Well, another preseason has come and gone. For the third straight season, the Houston Texans finished with a winning record of 2-1. Since 2021, the team is 7-2 in preseason games. Since 2021, the team is 7-26-1 in regular season games. Well, you know what they say about statistics...but sometimes, maybe the numbers don’t lie? While the preseason doesn’t tell you everything about how well a team will perform in the regular season, I think I can proclaim that Houston will win more regular seasons games over this three year stretch than preseason games. As for winning percentage...that’s something else.
If nothing else, even if he only played for two possessions, Stroud appears to have done enough to win the starting job. He now gets two weeks to get ready for the opener at Baltimore...and he thought that starting against Michigan was tough. Otherwise, this game went about the way you would expect the last preseason game to go, with the majority of the game played by second/third/fourth stringers giving their all to make that one last impression for their respective teams, or to impress some other team after the purges slated for Tuesday, August 29. Hope you enjoyed it, especially since it is the only scheduled primetime appearance for the Texans for the rest of the season. Go figure, all three of the team’s preseason games get national coverage, but the regular season...que sera, sera.
As always, your Battle Red Blog masthead had their takes on the action in the game, as well as thoughts on the broadcast, commercials, movies and life in general. All questionable words have been replaced for more suitable work reading (not that you would ever waste your precious office-work time surfing the web to read about the Texans as opposed to filing the correct form of TPS reports via the proper SharePoint site...right? RIGHT?).
Anyway, on to the last ‘Dog of the preseason:
HAIR OF THE DOG: PRESEASON GAME 3, HOUSTON TEXANS @ NEW ORLEANS SAINTS aka THE SOLE PRIMETIME APPEARANCE FOR THE TEXANS
vballretired
This is grudge match light in the Vballretired household as Ms. Vball is a dedicated Saints fan. The Bartesian will be flowing double as we enjoy watching USFL wannabes and future car salesmen duke it out in one last moment of glory before shuffling off to their nine to five lives. We would like to remind everyone not to drive or operate heavy machinery while enjoying Bartesian.
l4blitzer
Is it just me or does it seem kinda funny that the Texans will have gotten more national coverage/game time coverage in preseason than they will get all of the regular season?
Patrick
Probably making up for the lack of primetime games or something.
l4blitzer
I mean, yeah, there is a chance that they will outperform expectations and do so well that the networks will shuffle the lineups so that the team can get more national coverage and…HAHAHAHAHAHAHA….I ALMOST got through that sentence without cracking up….almost.
vballretired
No free trial. I’ve already used that apparently. We will have five adults crammed on one couch to see the game via antennae. Well kittens.
Okay, who scores more? Astros or Texans? Astros in the clubhouse with 17.
Patrick
I’m not betting my mortgage on the Astros, but I would feel okay about it if I had to.
l4blitzer
With this being preseason, it feels like all bets are off. Saints aren’t expected to play their starters like the Texans will, at least from what I am gather from pregame reading.
vballretired
I never bet my mortgage on anything but I’m feeling a Texans win because of what lblitzer is saying
l4blitzer
Betting on preseason games has the feel of playing the lottery. No real skill involved and just leaving it to chance and luck. You do that anytime you gamble, but in the preseason, it is especially highlighted…but that is just my opinion.
Patrick
More specifically, it has the feel of someone who plays the lottery but have been really, REALLY eyeballing that “if you have a gambling problem” toll free number lately.
vballretired
You bet on the Generals? Yeah, I had a hunch they were due. Come on he’s just spinning it on his finger!
Patrick
Mark Ingram looks like he’s wearing a suit that he stole from someone’s popcorned ceiling.
Sounds like we’re getting a lot of starters to start with.
l4blitzer
It’s been a while, but it is still weird to see the Saints without Drew Brees.
Patrick
Former Texans legend Mark Ingram out on the field there.
Texans on defense to start.
vballretired
Second string vs. first string
I’ll leave you to determine which is which
N.O. POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Our defense picking up right where it left off last week.
