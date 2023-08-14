Hair of the dog: Houston Texans @ New England Patriots or: Bill O’Brien’s revenge

Ah yes, with August comes the dog days of summer. The excessive heat and the general sense that it is just too [KITTEN] hot to do anything. Yet, within that heat, it is a time of starts and renewal. School is starting for many, or about to, and for the NFL, the preseason gets underway. While few love the preseason for the sake of preseason, it is the promise that after some games that offer you a chance to feast on some NFL football after a 6 month drought, and figure out who will fill out the 2nd/3rd string on the team, the real stuff is on its way.
For Houston, it is time for yet another chance to reboot and hopefully get back on the path to eventual Super Bowl glory. This was the Houston Texans debut for Stroud and Anderson, the shiny new toys for the franchise. Well, at least they played. For Stroud, it was perhaps the worst he played since that Northwestern game while at Ohio State. Still, it was only 2 possessions, and if nothing else, plenty of learning opportunities. For Anderson, he was ok, but as part of a defensive collective, it was encouraging to see that maybe the D might not be the weakness it was last season. Ok, it was against a New England team that is expected to be a nightmare on defense and looking to Bill O’Brien (yes, THAT Bill O’Brien) to improve a really-not-good offense.
Well, as much as it is the start of ramping up for the players, it is also the ramping up for your Battle Red Masthead for the season. Thus, our opening preseason Hair of the Dog. Clearly, we are trying to get back into game (commenting) shape. Our insight/cynicism should hopefully be ready to go for the regular season in a few weeks’ time. As always, any questionable words will be replaced by [KITTEN] so you can read this at the office. Thus, for the first time in the 2023-2024 (Pre) Season, we commence with the ‘DOG:
FIRST QUARTER
Patrick.H
Dress rehearsal for [KITTEN], boys.
l4blitzer
Easterby’s gone, so we are really more at the entrance of Purgatory
Patrick.H
Texans on offense first.
l4blitzer
A 4-2-5 for NE? Ok…
Stroud with his 1st completion…preseason, but we’ll take it
Nice jump cut by Singletary
Patrick.H
Oooooh, Singletary looking nice there.
Welp.
l4blitzer
That sack…er, that wasn’t so cool
Joe Crtiz
The Texans are back!!!
Patrick.H
Cancel the season.
NE WITH THE INT, FIGHTIN’ BO’Bs POSSESSION
Joe Critz
Well
Lmao
That’s okay! Hahaha
Get the pick out of the way early
Patrick.H
Now we’re talking.
l4blitzer
WOW…which Texan didn’t hit the QB on that blitz?
Joe Critz
Defense looks spicyyyy
BO’B OFFENSE WITH THE NE VERSION OF THE ALL FG OFFENSE (44 yds): NE 3 - HOU 0
vballretired
I like the swarm aspect of the defense. Zero yards after contact. Tackling is a lot more crisp. I’ll ignore the INT.
l4blitzer
HOU POSSESSION
Patrick.H
Okay, shake it off, let’s try that again without the interception nonsense.
vballretired
Nice running play
l4blitzer
Time for the Shanahan running game to return
vballretired
They are missing Tytus
Oh, the all penalty offense is back
Patrick.H
The Pats broadcast has called one of their players the green goblin three times in six minutes and I’m ready to kill him.
Still better than Spencer Tillman.
l4blitzer
Ok, which NE front 7…oh…too aggressive…disregard
vballretired
It’s a top four front seven in the AFC East
Patrick.H
LOL
Joe Critz
Pass protection is not so hot to start
l4blitzer
A Kubiackian bootleg…what’s old is new again
vballretired
I’m having David Carr flashbacks. I must of taken some bad [KITTEN] back in 2002
Joe Crtiz
Okay that was a good recovery
l4blitzer
No, you’re sober (for this forum). The NE defense is whooping our Oline
Joe Crtiz
I thought he was gonna get that first down for a sec
NE POSSESSION
vballretired
After an off-season of talking up the OL. Geez…
Patrick.H
I know we’re missing Tytus and all but this is all [KITTEN].
vballretired
My wife is napping so I’m going no sound so I have nothing on the Tillman front
Joe Critz
Maybe dare ogunbawale up the middle will save us
vballretired
Defense looks much better though
Joe Critz
They do! One side definitely looks good to start
But NE is having their own problems with the oline so idk how good they are to start either
vballretired
Oh they blew that [KITTEN] up
l4blitzer
BO’B sighting : 1
Joe Critz
They’re looking good!
here come tyquan Thornton
vballretired
That’s a nice catch
Patrick.H
This explains a lot.
