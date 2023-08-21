Hair of The Dog: Preseason game 2, Miami Dolphins @ Houston Texans

The second week of preseason. We are at the halfway mark of the diet football portion of the schedule. Teams are starting to turn their attention towards getting ready for the regular season. The starters will actually start seeing the field in most cases, and the backups are upping the intensity, as this is the make-or-break time of their careers. Houston came in to this game with a 4-game preseason game winning streak. This has been their time of year, for better or worse.
With that in mind, this game encapsulates why analysis of preseason is kinda screwy. On one hand, CJ Stroud got more playing time, and looked way better than he did against New England. Will Anderson Jr. gave us the defensive play of the preseason, offering the Texans’ fanbase a lot of good vibes. However, Houston gave the home fans a treat of suffering through a 28-3 beatdown, giving up over 200 yards rushing to the Dolphins. For those of you that suffered through last season, in varying degrees of sobriety, or lack thereof, this is not a memory from last season you want to relive. Some things need to stay in the past, and the Texans run defense from 2022 is one of them.
Hopefully, the Texans got their [KITTEN]-whipping out of the way and can evolve in to a more competitive force this year. We shall see. As always, your Battle Red Blog masthead had their near-real time takes on the second game of the pre-season. All questionable words have been replaced with [KITTEN] for better work decorum, or as much as we can achieve in this post-pandemic business world. With that, on to the ‘Dog:
HOTD: PRESEASON GAME 2; DOLPHINS @ TEXANS
vballretired
Kenneth L.
Whats up boys
big game today
Patrick
Hey Kenneth.
Joe
hellooooo
it’s almost time for the big game! really excited to see stroud and all of the of the offensive linemen play again
i know we’re not supposed to like the jaguars but since they have both parker washington and breton strange playing today i have to admit that i like them a little tiny bit
l4blitzer
Well, we bust out the Juice at center, and…well, he’ll be out there at least
Joe
I didn’t think Juice was amazing in the snaps he played but I actually thought he looked alright compared to the other guys around him
l4blitzer
Well, however we might feel about the Texans, at least we are not Yankee fans. 3 games under .500 this late in the year. Not that I am sad about that, but man, don’t want to be in the social media offices for that franchise.
David Carr in the NFL game studio…think he might have some PTSD based on the Texans’ O-line performance last week?
Patrick
Well he’s not hiding under the desk so it can’t be THAT bad.
vballretired
Spencer Tillman in the Channel 13 studio saying we are looking for more points. [KITTEN] that’s hard hitting analysis
Patrick
Each of the Texans’ preseason games are going to be on TV for me. I don’t think that’s happened since I moved up here and I’ve been here for 18 years now.
l4blitzer
The drinking game starts when Tillman busts out the SAT vocabulary drill. Use caution, as your BAC will probably hit the legal limit after the 1st 3 possessions.
vballretired
But you don’t get Spencer “Tim Kelly is a top five play caller” Tillman
vballretired
ND Kalu is doing the actual game though
Patrick
Oh thank Durga.
l4blitzer
At least Andre Ware is a more tolerable game analyst. Not saying great, but will take him over Tillman every Sunday of the season.
vballretired
Tillman is in the news studio
It’s also on XM 89 by the way
Joe
it’s almost time!!!!
i wanna see at least one cj stroud 15+ yard dime
vballretired
I get free XM in the new Jeep until November
l4blitzer
Now Carr is having to relive his Texans days…you feel like he wants to tell Stroud “GET OUT!!!! GET OUT OF THERE!!!!”
Joe
hahaha
vballretired
Pitre will be a beast
Dolphins on offense first
l4blitzer
Carr, after talking about Tunsil…”I never really had that…” The PTSD is so evident there.
MIA POSSESSION
vballretired
If he starts screaming let us know
Patrick
Let’s kick this pig.
vballretired
Denzel Perryman with a pick!!!!!!
Joe
HERE WE GOOOO
Patrick
NOW THAT’S HOW YOU START A GAME!