Nice run blitz by Pitre
vballretired
It’s a massive smokescreen to make the league think we suck
HOU POSSESSION
Patrick
At least they got the Saints off the field.
vballretired
Ah, bad movie promos
Joe
Hahaha
Is will Anderson out there
l4blitzer
Oh…so close.
vballretired
Awesome throw but….
Patrick
I didn’t see him.
Joe
Oh I see it’s the offense now
WHOA
oh man!
Patrick
Oh man he should’ve held onto that.
Joe
So close
Patrick
That is incredibly encouraging to see from Stroud.
vballretired
Gee, these receivers are doing nobody any favors
l4blitzer
Not much help from the receivers there. Still, better pocket awareness from Week 1
preseason week 1
N.O. POSSESSION
vballretired
Agreed
Okay I’m a Verizon customer so theoretically I should be able to get NFL Sunday Ticket for free
l4blitzer
Nice wingspan from Griffin
Patrick
You would think so, wouldn’t you?
vballretired
I’ll have to check
l4blitzer
“Pretty good coverage by Eric M****y” Yes, those words were actually spoken on national TV
vballretired
Wow, that was kitteny offense from the Saints. Almost looks like their second string……..checks notes…..Nevermind
l4blitzer
…and Tank Dell with the mobility of a Sherman Tank
HOU POSSESSION
Joe
Dell still looks good!
vballretired
Yeah but you don’t want him with the ball in his hands. He makes everyone else look bad.
l4blitzer
Would be nice to see a future Schultz-Stroud 3rd down connection develop
vballretired
Pierce!!!!!!!!
Joe
Lets go pierce!!!
l4blitzer
Might want to save the good “trucks” for the regular season. Injury and all
Joe
Blocking up front looks alright
Patrick
[KIIIITTTTTTTEEEEEENNNNNNNNN] Pierce.
vballretired
Against second stringers…..
l4blitzer
Good holes by the O-line plus good Pierce vision = happiness
Patrick
But at least he is doing this against the second stringers. If he was struggling I’d be worried.
vballretired
Touchdown!!!!!!!!
Patrick
Just too pretty.
STROUD TO COLLINS FOR 3-YARD TD PASS; HOU 7 - NO 0; 7:17, 1ST
Joe
Wooooo! Touchdown
Is that strouds first as a Texan?
Patrick
I think it might be?
l4blitzer
Yeah, 2nd stringers, but, better red zone execution. If the team can show continuous week-to-week improvement, it won’t be just a clinical academic exercise to watch this team.
Joe
The Stroud-Collins connection is looking spicy I gotta say
Pair that with Schultz, Dell, and Woods and the Texans might have a real balanced offense this year
N.O. POSSESSION
l4blitzer
A lot of praise for Eric M**y. Definitely preseason.
Patrick
Or we’ve somehow wound up in the upside down.
l4blitzer
Wow…the entire D-line whiffs on Winston…probably could have gotten it running, but nice recovery by the secondary
Not sure Ross wanted the punt fielded THAT deep, but it’s preseason and it worked out ok
HOU POSSESSION
Joe
Im okay with another play by Holman! I’d be happy with him making the team
l4blitzer
Giraffe sighting
Patrick
Okay let’s put Stroud and the offense in bubble wrap and start the battle of the grocery-bagging stars.
Joe
Here we go mills time
l4blitzer
And we’ve swapped out most of the O-line too.
Patrick
Oh [KITTEN] Patterson’s hurt.
Joe
Patterson is hurt
l4blitzer
It is hard for a giraffe to hold on to the ball with hooves. But…it is his 3rd year in the league
Patrick
Cue sad NFL on Fox music
Joe
Hahahaha
That really is their sad jingle too
vballretired
But if Mills had a better OC, better receivers, a better line, and better backs….
l4blitzer
Wow…PrimeTime hype video for his debut at Colorado…that might be the highlight for their season
vballretired
Intended for John Turf
Patrick
Well he’s not in the tent, Durga bless him.
l4blitzer
…and the Mills-led offense back to 2022 form
N.O. POSSESSION
vballretired
Prime going to run into a purple buzzsaw
I think we might be looking at the final score
l4blitzer
Where once Brady and Brees ruled…now look at the NFC South QB situation. Arguably the top QB right now…Derek Carr
vballretired
Remember when 35,000 passing yards was a lot?
Joe
Nice play by greenard!
Man I hope greenard gets a fully healthy season this year
vballretired
Thomas with a decent open field tackle
Well kittens
Joe
if this can tackle, that’s already a big improvement from last year
l4blitzer
Yes, we are in back-up player mode…but giving up these 3rd and longs was a bit of a trend from last week, no?
Ok, that was a legit good catch by Graham
vballretired
I’d say there’s a gap in backup QB play
Joe
UGH
END OF FIRST QUARTER: HOU 7 - NO 0
vballretired
Will we actually see Case in this game?
Patrick
He was warming up so maybe.
vballretired
I’ve seen enough Mills for one evening
Joe
How about ej perry
l4blitzer
I suspect there is a good portion of the fanbase that would say they’ve seen enough Mills for the past year+
Patrick
If we see Mills again on the field after tonight something has gone seriously wrong.
vballretired
Sure, why not
SECOND QUARTER
vballretired
It’s all tied up (effectively)
GRAHAM WITH THE TEXTBOOK BOX-OUT ON A 3 YARD TD PASS FROM WINSTON: HOU 7 - NO 7; 14:20, 2ND
Joe
I think it’s time to see some EJ Perry personally
Lets see if he can steal some of the Jimmy Graham thunder
vballretired
Ok, it’s preseason. It’s preseason. It’s preseason.
l4blitzer
Christian Harris is going to have nightmares about that drive
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
So receivers and LB on the 2024 shopping list
l4blitzer
The Giraffe missed both the offense and the defense on that throw
vballretired
Just a bit outside….tried the corner and missed
Patrick
He is trying to throw it to Texans receivers, right?
l4blitzer
Ah, now Greg Olsen is getting in on the Davis Mills justification debate
vballretired
Theoretically
l4blitzer
Another 3 and out…don’t think the Giraffe needs to hang up the helmet quite yet
N.O. POSSESSION
vballretired
It’s a nice thought experiment for a midday talk show on a Tuesday but…..
Patrick
l4blitzer
Methinks that for the time being, Mills is inevitable
vballretired
My daughter approves of the meme
l4blitzer
Ah, we now come to the punt-off portion of the game
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Ok, put anyone with any ability to do anything on ice
That includes Singletary
l4blitzer
MOAR Giraffe time
vballretired
Hey, let’s get some negative yard plays. It makes the yards per attempt look REALLY good.
l4blitzer
At this rate, I am not sure that Mills may make it to the regular season.
N.O. POSSESSION
Patrick
[KITTEN] they didn’t just sack him, they looked like they were gonna drag him straight to hell.
vballretired
I’m convinced. Let’s delay that starting QB announcement a few more weeks.
Joe
Alright well that was a pair of soul crushing possessions
Deculus still isn’t looking very good
vballretired
That trade looks more and more necessary
Joe
Yeah thank goodness for Josh jones
vballretired
This team can’t draft lineman outside of Howard and Duane Brown.
Patrick
He was a seventh round pick, the odds were against him to start with.
[KITTEN] even Derek Newton was a sixth rounder I think.
Joe
You’re not wrong but Scruggs hasn’t looked too bad this preseason
vballretired
Seventh but point well taken
vballretired
Yeah that’s true. Green was a whiff most likely
l4blitzer
Just as Newton was evolving into a solid linemen, he had that nightmare injury in Denver…that sucked
vballretired
I’ve never seen anyone injure both legs on the same play
l4blitzer
Oh, hey, we just had someone make a first down. Got give the punters some rest
vballretired
Was that a new punter on the last possession?
