Anderson shines, Stroud impresses, but defense struggles as Texans lose to Dolphins

You would be forgiven for thinking after Denzel Perryman intercepted the first play of the game that the Houston Texans would go on to dominate the Miami Dolphins in the second game of the preseason.

You would, however, be mistaken, as the Texans would go on to lose 28-3 against the Dolphins.

In the course of the game, the Dolphins showed everyone why they’re a contender for the AFC East crown this year and the Texans...well...they were the Texans we’ve come to see the last couple of years.

But that’s not to say there weren’t bright spots to enjoy.

Perryman stepped up and put the Texans into excellent field position early in the game. Unfortunately, the Texans would go on to turn the ball over on downs.

C.J. Stroud showed why he was the second overall pick in the NFL Draft, playing in the entire first half and throwing up a stat line of 7-12 for 60 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions and, most of all, no sacks. He looked uncomfortable in his first drive of the game but finally settled into a groove. He threw the ball with touch, putting the ball in perfect position to be caught and avoiding pass rushers handily.

But the real star of the game is the third overall pick, Will Anderson Jr. who was in Tua Tagovailoa’s face throughout the first two defensive stands of the game, forcing Skylar Thompson to fumble the ball and getting a pass deflection.

Unfortunately the score is not indicative of these bright spots as the run defense left a lot, and I do mean a lot, to be desired.

This team has potential, but it’s going to be a steep learning curve going into the season for a lot of these rookies.