PERRYMAN WITH THE INT ON THE 1ST PLAY, HOU POSSESSION
Joe
WHAT
AAAAAA
vballretired
Give that guy the rest of the day off
Joe
yep he wins haha
what a start!!!
woooo!!!
l4blitzer
Digging the classic Fullback in the I formation here…or maybe I am just embracing my middle age…I don’t know.
vballretired
An early nominee for the Schlitz Light Player of the Game
At my age the wishbone would feel comfortable
Maybe the Veer
Patrick
Hmmmmmm
l4blitzer
Ah yes, the textbook momentum killing Delay of Game penalty…welcome to the 2020s Texans
vballretired
Well that was anticlimactic
Joe
Good work in the middle of that line!
The Scruggs Pierce connection
Patrick
They’re going for it
l4blitzer
“[KITTEN] the FG…full speed ahead…or not.”
Patrick
Okay that’s a little concerning.
TEXANS FAIL TO SCORE ON 4TH DOWN. MIA POSSESSION
vballretired
Well (expletive deleted) that was a [KITTEN] drive
And we felt so good 15 minutes ago
Joe
It’s just one of those days!
MOSTERT WITH THE 3-YARD TD; MIA 7 - HOU 0; 5:30, 1st
Kenneth L.
Defensive line looks putrid
vballretired
Kroger’s commercials are so weird
Joe
Where that’s spicy defense from last week :(
Kenneth L.
Greenard Yick
l4blitzer
Well, we are facing a real offense this week. Remember it was BO’B last week.
vballretired
Like I said, that was more about the Pats I’m afraid
Joe
Maybe this is the return of Kendall Lamm game or something
Kenneth L.
Or that was Jerry H. Either way booo
Joe
Say it isn’t soooo
Kenneth L.
My [DURGA] Lamm is still playing??
vballretired
Well we do get to watch Billy O suffer…..
Patrick
We could’ve done that when he was at Alabama, though.
vballretired
He had a Bryce Young to bail him out
Ok, that’s a nice looking play
HOU POSSESSION
Patrick
Solid first play there.
vballretired
First down Texans!
Joe
WOOOO
Patrick
Pierce!
l4blitzer
Giving the ball to Pierce..usually a good thing.
vballretired
Another nice play to Collins
Kenneth L.
Good to see Andrew Beck getting in there
vballretired
Ok, that’s an awesome pass to Brown
Patrick
That was beautiful.
l4blitzer
Well, if we can Stroud in a rhythm…that would be real nice
Joe
HERE WE GO
finally!
vballretired
Well [gatito]
l4blitzer
That got blow’d up.
That and no one accounted for that LB
vballretired
Ok, that was good considering the circumstances
Kenneth L.
I bet Brevin gets cut
l4blitzer
Good toughness there.
vballretired
Mr. December?
Patrick
That was solid.
vballretired
Another good throw
l4blitzer
Woods sighting
Patrick
Hmmmmmm!
Joe
Good throw to schultz not an easy throw
Kenneth L.
Great throw into the blitz
vballretired
Running game is non-existent
l4blitzer
Well, figure that Miami is keying on the run and gambling to see what Stroud can do
Kenneth L.
I may PT[K]O with these passes
Patrick
PASS The [KITTEN] Out?
vballretired
I’m okay if this is the first team’s last drive
Kenneth L.
Fant looks horrific
Yes hahah
1ST QUARTER; MIA 7 - HOU 0. FAST QUARTER, BUT HOU IS DRIVING
Patrick
Thank goodness we won’t see much of him this season (I hope).
vballretired
We may see some roster shuffling on the OL following preseason
Joe
Hopefully Kilian Zierer or Austin Deculus improve over the course of the season that Fant being bad won’t matter
Why can’t the Texans get lucky like the Chargers and just happen upon a guy like Jamaree Salyer in the 6th round
l4blitzer
Because we are the Texans and we can’t have nice things…
vballretired
Send healing vibes to Tytus. Come on Durga. Work your magic.
Joe
Yea….