Number 43
Patrick
That throw was ugly.
l4blitzer
Too bad the player couldn’t get up to roll the additional 15 inches
vballretired
Ooh, they went for it and sucked
N.O. UNSUCCESSFUL ON THE FOURTH DOWN CONVERSION, HOU BALL
l4blitzer
And that was after the middle blitzer got upended by the NO back
vballretired
Shocked considering none of those guys will play on Sundays again
Hutchinson with a grab
l4blitzer
ALERT, an actual Mills Completion, ALERT
Joe
WOOOO
Patrick
Y’all are way ahead of me somehow.
vballretired
Antanna versus stream
l4blitzer
…and just as quickly, we are back to 3rd and long
vballretired
Maybe with two more drafts and a couple more free agent classes we may have depth
l4blitzer
ALERT, Another Mills Completion, ALERT
vballretired
Hutchinson is the Schlitz Light Player of the Game
Joe
Another Hutchinson grab!!!
l4blitzer
He keeps balling like this, he might make it up to Mattress Firm territory
vballretired
Intended for John Cameraman
l4blitzer
ALERT, another Mills Completion on 3rd Down, ALERT
Joe
Davis mills clutch mode engaged
l4blitzer
You know it is preseason when the CHUMs are making good yards
vballretired
Or garbage time engaged
Patrick
Whoever is blowing the whistle in the stands, I hope you blow your sinuses out your nose
l4blitzer
Ah…I thought that run seemed a little too easy…Holding on Hou TE 34…Olsen offended for all NFL TEs
Patrick
Nick Vannett, coming soon to a Randall’s near you.
vballretired
Ours closed
Maybe HEB bagger
l4blitzer
Hey, we are about to open a Cane’s up here
Patrick
Us too!
TWO MINUTE WARNING
vballretired
Good stuff. It was an LSU business student project
The in-laws live in BR so we’ve been several times
Patrick
I’ve seen it when I visited my family in Houston but I’ve never had them before.
vballretired
We have two near us
l4blitzer
I see Mark Ingram and I can’t help but remember when he led the Texans in rushing in 2021, even 6 weeks after he had been traded
vballretired
And the predictable sack
l4blitzer
…welp, I guess the 3rd down percentage would regress to the mean
vballretired
I tied for first in touchdowns in 8th grade with one. We sucked something awful but…
l4blitzer
Oh, the announcers are jinxing Fairbairn …but it didn’t hold
vballretired
Man Colorado is being a tad overhyped
FAIRBAIRN WITH THE 28 YARD FG: HOU 10 - NO 7; 1:49, SECOND QUARTER
l4blitzer
Well, is there any other reason to watch Colorado go to TCU for an expected beat down aside from Deion hype?
N.O. POSSESSION
Man, you know it is a preseason game when a college football game is getting this hyped and we have even gotten to halftime
vballretired
Well no but they will be full fledged members of the Big 12 (20)
This hard hitting commentary is brought to you by Bartesian. When you have to sit through another half of garbage let Bartesian dull the edges a bit. Please don’t drive after enjoying Bartesian.
l4blitzer
Wow…Eric M**y with the nice deflection
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Or a Millsean overthrow
HALFTIME: HOU 10 - NO 7.
Halftime Reactions:
Patrick
We need to talk about Kenyon Green.
Other than that, it’s all I could’ve hoped for for the first string.
l4blitzer
Nice to see Stroud get his 1st TD pass (preseason). Graham abused Harris pretty badly, which is not going to help his confidence. The back-up offensive linemen are just reinforcing the fact that the regular starters really can’t afford to be out for any length of time if this team is going to hope to compete.
vballretired
Okay, nice ball placement from CJ Stroud and he leaves healthy. I’ve seen nothing remarkable from anyone else on the field. These guys are playing for their football lives here. Let’s see some heroic efforts in the second half.
vballretired
Okay, I’ll bite. Is it that he sucks or did he microwave fish in the break room?
