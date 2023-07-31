 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Houston Texans Training Camp Roundup

Can’t make it out to training camp after that talking-to from security? Battle Red Blog has the next thing.

By Mike Bullock
/ new
NFL: JUL 26 Houston Texans Training Camp Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Texans training camp is in full swing. Along with new “Swarm” exclusive gear, the camp has had some memorable moments already. For those who cannot attend, Twitter or rather X as it was re-branded (maybe?), is still a neat place to see some activity.

Houston Texans.com

“What we’re looking for... are players who are looking to SWARM,” [DeMeco Ryans]

Now you can join the SWARM by nabbing a limited edition SWARM t-shirt, available only at the Texans Team Shop at Training Camp presented by Xfinity.

The SWARM t-shirt is one of four limited edition shirts that will be released at Training Camp this year. Cal and Hannah McNair gave away shirts to some of the fans in attendance today, and they will continue to hand out shirts each day a new one is released.

SWARM has more than one meaning for the 2023 Houston Texans. It means finishing every play with bodies around the ball, whether that’s defenders piling on the ball carrier or offensive players working their blocks, engaging another defender, and working ‘til the whistle blows.

So if you have the chance to get to Texans Training Camp, grab a shirt for me.

Meanwhile, who doesn't want to watch Dameon Pierce run drills?

In other news, John Metchie III, recently fully cleared to play after his cancer scare, makes a bid to get renamed John Twitchie III:

Not sure why, but the feeling is rising up that H-Town fans are embracing rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud:

Not interested in playing second fiddle to his first-round counterpart, Will Anderson Jr. gave the fans some pulse-pounding moments as well:

Lots of good tidbits from James Palmer here:

For more great Houston Texans Training Camp insights, information and witty banter, tune into the dynamic duo of Payne and Pendergast on Sports 610:

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...