At least Tytus is good
vballretired
Should have been caught
Joe
There was some time where many were very unsure of him
l4blitzer
Ah, that was more good defense vs. offensive player incompetence
vballretired
It would be 7-6 in the regular season
Patrick
I think hoping Deculus improves to the point of unseating Fant is a fool’s errand at this point.
35 YARD FG FROM FAIRBARIN; HOU 3 - MIA 7; 14:53, 2nd
vballretired
I’ve seen enough of Stroud. He’s easily the QB1 on this roster. It’s time for Mills vs. Keenum action
Joe
Okay but would you join the Jacky Chen hype train
Patrick
One or two more drives.
As long as I don’t have to make jokes about his name.
vballretired
As an aside, who do we find more annoying, Keenum truthers or Mills truthers?
Joe
Nooo don’t let Stroud gooo yet we’re still having fun outsiiidee
Patrick
LOL, an ad for Jim Cramer on NFL Network. One of the dumbest [KITTEN]ers on the planet.
vballretired
Maybe that’s a groupthink question
MIA POSSESSION
Patrick
Mills truthers. At least with Keenum there’s a vague track record of success, even if it is mostly just the one Vikings season.
Mills is just not that good.
vballretired
I ironically got both in the comments of my VOT early last week
l4blitzer
Tua out. Thompson nearly hit on the deep ball. Ward’s aura scared the WR…yeah, that’s the ticket
vballretired
Will Anderson!!!!!!!!
l4blitzer
Anderson killed everything in his path.
Joe
Anderson going crazy!!!
Patrick
I think I’m gonna like watching Will Anderson play.
l4blitzer
Just missed recovering the fumble. He’ll learn
vballretired
Ok, that defensive drive is more like it
HOU POSSESSION
Kenneth L.
WILL ANDERSON
vballretired
I think Thompson was always going to recover looking at the replay but teams now know you don’t use a RB one on one with Anderson
If teams have to consistently double team him it will open up things for someone
Stroud still in
Patrick
It’s way too early, but watching Will Anderson is reminding me of prime JJ Watt.
l4blitzer
Hmmm…not the start you want after that great defensing
vballretired
Horrible snap from Scruggs
Running to the right is not exactly sound strategy
Ok, another decent throw
Patrick
Has anyone seen Tank in the backfield or have they put him in bubble wrap for the preseason?
l4blitzer
Another corner would have at least forced the incompletion…but it was Eli Apple, so even Stroud knows he can go after this.
vballretired
Maybe the Pierce treatment
Joe
Hahaha
l4blitzer
At least not a turnover.
MIA POSSESSION
Joe
At least the pass blocking is looking a bit better
vballretired
Okay, seen enough of Stroud. 7 for 10 is a decent effort in his second game
l4blitzer
Won’t argue that.
Joe
Yeah I’d say I’ve seen enough too
Patrick
Yeah, let’s get Mills out there and see how big the drop off is between our rookie QB and our third year QB.
vballretired
Well he will be taking on twos so there will be plays made and his truthers will whine
Joe
I’m not a Mills truther but I still desperately want him to spontaneously become a good qb
I fall for the truthers so easily
vballretired
I think this offense will make him look better certainly
I don’t hate him. I don’t hate anyone. I just wish people would accept who he is
Joe
GREENARD!
vballretired
Intended for Joe Grass
Joe
I cant do it!!! He’s just so…..charming….yknow
vballretired
Offsetting penalties
Patrick
It’s the neck, isn’t it?
Joe
It’s the neck
Can’t resist that neck
Patrick
[DURGA][KITTEN] how does Eric Murray still have a job?!
Joe
He’s like the heir to Mike Glennon
vballretired
There’s a natural charisma there. The press is just so drawn to him.
l4blitzer
Guys, we talked about not reviving last year’s defense. It is not en vogue people
vballretired
Bend but don’t break baby!
Joe
He’s my quarterback
vballretired
Well Mills might be better than Thompson
Joe
But he isn’t actually
He might be
Kenneth L.
That first down is badddd
Joe
Which is funny cuz Skylar Thompson is the guy that almost beat the Bills in the wildcard game earlier this year
vballretired
Redacted 1.0 did win a playoff game
Patrick
Against Connor Cook and the Raiders, I’m not sure that counts.
vballretired
In his mind…..
Kenneth L.
Who is Jake Martin and why is he running with the first team
vballretired
This run defense is [KITTEN]
Joe
Yeah the run defense is super gone
Kenneth L.
Travierre Thomas isn’t a pro. How many times do I have to say it
vballretired
Well technically he is being paid so….
Kenneth L.
Jake thomas is getting whooped
vballretired
A lot of these guys demonstrate VOT so vividly. They have value but are one step higher on the depth chart than they belong
Jerry Hughes might have surpassed his expiration date
Joe
To’oTo’o getting put on skates by Thompson! Lol
NOOOO
UGH
almost a good stop
vballretired
Timeout Dolphins
Joe
Some Texans LB should’ve seen that coming
vballretired
Honestly though we aren’t seeing anything exotic so we don’t know how good this defense can be
Patrick
I gotta talk about this Samsung flip phone ad.
l4blitzer
Game moving FAST
vballretired
I’m not seeing it here. Is it that stupid one with all the people at the picnic table?
Patrick
That’s the one.
vballretired
I’ll stick with my iPhone thank you
vballretired
That was easy
Patrick
Or like how everyone in the Black Hole Sun music video looks.
Joe
Jeez oh man the Ahmed drive killing Houston linebackers right now
Joe
LM[K]O
Those flip phones put you in a trance!
vballretired
Nice return
I have a coworker with one. I’ll pass.
vballretired
Stroud still in
Such a nice convo though
Joe
Woooo Steven Sims!!!
Patrick
Guess Stroud is getting the two minute drill test.
Joe
You were right about Stroud getting the whole half, Pat
vballretired
I guess so but the second drive showed me what I needed to see
l4blitzer
See what Stroud can do in the 2 min offense works for me
vballretired
Yeah I suppose
l4blitzer
Texans probably didn’t figure on such a fast moving game with a bad run D.
vballretired
Miscommunication with Collins on that one
Nice spin move but a drop by Brown
Patrick
That should’ve been caught.
MIA POSSESSION
vballretired
Well [gatito] that was expletive deleted run defense
Joe
UGH
they canNOT do anything to stop Ahmed
vballretired
Nice pressure on Thompson
l4blitzer
I know it is preseason and all that, but the run defense is giving me nightmares here
vballretired
Mother father that was pathetic
Patrick
Ewwwwwwwwwwww.
Joe
Khalil Davis making more plays!
vballretired
21-3 Dolphins as the Texans defense regresses into 2021-2022 mode
Patrick
LULZ
l4blitzer
Wouldn’t be surprised if Ryans doesn’t put someone in a backbreaker at halftime
HALFTIME: MIA 21 - HOU 3
Alright gents, reactions if you got ‘em
vballretired
Halftime thoughts: This depends on what your focus is. If you’re focused on specific players then you can feel good about Stroud and Anderson. They will be difference makers. Generally speaking you don’t see anything scheme wise in the preseason. So while it looks bad it is probably not THAT bad. Still, this team will have to win through Xs and Os because they don’t quite have all the Jimmys and Joes yet.
l4blitzer
Stroud played better and Anderson showed why Caserio paid a price to pick him up. While only preseason, the run defense is looking way too much like last season. If this team is going to improve, they can’t surrender 140 1st half rushing yards. Even taking away that 65 yard run, the Texans were still getting gashed too much on the ground, even for preseason
vballretired
Spencer Tillman in the second half. Well [KITTEN], where’s the mute button on this remote?
Patrick
I stole it.
vballretired
Is this one of those tech fangled hostage negotiations?
Patrick
Depends on how much it’s worth to you.
vballretired
However, if he threw in a “they’d be great with Tim Kelly” it’d be comedy gold
Honestly if Tua is healthy for 17 games they could win the AFC East
We have reached the “just run the clock” portion of the proceedings
Patrick
Thanks Tomlinson.
vballretired
Ah, the ever important third running back competition
Patrick
Keke Coutee sighting!
vballretired
Nice roll and throw by Mills only to have it dropped
Joe
Hi Keke!
