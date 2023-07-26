Breaking: Houston Texans Extend RT Tytus Howard

The Houston Texans spent most of the offseason beefing up their offensive and defensive lines. They spent a ton of draft capital on both lines and they spent a ton of future dollars extended the veterans on their offensive and defensive line. That continued right before camp when the Texans officially extended Tytus Howard. The addition of Howard’s deal means that Laremy Tunsil, Shaq Mason, and Howard are all under contract for at least the next three seasons.

The deal is officially a three year, $56 million deal with $36.5 million of that guaranteed. The deal is a calculated risk on the Texans and Howard’s part. Howard could have potentially cashed in next offseason if he had produced another healthy season. The Texans share some of the risk as well. They are giving a guy that has had only one really good season.

However, more than anything else, they are solidifying the roster they currently have. Their starting offensive line is all under contract for at least the next three seasons. This is your offensive line moving forward. They dedicated draft capital to Will Anderson. They are casting their lot with these guys. Is that the right decision? Let’s hear from you in the comments.