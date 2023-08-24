TRADE ALERT: Texans trade for OT Josh Jones

Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans prove they aren’t done adding to the offensive line yet, and send a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for OT Josh Jones and a 2024 seventh-rounder.

#Texans sending a fifth-round pick to #Cardinals in trade in exchange for offensive tackle Joshua Jones former @UHCougarFB and a seventh-round selection, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 24, 2023

Jones, a former Houston Cougar and third-round pick by the Cardinals in 2020, has improved as a pass-blocker each year of his career. In 2022, Jones played the majority of snaps at left tackle, where he earned a PFF grade of 67.0 or higher in eight of the 13 games he’s graded in.

Just a week after claiming OT Jacky Chen from the Minnesota Vikings, the Houston Texans add again to their tackle room in a big way. And I mean a BIG way. Jones is immediately the second best healthy tackle on the Texans’ roster, and puts George Fant and Austin Deculus’ positions on the team in immediate danger.

The offensive line is now a much stronger position on the roster, and Josh Jones also has plenty of experience at RG, where he played in 2021. Although, frequently grading in the 50s on Pro Football Focus, keeping him at tackle seems the better option. Additionally, Jones is in the final year of his rookie contract, making this more of a trade for the present rather than for the future.

Another Arizona trade: Cardinals are sending OT Josh Jones, who had 11 starts last year, to the Houston Texans, per league sources. Jones is in the final year of his rookie contract. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2023

Trade compensation update: Cardinals are sending OT Josh Jones and a seventh-round pick to Houston for the Texans’ fifth-round pick, per sources. Cardinals and Texans keep making trades. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2023

Houston Texans OL moves:



Extended OT Laremy Tunsil (3-years, $75), OT Tytus Howard (3-years, $56M) and G Shaq Mason (3-years, $36M).



Traded for OT Josh Jones



Signed OT George Fant



Drafted C Juice Scruggs (2nd round) — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2023

It appears that the Cardinals are having a sort of fire sale, this pick coming shortly after the surprise trade of 2020 first-rounder Isaiah Simmons being sent to the New York Giants for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Giants are trading for Cardinals DB/LB Isaiah Simmons in exchange for a 2024 7th round pick. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/WuCGjgvfzR — NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2023

And now, even more recently, Arizona has sent a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2024 seventh-round pick and QB Josh Dobbs.

The #Cardinals have made three trades today:



- Traded LB/DB Isaiah Simmons to the #Giants for a 7th-round pick.



- Traded OT Josh Jones and a 7th-round pick to the #Texans for a 5th-round pick.



- Traded a 5th-round pick to the #Browns for QB Josh Dobbs and a 7th-round picks.… pic.twitter.com/WsB2HMYyYp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 24, 2023

What a trade! I’m clearly excited about this trade, but what do you think? Are you excited about this new addition to the offensive line, are you more weirded out by the Cardinals’ dealings, or is this just making Week 1 feel farther away? Let us know in the comments below!

