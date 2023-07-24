BREAKING: Texans QB C.J. Stroud signs rookie contract

Bryce Young agreeing to his rookie deal officially broke open the dam. Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is now officially under contract. There was a little drama as Nick Caserio and Stroud’s representatives were hammering out details. Training officially starts this week and every rookie is now under contract. It’s a low drama beginning this team desperately needed.

The #Texans agreed to terms with No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud, per source. He gets 100% of his signing bonus up front. pic.twitter.com/1rGPLJCFGB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2023

Obviously this isn’t the very last move. The Texans are constantly bringing in guys like other teams and their 90 man roster will change some between now and when first cuts are made. Still, this was the last major move of the offseason and it is complete. It remains to be seen how DeMeco Ryans will handle the quarterback battle. At least, Stroud’s contract situation will not be hanging over his head. He can hit the ground running in camp.

How do you feel about the latest news? Do you see Stroud as the day one starter? Let’s hear from you in the comments.