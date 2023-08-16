 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Poll: Where are the Houston Texans most improved?

One preseason game was all we needed to see. Right? RIGHT??

By Mike Bullock
NFL: AUG 10 Preseason - Texans at Patriots Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last year’s version of the Houston Texans were...not good. From the coaching to the on-field execution, a roster with a lot to be desired to terrible schemes, it just wasn’t good at all.

Now, 2023 epitomizes the ‘hope springs eternal’ concept. The Texans have a new head coach in DeMeco Ryans who has rebuilt the coaching staff. Nick Caserio continues to mold a stronger roster featuring some quality key players at a variety of positions an offensive, defensive and special teams. The incoming schemes aren’t based on something Monte Kiffin devised in 1989 and more...

And, for those looking for ways to delude ourselves into thinking this team is better than it really is, they’re currently undefeated!

Ha.

Anyway...

The offense will likely see a new field general in rookie C.J. Stroud. He’s still a rookie, so expect him to do rookie things, but when it finally clicks for him, he has the potential to take his place among the NFL elite. Speaking of, a lightning quick receiver in fellow rook Tank Dell should also get his fair share of highlight reel time. A change of pace back to spell bell cow Dameon Pierce in Devin Singletary is also a big improvement as is safety valve tight end Dalton Schultz.

The defense has what appears like a very strong secondary with veteran safety Jimmie Ward, returning players Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr.. Up front, Maliek Collins and Sheldon Rankins are joined by #3 overall pick and possibly the best player in the 2023 NFL Draft Will Anderson Jr.. And, don’t sleep on Henry To’o To’o.

Not to mention SWARM is a thing.

Special teams are continuing under the guidance of 3rd year coach Frank Ross, who may or may not pull Tank Dell out of his bag of return tricks in a similar manner to Will Fuller V. Although there’s been no evidence of that in training camp that’s made its way to the public.

All that to say:

Poll

Which Phase of the Houston Texans has Improved the Most?