Run defense has got to look better now
vballretired
But does it?
Joe
Star players for Texans finally showed some stuff in the first half but the defense looked real bad
Joe
pleaaaaase
vballretired
Yeah, just saying
Joe
These backup LBs gotta do something cool right
MIA POSSESSION
vballretired
The best thing I’ll say about today is we see where the holes are. I think the waiver wire will be interesting at the end of the month
Joe
Littleton shows good patience there and then fails to make a good tackle
l4blitzer
Guess the Defense is getting more chances to excel…again
Joe
Oh my goodness can Skylar Thompson chill out with these last second plays
COME ONNNN
vballretired
If I were being serious for a moment I’ll say the first two games show we won’t be horrible but also not quite a playoff contender either. The Dolphins have a lot of talent on the first string offense and defense. They could win the AFC East if they stay healthy.
We obviously aren’t on that level quite yet
Joe
I agree. These last two games show a lot of improvement but not quite enough to be directly competing with upper-tier AFC teams
l4blitzer
Miami is going to have quite the backup QB battle. Mike White, who had his moments in New Jersey (Jets) and Thompson, who started the playoff game at Buffalo and played fairly well
Joe
Hey speak of the devil
Here comes Mike white
vballretired
Let’s be honest, most of the guys we are watching on defense now will only be Texans for another ten days.
Patrick
Bang.
l4blitzer
A positive defensive play. A nice change of pace
Joe
Derek Rivers a little too fast there
vballretired
Nice sack by Unspellable
l4blitzer
We’ve now entered the flag-throwing portion of the program
Joe
Woooo!
vballretired
Neville Hewitt auditioning for the USFL
Joe
Refs checked the clock and were like oh shoot we gotta throw some flags down real quick
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Name Redacted 2.0 supposedly threw three picks in joint practices this week. Maybe we can enjoy a top ten pick next year.
Should have been a pick there
All penalty offense
l4blitzer
Well, it appears that Mills in mid-season form. Meanwhile, the refs are getting their arm workouts in.
vballretired
Welcome John Metchie to the game
Go for it you cowards
l4blitzer
Stop me if you’ve heard this before…a 3 and out for Houston
Patrick
A tale as old as time.
MIA POSSESSION
vballretired
Maybe Demeco is ready to announce Stroud for week one
We led the universe in three and outs the past two seasons but then again that was Culley’s game plan
l4blitzer
I’ll take it as a good sign that this game is ticking me off. Makes me realize that you can care about this squad. Yeah, it is pre-season and all, but there are some signs…it is just that perhaps we have a LOT more work to do in some areas…like run defense, talent, run defense, pass blocking, run defense, building up depth, run defense….you get the idea.
vballretired
He probably looked at Red Bieleau’s take a knee offense in the Waterboy with great envy
Garrett Wallow down
l4blitzer
Hey, can’t turn it over if you just effectively kneel down (Joe Pisarcik excepted)
Joe
I think the Texans have been cursed to be bad at run defense since D.J. Reader left
vballretired
If we go three and out we are good—David Culley
l4blitzer
Remember when Brandon Dunn was going to pick up the slack after Reader left…yeah, that probably should have been clue one that the Texans were entering a bad phase.
vballretired
No, that was when we picked my Horned Frog over Zachary Taylor
l4blitzer
Well, there were SOOO many examples to chose from really. No incorrect answers, even if they are wrong
vballretired
Oh they were all wrong
Patrick
I don’t remember any of this. I guess if you experience enough trauma your brain rewards you with amnesia.
vballretired
That or enough Long Island ice teas can cover that
l4blitzer
Ummm…Miami…why is Thompson back in the game here? Oh…an injury scare…disregard….but still, I think that Thompson has shown enough
Patrick
Yeah, I’m not going to do that this year. Or at least waaaaaaaay less this year.