I wonder if Jones could play left guard
Olson looks like he lost a bar fight and then had some raccoons dance on his head in the dumpster behind the bar
l4blitzer
Well, they are in New Orleans. If he channeled his inner Pat Summerall, it might explain a few things
SECOND HALF/THIRD QUARTER START
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
It’s great having a native run interference when I travel there
l4blitzer
The Giraffe is still on the field
vballretired
Patterson has been in
l4blitzer
Boone almost spun out of that…almost
vballretired
Boone has won the third RB battle
l4blitzer
No complaints here
…and another Mills drive to nowhere
N.O. POSSESSION
Patrick
Hard to tell, but he sure hasn’t stood out this preseason and that’s a problem.
vballretired
Sylvester Stallone always stands out…not in a good way but……
l4blitzer
Interesting that they will go ahead and actually promote/release that film. With the writers/actor’s strike, it is throwing a number of things off…such as Dune 2 getting pushed off until next March
vballretired
I don’t think this movie will be in theatres more than five days
Patrick
Two things: 1) I suspect it was written and filmed before the strike started. And 2) since when has Sylvester Stallone ever worried about writing?
vballretired
I’ve seen all the Mills I want to see. It’s time for a Stallone/Mills buddy film. We could write a script ourselves
l4blitzer
That tackle just gave NO the 1st down. Sucks for the Texans’ defender
Patrick
I can see it, Stallone’s in his 70s, Mills’ mobility is like that of a 70-year-old, it could work.
l4blitzer
Rivers almost with a patented 2nd half preseason killer sack
There’s a preseason play. Stewart with the deflection popped up to Baker for the catch
vballretired
Father/Adopted son. One a wooden aging Italian actor. The other a wooden white bred misunderstood quarterback.
l4blitzer
42 with a nice tackle on the screen
Would Stallone work with a Giraffe though?
vballretired
He worked with Dolly Parton as a wannabe country singer
l4blitzer
Thought he didn’t want to deal with zoo animals ever again after working at the NY Zoo as a 21-year old
vballretired
He worked with Estelle Getty in Stop or my mom will shoot
l4blitzer
On that QB scramble, the Gatorade bucket with the best hit
vballretired
The man doesn’t discriminate against bad actors or bad scripts
Patrick
He was tricked into doing that movie.
vballretired
I mean if any of us wanted to break into script writing I can’t think of a more accommodating actor
Patrick
Arnold Schwarzenegger pretended he was going to do Stop or My Mom Will Shoot so that Stallone would do the movie instead.
vballretired
It’s not a tumor
l4blitzer
They’ve always had a bit of an interesting rivalry
GRUPE WITH THE 38 YARD FG: HOU 10 - NO 10; 6:25, THIRD QUARTER
vballretired
I’m the tumornator
Oh yeah, there’s a game going on….okay what are we saying about Kenyon Green?
l4blitzer
It was interesting reading “The Last Action Heroes” when it talks about Stallone/Schwarzenegger. At one point, it was a big deal to figure out who would enter and leave a room and who would offer the handshake first
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Like Bill Murray and Chevy Chase in Caddieshack
l4blitzer
Sometimes the backstory account can be more entertaining than the movies themselves
vballretired
That was an absolutely [KITTEN]ty throw by Mills
l4blitzer
Nice run by Boone
The Giraffe is no longer wandering the field
Patrick
There is a movie to be made about the making of the first Super Mario Bros. movie that will be better than the SMB movie.
vballretired
Another [KITTEN]ty throw. My Durga this guy is awful
l4blitzer
I think it is Perry time for the rest of the game
Patrick
What happened to American Hero Case Keenum?
vballretired
Oh that’s Keenum. Well [KITTEN]
l4blitzer
….and it looks like Boone will be the best 2nd half offensive option
Patrick
No, that’s EJ Perry.
vballretired
Who’s this Humphries dude?
Why no Keenum?
Patrick
Audition for Perry to try out for other teams, maybe?
l4blitzer
Well, gotta give Perry something for sweating in a training camp in Houston for a summer
Patrick
Since they know they won’t carry four QBs on the roster.
vballretired
Practice squad?