#Texans starting offensive line tonight: LT George Fant, LG Kenyon Green, C Juice Scruggs, RG Michael Deiter, RT Austin Deculus. TE Dalton Schultz and WR Nico Collins and WR Tank Dell started— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 10, 2023
l4blitzer
BO’B sightings: 2
Joe Critz
Hahaha
vballretired
You mean Fant isn’t as good as Tunsil?
Patrick.H
They need a content warning before they show buttchin.
Joe Critz
Dang I missed those BO’B lips
l4blitzer
For NE, they are just happy it ain’t Patricia/Judge
vballretired
Deiter and Deculus are going to get someone killed
Patrick.H
[DURGA] I worry about you sometimes Joe.
l4blitzer
Joe, remember, this is not Penn State BO’B, this is Texans BO’B
vballretired
Traveling?
Love the pursuit
l4blitzer
Our D does close quickly here
vballretired
Is Christian Kirksey still alive?
HOU POSSESSION
Joe Critz
I just missed the eyes over his glasses, pursed lip BO’B stare that signaled football season
l4blitzer
Ok
vballretired
No more Stroud
l4blitzer
The giraffe is in…repeat, the giraffe is in
vballretired
Oh that Millsean accuracy
Joe Critz
WOOO
mills szn
l4blitzer
Well, a mobile giraffe can make a play. Nice 3rd down conversion
vballretired
Yeah, you want snaps for Stroud but not like this
END OF 1st: NE 3 - HOU 0…DIET FOOTBALL AT ITS FINEST…
Joe Critz
I don’t like mills at all and I never want to see him starting but I’d be happy if he became our Brock purdy
Patrick.H
He’s had two years to be our Brock Purdy.
Joe Critz
Yea :(
l4blitzer
It will be a minor miracle if he beats out Keenum for backup
Joe Critz
Let a long necked guy live!
SECOND QUARTER
vballretired
It’s preseason for the zebras too
Patrick.H
SHOW THE [KITTEN] GAME ALREADY!
vballretired
You’re not missing much
Patrick.H
I cannot give a [KITTEN] about the McCourty twins, and I don’t care if this is the Patriots feed.
l4blitzer
There was a hold and a textbook Mills incompletion on a deep ball.
Joe Critz
Almost a dime
NE POSSESSION
vballretired
Maybe it will satisfy the “if you gave Mills an OC…” crowd
l4blitzer
I didn’t care for the McCourtys when they played…really don’t care now
Patrick.H
“Bob’s Discount Furniture Studio” LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
l4blitzer
I’ll consider the defense improved if we can not give up the usual 150 yards rushing a game
vballretired
So far so good
l4blitzer
The shock wave from the defender took the Pats player down
Joe Critz
Woo!
HOU POSSESSION
Joe Critz
Yeah what is going on here
vballretired
He’s got the moves like Burkhead got the moves like Burkhead got the moves like Burkhead.
Patrick.H
Now I’m just picturing Rex Burkhead dancing like Mick Jagger and it’s just as horrifying as you think it might be.
vballretired
I’m glad I can play my part
l4blitzer
Burkhead with the Jagger lips…[KITTEN] you Patrick…
Patrick.H
HEY, I DID NOT COME UP WITH THAT IMAGE WILLINGLY!
l4blitzer
My advice to you is to start drinking heavily
vballretired
When the song comes on I say “I have to lose my jacket” because it pisses my daughter off
l4blitzer
Parents embarrassing kids…that is the natural order of things
vballretired
It is
Joe Critz
Mike Boone!
Patrick
Lowering the Boone.
Joe Critz
Hey if they can run block okay we’re halfway there
Almost halfway
l4blitzer
Lucky on that forced fumble
vballretired
I’ll do my usual in’s and outs tomorrow just to get in the habit of things
Joe Critz
Steven sims with a few plays already
HOU FUMBLE, NE POSSESSION
Joe Critz
Oh no!
