Houston Texans Off-Season Report

• Free agency recap: Houston added significant veteran experience to both sides of the ball without overspending for the top names. • Best move of the offseason: Jimmie Ward will bring sorely needed veteran leadership and stability to the Texans’ secondary. • Outlook for 2023: Success for the 2023 season should be measured more on the advancement of this young group of core players than by actual wins and losses. As the dust settles on the 2023 NFL offseason, it’s time to assess how each team fared in their quest to improve their roster.

High praise for C.J Stroud from TE Dalton Schultz and S Jimmie Ward. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/L8METWrlPl — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) June 8, 2023

Free Agency Recap: Dalton Schultz was the headline addition on offense. In three seasons as Dallas’ top tight end option, the fifth-year pro hauled in 226 passes and 20 touchdowns, forcing 33 missed tackles in the process.

Best move of the offseason: Signing Jimmie Ward: Ward will bring sorely needed veteran leadership and stability to the Texans’ secondary. Specifically, he should help balance and improve the play of 2022 rookie safety Jalen Pitre, who came down with six interceptions (and dropped four more) but also missed a league-leading 36 tackles last season. Final Recap: Looking big picture, the 2023 season for the Houston Texans is about developing the young talent on the roster. Will Stroud’s accuracy he showed at Ohio State translate quickly to the NFL level? Can Collins, Metchie and 2023 third-round pick Tank Dell form a viable corps of young weapons on offense? Can the youth on defense elevate their play and form a strong foundation for the future? Success for the 2023 season should be measured more on the advancement of this young group of core players than by actual wins and losses.

