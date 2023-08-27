Preseason Week 3: Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: ABC | KTRK 13

Radio: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

Welcome to the audition game. In tonight’s contest between the Texans and Saints, we should prepare to not see a whole lot of the first team because we want them to be packed in bubble wrap for the regular season.

Instead, this will be the last best chance, and for some the very LAST chance to be part of an NFL team’s roster for this season.

Who do you think makes the cut? Who survives to wear battle red going into the regular season? We’ll find out who stands out in a few short minutes.

Until then, this thread is yours to talk Texans football in as you please.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BRB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!