Patrick
Possibly.
l4blitzer
Hutchinson was WIDE open on that one
vballretired
Okay, let’s say Green is a bust. Whose the left guard?
l4blitzer
Hutchinson with the nice catch…and it stands
vballretired
Hutchinson the Keystone Light Player of the Game
Patrick
Dieter maybe?
vballretired
Jones?
BOONE WITH HIS IMITATION OF A PIERCE DESTROYER OF WORLDS RUN (11 YARDS); HOU 17 - NO 10; 2:21, THIRD QUARTER
Patrick
He’s the only one that’s gotten any meaningful playing time this preseason.
vballretired
Boone could the Mattress Firm POTG
vballretired
True and I’m assuming when you say we need to talk about Green that’s kind of what you meant.
Patrick
Pretty much.
l4blitzer
Perhaps we will see what the cutdown day/waiver wire can produce to augment any G issues. Will have just under two weeks to integrate them before the date in Baltimore
American Hero Case Keenum appearance
N.O. POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Pierce with the obligatory age joke about Keenum…clearly he has been reading his Totally Not Fake News reporting
vballretired
Did Keenum get a COVID redshirt? I know it wasn’t a thing but he got all the others….
And we have an Astros/Texans push
l4blitzer
Arnold with the near pick
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Ok, save the Boone
Offensive PI
There are guys other than Humphries on this team
l4blitzer
Seems like we are now highlighting Humphries this quarter
Boone didn’t get the 1st down, but he did get to truck another NO defender
vballretired
Save the Boone
END OF THIRD QUARTER: HOU 17 - NO 10; ONE QUARTER LEFT OF DIET FOOTBALL
Patrick
Time for the last chancers to come out and play.
vballretired
More like Pepsi Free football
Patrick
You want a Pepsi you have to pay for it, pal.
vballretired
How about a Tab?
Patrick
I can’t run you a tab until you order something.
FOURTH QUARTER STARTS
N.O. POSSESSION
vballretired
See, we could write a script
l4blitzer
Or are we at a the Clear Pepsi part of the game?
vballretired
Dare I say Zima?
Patrick
::eyes twitch::
l4blitzer
…and now the Fox cameramen taking shots of all the official’s guns/biceps
Juuuusssstttt a bit outside for the NO receiver
vballretired
When we start talking referee and official mechanics it’s time to just shut the mics down
Patrick
He was gonna need a rocket up his [KITTEN] to get that one.
Joe
I think Odeleye has made a case this preseason to get a roster spot
l4blitzer
Isn’t there still video footage of your Zima experience Patrick?
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Classic
Patrick
Probably somewhere on the internet.
And on my phone.
Just the worst [KITTEN]ing stuff.
vballretired
Denzel Washington is getting old
I had one once. It was as if someone took Sprite, somehow made it worse, and then added a smidge of indiscriminate alcohol.
l4blitzer
Now Erin Andrews interviewing Will Anderson Jr. Practice for the guy if he plays up to his potential
vballretired
Yeah they are good kids. You can’t help but root for them
Joe
Did Gerrid Doaks play at all?
Patrick
If he has I haven’t noticed him.
vballretired
Not yet that I’ve seen
Joe
Dang I was hoping we’d see a bunch of him since he’s looked alright this preseason and is probably on the fringe of being cut
Maybe it’ll be rountree vs. Doaks for the 4th quarter?
