The potential for Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr.

The Houston Texans made a huge investment into former Alabama star Will Anderson Jr, trading multiple high picks to trade up to the third-overall pick to select him.

The compensation sent to the Arizona Cardinals included a 2023 second-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, along with a 2024 third-round pick. Texans General Manager Nick Caserio, along with Head Coach DeMeco Ryans have all the faith in the world in Anderson, and believe he is the future for the Texans defense.

Although it is only preseason, Anderson has been making his presence felt immediately. According to Pro Football Focus, Anderson has a 92.4 overall grade, which is the highest among first-round rookies. Anderson also has a 92.1 pass-rush grade.

It has been reported all offseason how impressive Anderson has been, but to be great in practice, and to be great in a game are two completely different things. Fortunately for the Texans, he has been both.

Anderson only had one tackle against the New England Patriots in his first preseason game, but his pass rushing ability was fully on display, causing problems for the Patriots offense. Anderson’s second preseason game against the Miami Dolphins was when the big plays started to occur.

The highlight of the game against the Dolphins was Anderson being left one on one with a running back, and the talented rookie was able to run past him with ease and sack the quarterback. Anderson was also dominant on run plays while he was on the field.

If the preseason is any indication of what Will Anderson could be during the regular season moving forward, it is safe to say the Texans may have found their next star on the defensive line. Anderson currently has the highest odds to be the defensive rookie of the year, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.