Patrick.H
Dare Ogbunawale, ladies and gentlemen.
vballretired
I’ve decided that we each suck equally
Patrick.H
It’s just the preseason it’s just the preseason it’s just the preseason it’s just the preseason.
vballretired
Some of us are just paid more to suck
Joe Critz
Come onnnn
Joe Critz
It’s been so long since football that this still hurts
vballretired
Embrace the suck
l4blitzer
Well, if Ryans was worried that he wouldn’t have plenty of things to work from based on the game film…problem solved
vballretired
We’ve seen some good things on defense. Let’s build on that.
Patrick.H
Is Xazavian Valladay behind Ogbunawale? Because yikes
We have that. They really have been swarming the ball something fierce.
vballretired
Holy [KITTEN] that was awesome
l4blitzer
By the way, you just scored 500 in Scrabble based on the running back names there
vballretired
Triple word score
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Unfortunately we are probably just witnessing Billy Os complete inability to develop a running game.
Patrick.H
I didn’t see that right, correctly? Our returner didn’t just try to catch the ball despite being at least five yards away from where the ball actually landed?
I didn’t see that, right?
Joe Critz
I saw that too
Was that supposed to like trick the patriots players
vballretired
A “fake”
Patrick.H
I sure hope so.
l4blitzer
Thought he was trying to fool the Pats…Ross would be good enough to teach that
Joe Critz
It was spicy I gotta admit
It fooled me
Patrick.H
Looked like it fooled a few of them too, but that deep, it just looked odd.
Taaaaaaaaaaank
Joe Critz
It’s Davis comeback szn!
vballretired
Mills still as inaccurate as ever though
Joe Critz
Yea ur right
Patrick.H
Looks like it’s about to start raining at Foxboro
vballretired
Yippee
Joe Critz
It’s running time!! Get valladay out there!
l4blitzer
Ah yes, the annoying boat whistle thing they do in NE…how I have NOT missed that.
vballretired
When they finally have their starting line I can see this offense working.
Patrick.H
Siiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh...
l4blitzer
That would account for the Texans actually holding on to a simple catch
vballretired
Beck might be on with us by September
NE POSSESSION
Joe Critz
UGH
Patrick.H
I ain’t hiring him.
Joe Critz
I cant do another season of this
This has to end at some point this year please
vballretired
He’ll try really hard
l4blitzer
Welcome to the Hotel Texans…where you can check out, but you can never leave.
Joe
Hahahaha
vballretired
Who is the beast in that analogy?
Patrick.H
Too appropriate since that song’s about a mental institution.
l4blitzer
Well, it might be that NE’s offense is that bad, but our D seems way ahead of our O
vballretired
I thought it was [KITTEN]
Joe Critz
I like the Sow Russey Andrews lineup going on here
Patrick.H
It could be, I honestly don’t know. I just heard it was about an insane asylum.
HOU POSSESSION
Joe Critz
SACKED
WOOOO
vballretired
Interesting. From whom?
Patrick.H
Some guy I worked with a long while ago.
vballretired
I love me some Tank Dell
Patrick.H
That was sexy, Tank.
Joe Critz
WOOOO
vballretired
A two minute offense so efficient Johnny Unitas would blush
Patrick.H
Wow, this game’s screaming past.
l4blitzer
As fast as the Astros-O’s game…but not as entertaining…(sob)
Joe Critz
Maybe if they don’t fumble we’ll get some point at the end of this drive
TWO MINUTE WARNING
Patrick.H
Boy am I glad I missed that game.
vballretired
I’ll take two of three every time
l4blitzer
It was actually pretty good…just that the Os were playing incredible Defense and Houston just couldn’t get the runners home.
vballretired
John Metchie sighting!
Patrick.H
Nice footwork by Metchie there.
l4blitzer
We’re talking about Mayo wearing rejected combat boots…peak pre-season football here.
Patrick.H
Still better than Spencer Tillman.
l4blitzer
No argument here.
vballretired
No Tillman on the play by play
Patrick.H
The cameraman has a foot fetish, I see.
Joe Critz
Hahahaha
vballretired
Maybe he’s an “analyst”
Joe Critz
Nothing screams football like shoes……
Dell is looking good!!!
l4blitzer
Awww…the Belichick Jr. mullet is now just a boring mane of long hair
Patrick.H
Steve “Ape Drape” Belichick. [DURGA] I love nepotism
vballretired
Dell is the Sclitz Light Player of the Game
l4blitzer
This Tank Dell kid…making a few plays. Might be worth watching.
vballretired
Oh my [DURGA]!
Joe Critz
He’s got that tank in him!
Patrick.H
HOLY [KITTEN]
Joe Critz
OH MY [DURGA]
WOOOOOO
Patrick.H
If that doesn’t count I’m gonna be furious.
Joe Critz
Jesus what a wild catch hahaha
l4blitzer
WOW…If it stands…that is a KITTEN awesome catch.
Is the defender’s arm keeping Tank’s feet in
vballretired
Alright he’s been upgraded to the Keystone Light player of the game
TANK DELL WITH THE CATCH OF THE YEAR WITH THE 6-YARD TD: HOU 7 - NE 3; 0:12 SECOND QUARTER
Joe Critz
Woooo! The tank dell drive!!!
What a drive!
HALFTIME
l4blitzer
Ok Folks, What say you about this 1st half?
Patrick.H
I know this isn’t our starting offensive line, but [KITTEN] if anything happens to them, we’re in trouble.
vballretired
If Dell does anything else he will be the St. Arnold’s player of the game
l4blitzer
Welp…1st game of the pre-season, so a lot of rust and some not quality play to be expected. Stroud’s performance hard to figure, especially given the OL issues and the NE defense. Tank Dell with a nice connection with Mills. If he can get that with Stroud…should be fun to watch (which are words that few have said about most of the Texans this decade).
vballretired
Ok, general thoughts. I’m loving the defensive intensity and depth on defense. I feel like if a guy or two goes down we will be okay. I think the margin on offense is razor thin. I feel like the scheme will get guys open if the line gives Stroud time to throw. Ogunbowale ain’t it as the third running back. Maybe Boone. Maybe Valladay. Let’s see him in the second half.
Joe Critz
My thoughts abt the first half are the defense looked really good and I’m excited by how fast the defensive line looks. Offensive line doesn’t look great and neither did stroud but that’s okay for the first preseason game. Mills looks like the preseason darling again and tank dell/Mike Boone are making me believe this can work
I’m just happy we finally get to see this new hotness Texans team
vballretired
ND Kalu on the tv call
Six yards rushing for NE. Damn.
Beck injured. That much closer to HOTD
THIRD QUARTER
NE POSSESION
Joe Critz
Good tackle!
Wallow i think?
vballretired
They just said no cuts required until after the last preseason game.
Kenneth L.
Kurt Hinish getting pushed off the yard
l4blitzer
All those ineffective screens…there’s something familiar here…
Patrick.H
Can’t imagine why.
TOD
HOU WITH A NICE 4th DOWN RUN STOP. HOU POSSESSION
Joe Critz
WOOOOO
LETS GOOO
l4blitzer
Keenum Time!!!!
Patrick.H
4th and 1 and BOB calls Carlos Hyde Up the Middle. Never change buttchin.
American Hero Case Keenum!
l4blitzer
Da CHUM lives forever!!!!
Joe Critz
Hahaha
This defenses is great!
l4blitzer
And on cue…Houston runs the new but still the same CHUM
Keenum showing why he’s been in the league almost as long as Jon Weeks
Patrick.H
Durga bless him.
l4blitzer
Are Officials now decided by the size of their biceps these days?
Patrick.H
I’m just glad they weren’t showing his feet.
l4blitzer
ANOTHER KUBIAK BOOTLEG!!!!
Patrick.H
Hutchinson!
l4blitzer
Hutchinson with a poor man’s (but more effective) Rosencopter
Fullback Dive! Fullback Dive!
Patrick.H
A key part of the Ryans/Kubiak Restoration: the fullback dive.
Joe Critz
Alright and a Hutchinson play! Now we just need a play from valladay and I’m ecstatic
Touchdown!
Patrick.H
Woof.
[KITTEN] Bates, Fairbairn could’ve done that.
KEENE WITH THE CLASSIC FULLBACK DIVE FOR THE 1 YARD TD: HOU MISSES THE EXTRA POINT, BUT LED 13-3; 7:20, Third Quarter
Joe Critz
Sometimes it’s just one of those days
Patrick.H
[KITTEN] offfffffffffff with the McCourty twins already.
NE POSSESSION
Houston’s defense picking up where they left off in the 1st half. Even at the expense of Trace McSorley
Patrick.H
This defense looks like it could be bitey. Even the backups look nice.
Joe, you gonna be okay with the abuse of Trace McSorley?
l4blitzer
Well, NE drew an illegal hands to the face, so the Texans’ D will continue to get chances to excel
Meanwhile, the McCourty Twins continue the inane babble
Joe Critz
NO
leave him alone!
No look there he got a pass in
Okay they can hit him again
HOU POSSESSION
l4blitzer
…and now we go to the “Bob’s Discount Furniture Studio Analytic Portion” of the broadcast
Joe Critz
I wanna know who’s the Bob’s Furniture MVP is at the end of the game
Maybe it’ll be tank dell
Patrick.H
I wouldn’t bet money on it though.
We’re getting the ball back.
Joe Critz
One can dream!
l4blitzer
Frank Ross > Belichick
…at least on that play
Patrick.H
Valladay finally getting some time.
l4blitzer
Well Joe…you may hit your Texans’ preseason bingo card
Joe Critz
I think I did!
Valladay has gotten multiple carries now
NE POSSESSION
Joe Critz
Didn’t add up to a great possession though
Patrick.H
I did not need to relive that in German.
Joe Critz
HAHAHA
That got me patrick
l4blitzer
So Stroud’s INT got the international treatment…not as cool as the Belgians going nuts during one Super Bowl “Catastrophe pour Manning! Catastrophe pour Manning!”
Patrick.H
Wait, when was this?
Was that SB XLVIII?
l4blitzer
Back when Seattle crushed Denver in the Super Bowl in New Jersey
Patrick.H
That’s the one.
I totally missed that.
l4blitzer
Was in Belgium at the time, so saw the Belgian broadcast. Probably the only real fun part of that game, since it was a “classic” 43-8 beat down for the Sea Chickens.
Patrick.H
Speak for yourself. That game was a delight from start to finish.
l4blitzer
Ah, I get it from your perspective. I managed to wake up [KITTEN] early in the morning to see a game that was really…not all that competitive.
Patrick.H
In fact, I think I even know the play they’re referring to without seeing it. The bad snap that led to a safety to start things off, right?
l4blitzer
Actually, it was a Manning INT.
Patrick.H
Ah, well. Nevertheless.
HOU POSSESSION
l4blitzer
C’est la Belgiuque
FOURTH QUARTER
Patrick.H
Ah, the professionalism of local broadcast whoosafudges pretending to be a real broadcast of a real football game.
A tradition unlike any other.
l4blitzer
Part of me wants to see this game move quickly and go to a running clock. Yet, this is the 4th quarter, and for many of the players here, this may be their only time to live out their dreams. So for them, it would be nice to see them prove themselves. Welcome to the dilemma of preseason 4th quarters
Joe Critz
Run blocking is still looking good
l4blitzer
A Bledsoe on the field for NE. Clearly a unique name for the Patriots franchise.
Joe Critz
Haha
Doaks for the first down!
Hey maybe we can just run all the time
2022 New York giants anyone
l4blitzer
Give me a backfield of Pierce and Barkley, and I’ll gladly run the wishbone all day.
Patrick.H
Nice.
Joe Critz
Dang
WOOOO
wow! Wasn’t ready for that
KEENUM WITH THE 5 YARD TD PASS TO BACHMAN. EXTRA POINT IS ACTUALLY GOOD. HOU 20- NE 3; 9:52, FOURTH QUARTER
Joe Critz
What was that!!!
NE POSSESSION
vballretired
I think Keenum is your backup
Well, preseason TDs are like the points from Whose Line Is It Anyway? They don’t matter
Joe Critz
Keenum looks fine but I still like Davis Mills more
vballretired
That was a 37.5 point answer
l4blitzer
….and now…HOEDOWN
Joe Critz
Well goodbye to McSorley
l4blitzer
Another BO’B sighting….sorry Patrick
Joe Critz
That was quick
Patrick.H
It’s fine, I was out getting the mail so I missed it.
vballretired
Either the Pats are really bad or this defense is a top ten defense
l4blitzer
Another BO’B sighting…
Patrick.H
Boooooooooooooooooo
l4blitzer
That could give us all PTSD
Joe Critz
Boooooooooo’b
Patrick.H
Lulz
l4blitzer
Correct use of the apostrophe, so credit to you Joe
vballretired
It’s preseason for us too
Patrick.H
That was real dumb.
l4blitzer
Uh…yeah…that was kind of an obvious face mask there…especially the whole “ripping the whole [KITTEN] helmet off”
vballretired
That ticky tack face mask penalty
l4blitzer
Unless the official was Angel Hernandez…then, it might not quite be a face mask….but maybe a strike
Patrick.H
Nah, that’d be a walk.
vballretired
Passed ball
Who is this Cunningham kid?
