Houston Texans Sign Another Veteran Tight End

As stated yesterday, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio isn’t done building the 2023 roster. To that end, the team announced the signing of veteran tight end Eric Tomlinson Monday.

The former undrafted rookie free agent has been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos.

For those who remember the name, Tomlinson was a Houston Texans practice squad member for his entire rookie season as well. The Eagles initially singed him after the 2015 NFL draft before ultimately cutting him when reducing their roster to the final 53. He signed with H-Town two days later. On November 5, 2016 the Jets signed Tomlinson off the Texans practice squad and his slow tour of the NFL continued.

We have signed free agent Eric Tomlinson and made another roster move. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 24, 2023

Oddly enough, this is technically Tomlinson’s third pass at wearing battle red, having signed with the team on May 3 this year, only to get released 15 days later.

Over the course of his career, the 6’6” 263 pound former UTEP player has played in 85 games, starting 53 of them. He’s caught 27 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

Tomlinson will compete with Dalton Schultz, Brevin Jordan, Teagan Quitoriano, Mason Schreck and Jordan Murray.

While Schultz likely has nothing to worry about, since he’s clearly the bell cow tight end on this team, Tomlinson could sneak in and steal the TE3 spot. Or, maybe his career will continue elsewhere when cut day rolls around on August 30, the day when the team must have only 53 players on the card.