l4blitzer
Ain’t going to lie….Ryans looks like he could still play LB in a pinch
vballretired
I need one of those MIB things to forget Ross Blacklock. I really wanted him to be good.
l4blitzer
…as did all who followed Houston in those days
Patrick
I saw him in the Seahawks/Vikings preseason game last week. He actually did a thing.
vballretired
Well if Kendall Lamm is still around….
l4blitzer
Ah, Miami is looking to work on their mid-range 3rd down offense
vballretired
We are watching insurance salesmen at this point
l4blitzer
Ah. Miami is looking to work on their 3rd and long offense
Patrick
They are trying to drag this game out, aren’t they?
l4blitzer
This quarter will last longer than the 1st half
…and the Dolphins got the practice result they wanted
vballretired
Another flag
Patrick
River Cracraft is not a real name. That’s the name of someone in witness protection whose handler stopped giving a [KITTEN] back in 1998.
Joe
Man it’s like a flag party
vballretired
Lined up in the neutral zone
l4blitzer
At this rate, the refs will need Tommy John surgery by the end of the game
vballretired
I think he was the mob accountant for the Gambini crime family
l4blitzer
Hey, when the secondary isn’t having to cover on run defense, they can maybe do some good things in pass defense.
Joe
Cowart making a play
vballretired
Oh. My. Durga. A stop?!
Joe
FINALLY
l4blitzer
Fins are getting close to a 2-to-1 advantage in time of possession. I really thought we left 2022 behind…but nooooooooooooooo
vballretired
Nevermind
Patrick
[DURGA] I hope we have no injuries this year because we have no depth behind our starters.
Kenneth L.
This secondary is horrific
Joe
WELP
Kenneth L.
Arnold is okay
I take that back
vballretired
That was the least competitive play I’ve ever seen.
Kenneth L.
Yikes
Patrick
[DURGA] [KITTEN]ing [KITTEN] at least TRY to tackle him.
Kenneth L.
This is a blowout
Joe
Man this defense is not having a day
vballretired
Roll that clock
Joe
30 just not knowing what’s going on
BROOKS ON A TEXTBOOK SCREEN PASS (18 YARDS) FOR A TD; MIA 28 - HOU 3; 0:27, 3RD
Joe
Hey it’s 28-3 you know what that means
l4blitzer
Toro with a shoe…what is Toro doing with a shoe? Ah, never mind.
vballretired
It’s Miller Time?
l4blitzer
The TV commentator stole my line from earlier about Ryans. Can we sue for copyright and make some actual money?
Patrick
We can try.
We’ll get laughed out of court, but we can sure try.
vballretired
I’m still holding out hope for Bartesian
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Boone with a splash play
Joe
It’s Miller timeeee!!!!!!
l4blitzer
The first good play for Houston since…well…anyway, something positive
Joe
Hahaha
Patrick
This Texans defensive stand is brought to you by Pioneer Squares cannabis chews. Pioneer Squares, for when you don’t know where you are, what you’re doing, or why you’re even there.
vballretired
I was thinking Lonestar Cow Manure but sure
Joe
Pioneer Squares, for when you’re hungry, and……………..
vballretired
Taking care of all of your fertilizer needs
END OF 3RD; MIA 28 - HOU 3…NOW ON TO THE 4TH AND PERHAPS THE LAST CHANCE FOR MANY TO LIVE OUT THEIR DREAMS
Kenneth L.
Is this the worst preseason game in Texans history?
Patrick
Hey, you work on getting your illicit goods sponsorship and I’ll work on mine.
START OF 4TH QUARTER
vballretired
It’s a candidate
l4blitzer
Given that the Texans seem to play their best in the preseason this decade, that is quite the indictment.
vballretired
Fair. If we get both we will never have a sober HOTD again.
Boy that was a pathetic effort by Sims
l4blitzer
Wait…wait…a sotally tober HOTD….what….what…whatareyoutalkingabout
Kenneth L.
This is pathetic
Patrick
Someone could’ve run out from the stands and caught that play in the time that ball was up in the air for.