Patrick.H
Or he’d get REALLY wild and call it a technical foul.
l4blitzer
May all of us find an employer that allows us to do our jobs as badly as Angel Hernandez and still maintain employment
vballretired
Amen
Joe Critz
Dual threat qb from Louisville that had some good seasons
Was a successor to Lamar Jackson
vballretired
He looks like an interesting prospect
l4blitzer
Belichick be all “Ok, no force lightening to kill that kid this week”
Joe Critz
Apparently got a franchise record amount of guaranteed money from Patriots for an undrafted free agent
vballretired
No Mac Jones tonight
Joe Critz
vballretired
Meaningless touchdown or settle for three?
Patrick.H
Who’s hurt?
l4blitzer
Normal people: Go for the TD. BO’B: Glory to All FG Offense
vballretired
Davis
Joe Critz
Dang Bob got a lot of facetime for the game
l4blitzer
All too much for us who lived through his GM reign of error
Patrick.H
Patriots broadcast, also, it’s as much of a storyline as a preseason game can hope to have.
vballretired
The heir apparent to someone in the 4-PAC conference
Joe Critz
Hahaha
Patrick.H
[DURGA], I wanna see him coach Stanford.
That’d be hilarious.
vballretired
Maybe even the conference commissioner
l4blitzer
Who knew that Utah won the last “real” PAC-12/10/7/4/2.3 Conference Title?
Patrick.H
::raises hand::
vballretired
Except for this year
Patrick.H
Over...don’t look Joe...Penn State.
l4blitzer
I stand corrected on the PAC-12 for 2023-4. But PSU did take care of Utah in the Rose Bowl this past season
Patrick.H
I thought Utah won.
Joe Critz
Ya I’m fine with them winning the pac 12 cuz psu whooped them in the rose bowl
But Penn state has a history of losing the rose bowl, particularly to usc, so it is strange having them be the victors this year
Patrick.H
Especially since the Rose Bowl is going bye-bye. Or at least the traditional Rose Bowl is.
Joe Critz
I’ll miss old school rose bowl
vballretired
I didn’t even think about the Rose Bowl. Maybe the Big 12(16) takes on the Big 10(18)
CUNNINGHAM FOR NE WITH THE NICE 9 YARD TD SCRAMBLE. 2PT CONVERSION NO GOOD. HOU 20 - NE 9; 1:54, 4TH
Joe Critz
Wow!
vballretired
It would have been cool to have a developmental QB like Cunningham. I realize it’s a luxury but still…
Patrick.H
We don’t need a developmental QB, we already have Davis Mills waiting for us at home.
vballretired
Ugggg
HOU POSSESSION (AS NE COULD’T BE BOTHERED TO TRY AN ONSIDE KICK)
Patrick.H
Houston’s gonna win the (fake) football game! Houston’s gonna win the (fake) football game!
…AS BOTH TEAMS JUST WANT TO GET THE KITTEN OUT OF HERE
FINAL: HOU 20 - NE 9. HOU ON A FOUR GAME PRESEASON WINNING STREAK
Joe Critz
Wooooo! What a great game! Even though cj stroud didn’t have a hot start, davis mills and keenum looked great, the running and run blocking looked fantastic, and the defense held NE to 3.7 yards per play
Well, at this point in the game, I would offer up the game balls and punishments, but honestly, this is preseason. How many stellar preseason Week 1 performers end up turning into one of the myriad of cuts a team must make? How many preseason struggles end up forgotten with the coming of the regular season and “real” NFL football? Suffice it to say, the Texans are back and save their bye week and the gap between the last preseason game and the start of the regular season, we will have a Texans game of some sort once a week until January. That alone should suffice for the game ball...and/or the punishment, depending on how the season goes.
