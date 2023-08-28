DeMeco Ryans and the coaching staff will be collaborating with general manager Nick Caserio and the rest of the front office over the next two days as the Houston Texans must decide which 53 players will represent them when the season starts.

After last night’s preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints, the Texans on the roster have done all they can throughout the three games and training camp to state their case as to why they should be on the team going into the season.

Over the course of the next two days, we’ll keep track of the cuts (and potential signings from other teams) as the Texans build their road to the final 53 going into the season.

Christian Kirksey

#Texans are releasing veteran LB Christian Kirksey, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 28, 2023

Rashaad Coward

Tyler Beach

#Texans released rookie offensive lineman Tyler Beach, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 28, 2023

BRB community, feel free to chime off in the comments section below with your thoughts as the Texans make their final cuts ahead of the September 10 opener against the Baltimore Ravens.