MIA POSSESSION
Patrick
It might not be the worst but it’s probably up there with some of those early expansion team preseason games.
l4blitzer
Special teams at least is looking encouraging
Joe
Yeah this isn’t encouraging m
Why not both?
As the famous Oreo commercial girl once said
Patrick
I knew there was a reason I kept you around.
Kenneth L.
Hewitt is sooooo slow
l4blitzer
Harris getting some air time
vballretired
It’s preseason. It’s preseason. It’s preseason.
l4blitzer
Hey, the defense has only given up 41 yards since halftime….improvement
rushing
vballretired
Yeah improvement :::rolls. Eyes:::
l4blitzer
Go figure…Ahmed may go for 100 yards…and he probably ends up on the waiver wire
Kenneth L.
These are simple run plays
vballretired
Maybe a future Texan…
Joe
This defensive line just can’t do it
57 too slow to make a play
Kenneth L.
Okay Ross that was aggressive
l4blitzer
Well, some defensive fight for once. At least Ross may get a nice Hou highlight
vballretired
The DTs were horrible last year. Apparently it wasn’t the scheme.
l4blitzer
Thompson with his first dumb play of the day.
Miami, come on…why are you avoiding a 65-70 yard FG? This is the time to do it. Cowards
Kenneth L.
Boooo Dylan Horton c’mon
Joe
I think Thompson outperformed Mills today, but it’s hard to say that since Thompson is getting a lot more help form his surrounding cast
vballretired
Tom Dempsey rolling around in his grave
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
There were two or three key drops that killed drives for Mills
Patrick
Pretty sure this is supposed to be a preseason game for the Texans and Dolphins; didn’t think the refs needed preseason.
l4blitzer
Refs were falling asleep at halftime. Throwing the flags to just stay awake
vballretired
That throwing motion has to be practiced guys. You don’t want an Orlando Brown situation
They are trying really hard to hype the wide receiver room
Joe
Alright Coward is back in! He could be an asset but haven’t seen enough of him yet to know
vballretired
It reminds me of the story about my uncle selling a dying Christmas tree on Christmas Eve as a “golden tipped scotch pine”
Joe
I thought Keaton Sutherland proved enough to be a solid backup guard last week but they released him yesterday
vballretired
This game needs to end.
l4blitzer
A Coutee return….
MIA POSSESSION
Joe
If Ahmed comes back in I’m gonna [KITTEN] my pants
vballretired
Let’s not do that
Joe
Alright Littleton finally gets a good tackle!
It’s not in my hands
vballretired
I have two cats next to me that hate each other. That is infinitely more entertaining than this game and they have more fight in them than this defense.
Joe
Hahaha
Have they been battling all game
l4blitzer
If your cats could stop an NFL running back, Houston will give them more than a cursory look
vballretired
Mostly growling but a few haymakers were thrown
Joe
Lol
I have a few cats myself but they less hate each other and more just can’t contain themselves for more than a few minutes
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
One could be a DT. He’s slow by maybe a nose tackle type
Joe
At some point they just start bouncing across the room
vballretired
Impressive on some level
Joe
Wait Humprhies is back on the team?
Did the Texans cut him and then resign him a few days later?
l4blitzer
Sorry about that. It was 31-3. Miami still has time to match that for perfect symmetry
Again, not good or wanted, but it would work
vballretired
I’m not sure on Humphries
It’s academic anyway
Joe
Lemme guess the other one is a feisty CB
l4blitzer
Hey, trying to find something interesting about this matchup…really, really struggling here…and that is saying something for preseason
vballretired
Or safety
These receivers are doing Mills zero favors
l4blitzer
84 not helping his case for a future roster spot
vballretired
Unspellable with a catch
l4blitzer
Well, it does help if you make up with a 3rd down conversion
vballretired
Quitoriano
TWO MINUTE WARNING
vballretired
I think I spelled that right. It’s preseason for us too
Joe
I Guess Derek rivers and Littleton made some plays….and Mike Boone once or twice
vballretired
Oh are we nominating a Keystone Light player of the game?
l4blitzer
If the Texans can get their major [KITTEN]-whipping out of the way now, and not suffer that in week 1 when I see them live in Baltimore, I will be ok with this.