N.O. POSSESSION
vballretired
Maybe. I think practice probably plays a heavier role with the lack of game time
Joe
Yea ur very right, but that doesn’t count in my fan monkey brain since I can’t view it
I mean Perry looks cool and all but i think he’s missing something…
Like…some more neck….or something
l4blitzer
Big play for the NO TE
vballretired
Yeah always more neck
l4blitzer
Davis with the sack. Looked like the turbulence got the QB on the rush there
vballretired
I need to explore this Verizon stuff to see if I could actually stream NFL
Joe
Woo Khalil Davis!
vballretired
My Durga we are hyping this kitten of a game? Jordan Love vs. Justin Fields?
l4blitzer
Contractually obligated to hype it for FOX, ‘cause Packers and Bears….just cause
Joe
Hahaha
vballretired
It’s like a heavyweight match between Buster Douglass and Peter McNiely
Joe
Although I would like to see if Jordan love is good cuz that would make the 2020 qb class like the best one in years
GRUPE WITH THE 50 YARD FG; HOU 17 - NO 13; 9:03, FOURTH QUARTER
l4blitzer
How crazy is it that the Lions have only ONE playoff win in the Super Bowl era???
HOU POSSESSION
Joe
That Bobby layne curse really did its job
vballretired
Well when you draft a WR every year one of them has to be a HOFer but it’s not exactly a recipe for success
Joe
Hey Dylan Horton is on the field!
And he’s gone haha
Please come back
vballretired
There goes my Horned Frog
l4blitzer
Of course I can show my age here, with the Fox promo saying 30 years on the network…I can remember a time when FOX didn’t have the NFL
vballretired
Irv Cross baby!
Patrick
I can, but only barely. I was in middle school when Fox got the NFL.
HOU WITH THE FUMBLE RECOVERY ON THE PUNT
vballretired
Jimmy the Greek and his not so subtle racism? Good times
l4blitzer
Hutchinson forcing the Saints player to cause the fumble….definitely in consideration for Mattress Firm acknowledgement
Joe
WOOOO
vballretired
Hutchinson jumping in front of Boone for POTG?
Joe
Yeah look at Hutchison go!
He’s had one heck of a game
l4blitzer
BOOTH REVIEW…please stand by….please stand by
vballretired
You remember Ahmad Rashad proposing to Phlyss Rashad live in air?
Patrick
I don’t remember it, but I’ve seen the video.
vballretired
I was watching live
You would think someone like Gordon Ramsay would have a little stronger gag reflex
UPON FURTHER REVIEW, HUTCHINSON WAS THE FIRST TO TOUCH THE BALL, SO SAINTS POSSESSION
Joe
BOOOOO
vballretired
Lucas Croll dude
Joe
They’re trying to stop Hutchinson szn
l4blitzer
Saints adding some drama to this one
vballretired
There’s that vaunted run defense
Joe
Dylan Horton tackle!
l4blitzer
Defense with a make-up stop
vballretired
Good call on Odedyle
Joe
Yea odeleye i think has to stay on the team
vballretired
Garrett Wallow in coverage
l4blitzer
Wow…some actually booing…first I’ve heard tonight of any sort
Joe
If he gets cut another team will take him in an instant
vballretired
No good from 60
GRUPE JUST MISSED A 60 YARDER; HOU POSSESSION
Joe
Wooooo
vballretired
It’s time for Waterboy all kneel offense
l4blitzer
That’s practically what the Texans have done this quarter
But yeah, they need to make sure the clock is running now
vballretired
Potato potato
How about that illegal hole
l4blitzer
Welp…it seems like 50/50 for any good run beyond a CHUM for the Texans will involve a called hold
vballretired
Gotta love future cuts committing penalties
Patrick
Love the ref showing which side is getting the penalty like he’s doing a sideways Nazi salute.
l4blitzer
Everyone on the field, and I mean everyone, has to show off in the 4th in the hopes of getting those future gigs
vballretired
They haven’t plugged the Goodrich Blimp yet.
