TRADE ALERT: Texans trade for OT Josh Jones

The Texans swap 2024 picks with the Arizona Cardinals for left tackle Jones.

By Joe Critz
Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans prove they aren’t done adding to the offensive line yet, and send a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for OT Josh Jones and a 2024 seventh-rounder.

Jones, a former Houston Cougar and third-round pick by the Cardinals in 2020, has improved as a pass-blocker each year of his career. In 2022, Jones played the majority of snaps at left tackle, where he earned a PFF grade of 67.0 or higher in eight of the 13 games he’s graded in.

Just a week after claiming OT Jacky Chen from the Minnesota Vikings, the Houston Texans add again to their tackle room in a big way. And I mean a BIG way. Jones is immediately the second best healthy tackle on the Texans’ roster, and puts George Fant and Austin Deculus’ positions on the team in immediate danger.

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line is now a much stronger position on the roster, and Josh Jones also has plenty of experience at RG, where he played in 2021. Although, frequently grading in the 50s on Pro Football Focus, keeping him at tackle seems the better option. Additionally, Jones is in the final year of his rookie contract, making this more of a trade for the present rather than for the future.

It appears that the Cardinals are having a sort of fire sale, this pick coming shortly after the surprise trade of 2020 first-rounder Isaiah Simmons being sent to the New York Giants for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

And now, even more recently, Arizona has sent a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2024 seventh-round pick and QB Josh Dobbs.

What a trade! I’m clearly excited about this trade, but what do you think? Are you excited about this new addition to the offensive line, are you more weirded out by the Cardinals’ dealings, or is this just making Week 1 feel farther away? Let us know in the comments below!

