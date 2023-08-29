Well, another preseason has come and gone. For the third straight season, the Houston Texans finished with a winning record of 2-1. Since 2021, the team is 7-2 in preseason games. Since 2021, the team is 7-26-1 in regular season games. Well, you know what they say about statistics...but sometimes, maybe the numbers don’t lie? While the preseason doesn’t tell you everything about how well a team will perform in the regular season, I think I can proclaim that Houston will win more regular seasons games over this three year stretch than preseason games. As for winning percentage...that’s something else.

If nothing else, even if he only played for two possessions, Stroud appears to have done enough to win the starting job. He now gets two weeks to get ready for the opener at Baltimore...and he thought that starting against Michigan was tough. Otherwise, this game went about the way you would expect the last preseason game to go, with the majority of the game played by second/third/fourth stringers giving their all to make that one last impression for their respective teams, or to impress some other team after the purges slated for Tuesday, August 29. Hope you enjoyed it, especially since it is the only scheduled primetime appearance for the Texans for the rest of the season. Go figure, all three of the team’s preseason games get national coverage, but the regular season...que sera, sera.

As always, your Battle Red Blog masthead had their takes on the action in the game, as well as thoughts on the broadcast, commercials, movies and life in general. All questionable words have been replaced for more suitable work reading (not that you would ever waste your precious office-work time surfing the web to read about the Texans as opposed to filing the correct form of TPS reports via the proper SharePoint site...right? RIGHT?).

Anyway, on to the last ‘Dog of the preseason:

HAIR OF THE DOG: PRESEASON GAME 3, HOUSTON TEXANS @ NEW ORLEANS SAINTS aka THE SOLE PRIMETIME APPEARANCE FOR THE TEXANS

vballretired

This is grudge match light in the Vballretired household as Ms. Vball is a dedicated Saints fan. The Bartesian will be flowing double as we enjoy watching USFL wannabes and future car salesmen duke it out in one last moment of glory before shuffling off to their nine to five lives. We would like to remind everyone not to drive or operate heavy machinery while enjoying Bartesian.

l4blitzer

Is it just me or does it seem kinda funny that the Texans will have gotten more national coverage/game time coverage in preseason than they will get all of the regular season?

Patrick

Probably making up for the lack of primetime games or something.

l4blitzer

I mean, yeah, there is a chance that they will outperform expectations and do so well that the networks will shuffle the lineups so that the team can get more national coverage and…HAHAHAHAHAHAHA….I ALMOST got through that sentence without cracking up….almost.

vballretired

No free trial. I’ve already used that apparently. We will have five adults crammed on one couch to see the game via antennae. Well kittens. Okay, who scores more? Astros or Texans? Astros in the clubhouse with 17.

Patrick

I’m not betting my mortgage on the Astros, but I would feel okay about it if I had to.

l4blitzer

With this being preseason, it feels like all bets are off. Saints aren’t expected to play their starters like the Texans will, at least from what I am gather from pregame reading.

vballretired

I never bet my mortgage on anything but I’m feeling a Texans win because of what lblitzer is saying

l4blitzer

Betting on preseason games has the feel of playing the lottery. No real skill involved and just leaving it to chance and luck. You do that anytime you gamble, but in the preseason, it is especially highlighted…but that is just my opinion.

Patrick

More specifically, it has the feel of someone who plays the lottery but have been really, REALLY eyeballing that “if you have a gambling problem” toll free number lately.

vballretired

You bet on the Generals? Yeah, I had a hunch they were due. Come on he’s just spinning it on his finger!

Patrick

Mark Ingram looks like he’s wearing a suit that he stole from someone’s popcorned ceiling. Sounds like we’re getting a lot of starters to start with.

l4blitzer

It’s been a while, but it is still weird to see the Saints without Drew Brees.