Patrick
It’s like you said l4, for some of these guys, this is the end of the line.
l4blitzer
Texans going for the preseason kill shot
TEXANS MISSED ON A FOURTH DOWN CONVERSION; N.O. POSSESSION
vballretired
Boy that was a [KITTEN] of a call on fourth down
Joe
Patterson looks pretty good, might end up being kept on the team cuz of how thin the Texans are at guard
vballretired
Rip that Tim Kelly page out of the book
l4blitzer
It was there…just missed the throw
vballretired
Yeah he and Deiter might end up being the guys there
TWO MINUTE WARNING
Joe
Yeah, Deiter I think has shown enough to keep a spot, and even though I like Patterson, I also like both Morrissey and Coward, so I don’t know how many of these 3rd/4th string guys they’re trying to keep around
l4blitzer
There are other Saints’ receivers besides Krull, right?
vballretired
Krull is a potential cut I’d look at
Joe
Agreed!
l4blitzer
If he could play guard, we’d be all over that
vballretired
How long do you hold onto Green?
ARNOLD WITH THE END ZONE INT; HOU POSSESSION
Joe
LETS GOOO
LETS GO GRAYLAND ARNOLD
alright!!!!
vballretired
2-1 is better than a poke in the eye with a sharp stick
l4blitzer
Ah yes, the opener in Baltimore. Will be there live…hope it is not THAT painful
Rountree got obliterated on that run stop
vballretired
Ok just kneel it down
l4blitzer
Welp…another good run stopped by a Texans’ flag.
Gotta say, the replacement punter for the Texans has done well tonight
N.O. POSSESSION
Joe
Here we go again
I didn’t think I’d be like nervous about winning a preseason game but here we are
l4blitzer
Arnold juuusssttt missed another INT
vballretired
See Rudy, the NCAA really hamstrings us with this 60 rule. At some spots we only have one backup
Joe
Oh dang!!!
l4blitzer
Well, if we have issues with our Oline backups…not sure a lot of the Saints’ Oline on the field will be around post-Tuesday either
Arnold just missed another INT
Could have set some sort of NFL preseason INT record
vballretired
The question is if you’ve blown a first rounder how long do you wait to cut bait?
l4blitzer
Depends how much you believe in the sunk cost fallacy
vballretired
I wrote a Substack on that
Not related to football
Joe
WHOA
Patrick
Woooooooooow, beautiful pick.
vballretired
Good pick
DANTZLER WITH A NICE INT; HOU POSSESSION
Joe
big pick by Cameron dantzler!!!!
WOOOOO
l4blitzer
Looked like a stellar EPL goalie save
Joe
Great ending by the defensive backfield haha
I suddenly feel a lot better about the backup DBs
FINAL: HOU 17 - NO 13; HOUSTON CLINCHES ITS THIRD STRAIGHT WINNING PRESEASON AT 2-1.
Joe
I thought this was a real good preseason! I tried to dig in on the offensive line competition, and I think we got to see some potential in Patterson, Rashaad Coward, Jimmy Morrissey, and Kilian Zierer, specifically. Defense looked good for much of the preseason, and the wealth of quality reps from d-linemen was a welcome surprise too. Even though the preseason doesn’t tell us anything about the regular season, I think theres reason to believe in the d-line is much improved from last year.
Preseason MVP:
Offense: Tank Dell, but very happy about Mike Boone
Defensive MVP:
Hmm Henry To’oTo’o? Ka’Dar Holman? Khalil Davis? All I think proved to be quality players, but both Grayland Arnold and Adebayo Odeleye stole my heart with splash plays
Patrick
CJ Stroud finally officially announced as starting quarterback (duh).
vballretired
Yipeeee!!!!
Game Balls: Well, it was the final preseason game. For many on the Texans’ roster, it is perhaps the most anxious time of the year. Some of these players may make the cut with the team. Some may latch on with another squad after Tuesday in the mad dash before the waiver wire deadlines on Wednesday. Others may find a football home in Canada, one of the smaller scale pro/semi-pro leagues throughout the country or an international football league. Perhaps some may get that mid-week call during the season to come in for a tryout to fill a roster spot open due to injury. Yet, there is a good chance that after Tuesday, it is the last hurrah for these players. To them, while it may not compare to winning an actual NFL roster spot, they get the coveted HOTD game ball for getting the chance to do what most of us can only dream/fantasize about: play on an honest-to-[DURGA] NFL team.
Loading comments...