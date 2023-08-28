 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans 53-man roster cutdown tracker: Who makes the team?

The Houston Texans must shrink their roster from 90 to 53 players ahead of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

DeMeco Ryans and the coaching staff will be collaborating with general manager Nick Caserio and the rest of the front office over the next two days as the Houston Texans must decide which 53 players will represent them when the season starts.

After last night’s preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints, the Texans on the roster have done all they can throughout the three games and training camp to state their case as to why they should be on the team going into the season.

Over the course of the next two days, we’ll keep track of the cuts (and potential signings from other teams) as the Texans build their road to the final 53 going into the season.

Christian Kirksey

Rashaad Coward

Tyler Beach

BRB community, feel free to chime off in the comments section below with your thoughts as the Texans make their final cuts ahead of the September 10 opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...