Houston Texans Training Camp Roundup

Houston Texans training camp is in full swing. Along with new “Swarm” exclusive gear, the camp has had some memorable moments already. For those who cannot attend, Twitter or rather X as it was re-branded (maybe?), is still a neat place to see some activity.

Houston Texans.com

“What we’re looking for... are players who are looking to SWARM,” [DeMeco Ryans] Now you can join the SWARM by nabbing a limited edition SWARM t-shirt, available only at the Texans Team Shop at Training Camp presented by Xfinity. The SWARM t-shirt is one of four limited edition shirts that will be released at Training Camp this year. Cal and Hannah McNair gave away shirts to some of the fans in attendance today, and they will continue to hand out shirts each day a new one is released. SWARM has more than one meaning for the 2023 Houston Texans. It means finishing every play with bodies around the ball, whether that’s defenders piling on the ball carrier or offensive players working their blocks, engaging another defender, and working ‘til the whistle blows.

So if you have the chance to get to Texans Training Camp, grab a shirt for me.

Meanwhile, who doesn't want to watch Dameon Pierce run drills?

Dameon Pierce leads off a RB drill on Sunday am. pic.twitter.com/m9HBMGQcyV — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) July 30, 2023

In other news, John Metchie III, recently fully cleared to play after his cancer scare, makes a bid to get renamed John Twitchie III:

John Metchie looks to be in phenomenal shape and incredibly crafty as a route runner. So so good to see and in a WR room with no clear WR1 Metchie could very well be that guy pic.twitter.com/IAIKUYCElD — Drew (@IndepthTexans) July 30, 2023

Not sure why, but the feeling is rising up that H-Town fans are embracing rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud:

CJ Stroud is reportedly viewed as the “starter” by many of his Texans teammates.



However, Stroud and Mills are still rotating first team reps on a practice by practice basis.



Stroud has reportedly had the “upper hand” on Mills since the start of training camp, despite the… pic.twitter.com/ze57PHRWFm — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 29, 2023

#Texans C.J. Stroud down the sideline with Devin Singletary on the route. Right in stride just like you want. pic.twitter.com/zNQXsUi4hF — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) July 30, 2023

Not interested in playing second fiddle to his first-round counterpart, Will Anderson Jr. gave the fans some pulse-pounding moments as well:

.@will_anderson28 is going to be a problem pic.twitter.com/p7LI0ExJmi — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 30, 2023

#Texans HC DeMeco Ryans: “Will Anderson is showing full speed at every rep. He goes full speed, never takes a rep off. He gets mad when we make him take a rep off.” — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) July 28, 2023

Lots of good tidbits from James Palmer here:

A few notes from #texans camp today:

- Stroud's touch and deep ball are really impressive. Nothing breaking here, but it was on full display.

- Tank Dell is a name that keeps coming up. There's a lot that they like so far in the rookie WR.

- Will Anderson Jr has been beyond… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 30, 2023

For more great Houston Texans Training Camp insights, information and witty banter, tune into the dynamic duo of Payne and Pendergast on Sports 610: