Texans victorious in final preseason tilt against Saints

The Houston Texans were unspectacular in their final preseason matchup against the New Orleans Saints, winning 17-13 at the Superdome on Sunday evening. There was a brief moment of worry when Texans rookie C/G Jarrett Patterson was on the ground with the sad NFL on Fox music playing in the background; this proved to be unnecessary as he was fine and continued playing through the game.

CJ Stroud recorded a statline of 2/4 for 16 yards and a touchdown, which may not appear to be much but the two incompletions logged by Stroud were catches that the receivers could and should have made.

The run defense is still a concern, seeing as the Saints’ second team players were carving up a not insignificant number of starters, but that could hopefully be addressed during the regular season.

But that’s it, the preseason is over. The Texans got through it without any significant injuries (Tytus Howard doesn’t count because he got injured before the preseason began), and now comes the hardest part: the waiting.

Waiting for cut day to see who will make the final roster. Waiting to find out which Texans players are worth drafting in this year’s fantasy leagues. Waiting for two weeks to crawl by before real, meaningful football is finally back.

We’re almost there y’all. We just need to get through two more weeks.