Patrick

Former Texans legend Mark Ingram out on the field there. Texans on defense to start.

vballretired

Second string vs. first string I’ll leave you to determine which is which

N.O. POSSESSION

l4blitzer

Our defense picking up right where it left off last week. Nice run blitz by Pitre

vballretired

It’s a massive smokescreen to make the league think we suck

HOU POSSESSION

Patrick

At least they got the Saints off the field.

vballretired

Ah, bad movie promos

Joe

Hahaha Is will Anderson out there

l4blitzer

Oh…so close.

vballretired

Awesome throw but….

Patrick

I didn’t see him.

Joe

Oh I see it’s the offense now WHOA oh man!

Patrick

Oh man he should’ve held onto that.

Joe

So close

Patrick

That is incredibly encouraging to see from Stroud.

vballretired

Gee, these receivers are doing nobody any favors

l4blitzer

Not much help from the receivers there. Still, better pocket awareness from Week 1 preseason week 1

N.O. POSSESSION

vballretired

Agreed

Okay I’m a Verizon customer so theoretically I should be able to get NFL Sunday Ticket for free

l4blitzer

Nice wingspan from Griffin

Patrick

You would think so, wouldn’t you?

vballretired

I’ll have to check

l4blitzer

“Pretty good coverage by Eric M****y” Yes, those words were actually spoken on national TV

vballretired

Wow, that was kitteny offense from the Saints. Almost looks like their second string……..checks notes…..Nevermind

l4blitzer

…and Tank Dell with the mobility of a Sherman Tank

HOU POSSESSION

Joe

Dell still looks good!

vballretired

Yeah but you don’t want him with the ball in his hands. He makes everyone else look bad.

l4blitzer

Would be nice to see a future Schultz-Stroud 3rd down connection develop

vballretired

Pierce!!!!!!!!

Joe

Lets go pierce!!!

l4blitzer

Might want to save the good “trucks” for the regular season. Injury and all

Joe

Blocking up front looks alright

Patrick

[KIIIITTTTTTTEEEEEENNNNNNNNN] Pierce.

vballretired

Against second stringers…..

l4blitzer

Good holes by the O-line plus good Pierce vision = happiness

Patrick

But at least he is doing this against the second stringers. If he was struggling I’d be worried.

vballretired

Touchdown!!!!!!!!

Patrick

Just too pretty.

STROUD TO COLLINS FOR 3-YARD TD PASS; HOU 7 - NO 0; 7:17, 1ST

Joe

Wooooo! Touchdown Is that strouds first as a Texan?

Patrick

I think it might be?

l4blitzer

Yeah, 2nd stringers, but, better red zone execution. If the team can show continuous week-to-week improvement, it won’t be just a clinical academic exercise to watch this team.

Joe

The Stroud-Collins connection is looking spicy I gotta say Pair that with Schultz, Dell, and Woods and the Texans might have a real balanced offense this year

N.O. POSSESSION

l4blitzer

A lot of praise for Eric M**y. Definitely preseason.

Patrick

Or we’ve somehow wound up in the upside down.

l4blitzer

Wow…the entire D-line whiffs on Winston…probably could have gotten it running, but nice recovery by the secondary Not sure Ross wanted the punt fielded THAT deep, but it’s preseason and it worked out ok

HOU POSSESSION

Joe

Im okay with another play by Holman! I’d be happy with him making the team

l4blitzer

Giraffe sighting

Patrick

Okay let’s put Stroud and the offense in bubble wrap and start the battle of the grocery-bagging stars.

Joe

Here we go mills time

l4blitzer

And we’ve swapped out most of the O-line too.

Patrick

Oh [KITTEN] Patterson’s hurt.

Joe

Patterson is hurt

l4blitzer

It is hard for a giraffe to hold on to the ball with hooves. But…it is his 3rd year in the league

Patrick

Cue sad NFL on Fox music

Joe

Hahahaha

That really is their sad jingle too

vballretired

But if Mills had a better OC, better receivers, a better line, and better backs….

l4blitzer

Wow…PrimeTime hype video for his debut at Colorado…that might be the highlight for their season

vballretired

Intended for John Turf

Patrick

Well he’s not in the tent, Durga bless him.

l4blitzer

…and the Mills-led offense back to 2022 form

N.O. POSSESSION

vballretired

Prime going to run into a purple buzzsaw I think we might be looking at the final score

l4blitzer

Where once Brady and Brees ruled…now look at the NFC South QB situation. Arguably the top QB right now…Derek Carr

vballretired

Remember when 35,000 passing yards was a lot?

Joe

Nice play by greenard! Man I hope greenard gets a fully healthy season this year

vballretired

Thomas with a decent open field tackle Well kittens

Joe

if this can tackle, that’s already a big improvement from last year

l4blitzer

Yes, we are in back-up player mode…but giving up these 3rd and longs was a bit of a trend from last week, no? Ok, that was a legit good catch by Graham

vballretired

I’d say there’s a gap in backup QB play

Joe

UGH

END OF FIRST QUARTER: HOU 7 - NO 0

vballretired

Will we actually see Case in this game?

Patrick

He was warming up so maybe.

vballretired

I’ve seen enough Mills for one evening

Joe

How about ej perry

l4blitzer

I suspect there is a good portion of the fanbase that would say they’ve seen enough Mills for the past year+

Patrick

If we see Mills again on the field after tonight something has gone seriously wrong.

vballretired

Sure, why not

SECOND QUARTER

vballretired

It’s all tied up (effectively)

GRAHAM WITH THE TEXTBOOK BOX-OUT ON A 3 YARD TD PASS FROM WINSTON: HOU 7 - NO 7; 14:20, 2ND

Joe

I think it’s time to see some EJ Perry personally Lets see if he can steal some of the Jimmy Graham thunder

vballretired

Ok, it’s preseason. It’s preseason. It’s preseason.

l4blitzer

Christian Harris is going to have nightmares about that drive

HOU POSSESSION

vballretired

So receivers and LB on the 2024 shopping list

l4blitzer

The Giraffe missed both the offense and the defense on that throw

vballretired

Just a bit outside….tried the corner and missed

Patrick

He is trying to throw it to Texans receivers, right?

l4blitzer

Ah, now Greg Olsen is getting in on the Davis Mills justification debate

vballretired

Theoretically

l4blitzer

Another 3 and out…don’t think the Giraffe needs to hang up the helmet quite yet

N.O. POSSESSION

vballretired

It’s a nice thought experiment for a midday talk show on a Tuesday but…..

Patrick

l4blitzer

Methinks that for the time being, Mills is inevitable

vballretired

My daughter approves of the meme

l4blitzer

Ah, we now come to the punt-off portion of the game

HOU POSSESSION

vballretired

Ok, put anyone with any ability to do anything on ice That includes Singletary

l4blitzer

MOAR Giraffe time

vballretired

Hey, let’s get some negative yard plays. It makes the yards per attempt look REALLY good.

l4blitzer

At this rate, I am not sure that Mills may make it to the regular season.

N.O. POSSESSION

Patrick

[KITTEN] they didn’t just sack him, they looked like they were gonna drag him straight to hell.

vballretired

I’m convinced. Let’s delay that starting QB announcement a few more weeks.

Joe

Alright well that was a pair of soul crushing possessions Deculus still isn’t looking very good

vballretired

That trade looks more and more necessary

Joe

Yeah thank goodness for Josh jones

vballretired

This team can’t draft lineman outside of Howard and Duane Brown.

Patrick

He was a seventh round pick, the odds were against him to start with. [KITTEN] even Derek Newton was a sixth rounder I think.

Joe

You’re not wrong but Scruggs hasn’t looked too bad this preseason

vballretired

Seventh but point well taken

vballretired

Yeah that’s true. Green was a whiff most likely

l4blitzer

Just as Newton was evolving into a solid linemen, he had that nightmare injury in Denver…that sucked

vballretired

I’ve never seen anyone injure both legs on the same play

l4blitzer

Oh, hey, we just had someone make a first down. Got give the punters some rest

vballretired

Was that a new punter on the last possession? Number 43

Patrick

That throw was ugly.

