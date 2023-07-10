Houston Texans Training Camp Battles: Wide Receivers

The Houston Texans wide receiver group does not currently consist of a true number one wide receiver yet, but the core does feature multiple players with a large amount of potential.

The wide receivers currently on the Texans roster include Robert Woods, Nico Collins, John Metchie III, Tank Dell, Noah Brown, Xavier Hutchinson, Amari Rodgers, Jared Wayne, Johnny Johnson III, Alex Bachman, Jalen Camp, Jesse Matthews and Steven Sims.

It is difficult to clearly determine how the Texans receiving core will do as a unit this upcoming season due to the lack of in-game experience. Robert Woods (31), Noah Brown (27) and Alex Bachman (27) are the veteran’s of the group, but only Woods seems to have his spot almost guaranteed, at least for the beginning part of the season.

Woods will likely be the Texans number one receiver and safety blanket for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud at least throughout the start of the season. Woods is entering his 11th year in the league and will be aiming for a bounce back season after a poor performance with the Titans.

The belief from Woods is that he can still be a 1,000-yard receiver, and if that is the case, it will make life much easier for Stroud and the Texans offense as a whole.

The Texans have multiple receivers that have a ton of potential, but have very limited experience. The Texans drafted John Metchie III in the second round out of Alabama, but has not played in an NFL game yet due to his Leukemia diagnosis last year, but the good news is that the talented receiver will be participating in Texans training camp and should be good to go for the 2023 season.

It is hard to predict what kind of impact Metchie could have right away, but if he can produce like he did at Alabama, he will have a bright future.

Another player that has not played in an NFL game yet, but has sky-high potential is Houston wide receiver Tank Dell. Dell was selected by the Texans earlier this offseason in the third-round.

Dell will have to earn his way onto the field throughout the rest of this offseason, but if he can showcase his elite separation and playmaking ability, he could become a real difference maker for the Texans.

A player to keep your eye on in 2023 is Nico Collins. Collins posted back to back 400-yard seasons throughout his first two years in the league, but is poised for a significantly better year.

Collins has received rave reviews this offseason and it would not be a shock to see the talented third-year receiver lead the Texans in receiving yards, especially with Stroud at the helm and a new receiver friendly offensive scheme.

A player that could have the chance to be a steal for Houston is Xavier Hutchinson. Hutchinson was selected in the sixth-round out of Iowa State and has looked impressive throughout the early part of the offseason.

Like Dell, Hutchinson will have to go out and prove himself in training camp and pre-season, but the good news is that the talent is there, he just has to showcase it, which shouldn’t be a problem.

Houston signed Noah Brown in free agency, and the veteran receiver is fresh off a career year for the Dallas Cowboys, catching 43 passes for 555 yards and three touchdowns.

Brown may be running with the first-team offense as of now, but it would not be a surprise to see one of the younger receivers take his spot during training camp or pre-season.

The Texans wide receiver group may seem weak right now, and it very well might be, but we will not know for sure until we see the young players on the field. If the Texans can get the most out of Woods, Collins, Dell, Metchie and Hutchinson, the group could be very underrated.