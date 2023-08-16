Poll: Where are the Houston Texans most improved?

Last year’s version of the Houston Texans were...not good. From the coaching to the on-field execution, a roster with a lot to be desired to terrible schemes, it just wasn’t good at all.

Now, 2023 epitomizes the ‘hope springs eternal’ concept. The Texans have a new head coach in DeMeco Ryans who has rebuilt the coaching staff. Nick Caserio continues to mold a stronger roster featuring some quality key players at a variety of positions an offensive, defensive and special teams. The incoming schemes aren’t based on something Monte Kiffin devised in 1989 and more...

And, for those looking for ways to delude ourselves into thinking this team is better than it really is, they’re currently undefeated!

Ha.

Anyway...

The offense will likely see a new field general in rookie C.J. Stroud. He’s still a rookie, so expect him to do rookie things, but when it finally clicks for him, he has the potential to take his place among the NFL elite. Speaking of, a lightning quick receiver in fellow rook Tank Dell should also get his fair share of highlight reel time. A change of pace back to spell bell cow Dameon Pierce in Devin Singletary is also a big improvement as is safety valve tight end Dalton Schultz.

How big is this week for C.J. Stroud? #Texans



Will the defense shine against the impressive Dolphins offense? #WeAreTexans



I talked about that and much more when I went live last night!



Check it out here: https://t.co/3bl83Xnm4z — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) August 15, 2023

The defense has what appears like a very strong secondary with veteran safety Jimmie Ward, returning players Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr.. Up front, Maliek Collins and Sheldon Rankins are joined by #3 overall pick and possibly the best player in the 2023 NFL Draft Will Anderson Jr.. And, don’t sleep on Henry To’o To’o.

Houston Texans players of the game:



Offense: Tank Dell-

•5 REC

•65 Yards

•1 TD



Defense: Henry To’o To’o-

•2 Solo Tkls

•5 total Tkls pic.twitter.com/a4fdOrkBw2 — Drew (@IndepthTexans) August 11, 2023

Not to mention SWARM is a thing.

Defense swarming with 3 TFL and a sack so far pic.twitter.com/Pxvu8JnggU — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 10, 2023

Special teams are continuing under the guidance of 3rd year coach Frank Ross, who may or may not pull Tank Dell out of his bag of return tricks in a similar manner to Will Fuller V. Although there’s been no evidence of that in training camp that’s made its way to the public.

All that to say: