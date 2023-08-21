For those who missed Saturday’s second preseason game, featuring the Houston Texans and the Miami Dolphins, you didn’t actually miss much. Unlike the Texans’ receivers, blockers and tacklers who missed a lot.

The Texans defense gave notice on the first pass of the game that SWARM was still a thing when Denzel Perryman intercepted the first pass from Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. Unfortunately, that was one of the few highlight reel worthy plays the entire D would deliver.

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud came out and looked vastly improved over Week 1, connecting on 7/12 passes for 60 yards and a 71.5 rating.

Stroud looked crisp in his reads, throwing some very beautiful passes. The rookie also showed off his ability to evade pressure and deliver the ball on multiple occasions as the offensive line didn’t look much better than they did in week 1.

As mentioned the wide receiver corps didn’t do Stroud or Davis Mills many favors with a noticeable amount of dropped passes in key situations. Overall, 17 passes hit the turf by the end of the game, mostly due to buttered fingers on the catching end of things.

a ++ throw on the move by CJ Stroud pic.twitter.com/NaRCoSqGZK — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) August 20, 2023

#BullsonParade is back?

Sure it’s just preseason. And, yes, Stroud has a long way to go. But, based on his improvement from game 1 to game 2, things are looking up with the rook. For now, I’ll ignore all the other problems from the game and simply bask in the light of H-Town’s newest superstar in the making.

I could get used to seeing C.J Stroud throw it deep to Nico Collins for a touchdown



pic.twitter.com/GWCsWCdL2r — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) August 17, 2023

P.S.: