.

Yay?

On Sunday, August 27th at 8:00 p.m., Derek Carr and the new look New Orleans Saints welcome C.J. Stroud (Davis Mills? Case Keenum?) and the new look Houston Texans to Sunday Night Football on Fox.

Of interest here is how new, first time head coach DeMeco Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio handle the week 3 game. The final contest before the regular season is the last chance to get a look at players on the bubble before the final cut. August 29th at 4 p.m. the Texans will have to reduce the roster from 90 players to the final 53, so in that aspect, week 3 is often the most valuable preseason game.

NFL Preseason: Houston Texans Given Meaningless Sunday Night Football Spot?

Often the final week of the preseason features 0 starters and quickly devolves into a boring series of scenario tests to grade 3rd or 4th string players. Week 3 produces plenty of tape to gauge skill/performance, and also produces the same for players that might end up as free agents from other teams a few days later.

If you’re into scouting, love seeing guys on the bubble, enjoy great potential for NFL Films Blooper Reel fodder or simply have a strong desire to get one final look at player X before he gets cut, week 3 is for you.

If you’re just a casual fan, it’s likely background noise while you eat, drink and look forward to week 1 of the regular season.

Leading up to week 3, the Texans will participate in joint practices with the Miami Dolphins and Saints.

Houston Texans preseason football kicks off on Thursday August 10th, with a trip to face the New England Patriots. Oddly enough, the Thursday night games are not listed as nationally televised by the NFL.

Week 2 has the Texans at home, hosting the Dolphins at NRG on Saturday, August 19th at 4 p.m.

The 3 week preseason format is relatively new, enacted in 2021 when the NFL deleted a preseason game and added a regular season outing.

Our game against the Dolphins is now at 3 p.m. CT on NFL Network and ABC 13.

The games are either meaningless or meaningful, depending on your point of view. Either way, we’re just over 2 months from the DeMeco Ryans led Texans on-field debut.