Joe
You’re seeing them opening weekend!
vballretired
I’ll go Will Anderson
l4blitzer
Did Freemoose just go with the lame dab?
vballretired
That’s brave watching them week one.
l4blitzer
Yes, I did get the tickets…hoping it goes better than the 41-7 beat down a couple of years ago
Joe
Oh yeah I’d second this
LM[K]O
l4blitzer
Mattress Firm just claimed Anderson for the POTG
Joe
I’d think so after Stroud and the starting receivers showed some competency at the beginning of this game
Stroud and Pierce should be able to make it at least competitive
Hahaha
Can you tell I’m a Texans fan
vballretired
That’s too good for this game. I mean no one pulled a Tank Dell. Skunky beer is all I’m willing to go.
l4blitzer
What…no “Bob’s Discount Furniture Store” player of the game designation?
vballretired
Maybe next week
l4blitzer
Oh, now the Texans want to make a few exciting plays for us?
vballretired
I mean if we are giving away merchandise do we think anyone has earned furniture or a mattress?
Joe
Finally a positive pass play haha
l4blitzer
Maybe one of those mattress you find on the curbside right before trash pickup day
vballretired
It’s garbage time Mills
Joe
He’s back again!
Tell a friend
vballretired
Meaningless yards to inspire hope in the box score
Joe
That sexy neck is back
vballretired
Ok who is 66?
Joe
Jarrett Patterson? Maybe?
l4blitzer
A lot of work by Boone for a practical no gain
vballretired
He’s down
Kenneth L.
STOP CHECKING THE BALL DOWN
Joe
No it’s Kilian Zierer
Jarrett Patterson is 68
Kenneth L.
Who?
Joe
That’s bad actually
vballretired
Zierer is down but he’s a cut anyway
Joe
He’s was a pretty good LT last week and solid this week
Idk actually I’m not the biggest fan but he scored real high in pass protection on pff
vballretired
Injury settlement baby
Pass intended for John Turf
l4blitzer
Let’s not have anyone injured. Yes, this game is bad, but no injuries, especially for these guys who may never play on an NFL field again
MIA POSSESSION
vballretired
Victory formation. Mercifully this ends.
Joe
Man that was a chore of a game
This is what the preseason is for though I guess
FINAL: MIA 28 - HOU 3; NO REPEAT OF THE (UNOFFICIAL) PRESEASON CHAMPIONSHIP FOR THE TEXANS
Joe
Poor Texans, Stroud and Anderson looked good at the beginning, but the run defense was poor all game.
Game Balls: Well, didn’t figure I would kick this part of HOTD off yet, as I am trying to maintain a totally positive outlook and not foster signs of negativity. That being said, CJ Stroud looked oh-so-much better in his 1st half of play. Perfect? Nope, but it seemed like he was able to settle in and play vs. trying to think his way through the game. Then we have Will Anderson Jr. going all Robert Oppenheimer on the Dolphins, being a destroyer of worlds by trucking the running back and forcing a QB fumble on the subsequent sack. Ok, one play only, but what a play!
Should Be Forced To Drive Home Along The Westheimer/Galleria/I-10 Interchange, Having to Immediately Change Multiple Lanes of Traffic To Make a Critical Turn : Really, really wanted to avoid singling out a player, given that this is pre-season, and that for a lot of guys, this will be the apex of their hopes and dreams. That being said, I am legitimately scared about the run defense. Did well enough in New England, but returning home...YUCK! 205 yards rushing allowed. Subtract out the 65 yard run, the team still surrendered over 140 yards, as the Dolphins felt confident enough to rush the ball 37 times. Yes, it is only pre-season and yes, many of players involved may not be on the roster come September 1st. However, this type of defensive effort does not auger good tidings for the season ahead.
See everyone back here next Sunday, when the Texans close out pre-season with a contest against New Orleans in the Superdome in a prime-time affair.