l4blitzer

Too bad the player couldn’t get up to roll the additional 15 inches

vballretired

Ooh, they went for it and sucked

N.O. UNSUCCESSFUL ON THE FOURTH DOWN CONVERSION, HOU BALL

l4blitzer

And that was after the middle blitzer got upended by the NO back

vballretired

Shocked considering none of those guys will play on Sundays again Hutchinson with a grab

l4blitzer

ALERT, an actual Mills Completion, ALERT

Joe

WOOOO

Patrick

Y’all are way ahead of me somehow.

vballretired

Antanna versus stream

l4blitzer

…and just as quickly, we are back to 3rd and long

vballretired

Maybe with two more drafts and a couple more free agent classes we may have depth

l4blitzer

ALERT, Another Mills Completion, ALERT

vballretired

Hutchinson is the Schlitz Light Player of the Game

Joe

Another Hutchinson grab!!!

l4blitzer

He keeps balling like this, he might make it up to Mattress Firm territory

vballretired

Intended for John Cameraman

l4blitzer

ALERT, another Mills Completion on 3rd Down, ALERT

Joe

Davis mills clutch mode engaged

l4blitzer

You know it is preseason when the CHUMs are making good yards

vballretired

Or garbage time engaged

Patrick

Whoever is blowing the whistle in the stands, I hope you blow your sinuses out your nose

l4blitzer

Ah…I thought that run seemed a little too easy…Holding on Hou TE 34…Olsen offended for all NFL TEs

Patrick

Nick Vannett, coming soon to a Randall’s near you.

vballretired

Ours closed Maybe HEB bagger

l4blitzer

Hey, we are about to open a Cane’s up here

Patrick

Us too!

TWO MINUTE WARNING

vballretired

Good stuff. It was an LSU business student project The in-laws live in BR so we’ve been several times

Patrick

I’ve seen it when I visited my family in Houston but I’ve never had them before.

vballretired

We have two near us

l4blitzer

I see Mark Ingram and I can’t help but remember when he led the Texans in rushing in 2021, even 6 weeks after he had been traded

vballretired

And the predictable sack

l4blitzer

…welp, I guess the 3rd down percentage would regress to the mean

vballretired

I tied for first in touchdowns in 8th grade with one. We sucked something awful but…

l4blitzer

Oh, the announcers are jinxing Fairbairn …but it didn’t hold

vballretired

Man Colorado is being a tad overhyped

FAIRBAIRN WITH THE 28 YARD FG: HOU 10 - NO 7; 1:49, SECOND QUARTER

l4blitzer

Well, is there any other reason to watch Colorado go to TCU for an expected beat down aside from Deion hype?

N.O. POSSESSION

Man, you know it is a preseason game when a college football game is getting this hyped and we have even gotten to halftime

vballretired

Well no but they will be full fledged members of the Big 12 (20) This hard hitting commentary is brought to you by Bartesian. When you have to sit through another half of garbage let Bartesian dull the edges a bit. Please don’t drive after enjoying Bartesian.

l4blitzer

Wow…Eric M**y with the nice deflection

HOU POSSESSION

vballretired

Or a Millsean overthrow

HALFTIME: HOU 10 - NO 7.

Halftime Reactions:

Patrick

We need to talk about Kenyon Green. Other than that, it’s all I could’ve hoped for for the first string.

l4blitzer

Nice to see Stroud get his 1st TD pass (preseason). Graham abused Harris pretty badly, which is not going to help his confidence. The back-up offensive linemen are just reinforcing the fact that the regular starters really can’t afford to be out for any length of time if this team is going to hope to compete.

vballretired

Okay, nice ball placement from CJ Stroud and he leaves healthy. I’ve seen nothing remarkable from anyone else on the field. These guys are playing for their football lives here. Let’s see some heroic efforts in the second half.

vballretired

Okay, I’ll bite. Is it that he sucks or did he microwave fish in the break room? I wonder if Jones could play left guard Olson looks like he lost a bar fight and then had some raccoons dance on his head in the dumpster behind the bar

l4blitzer

Well, they are in New Orleans. If he channeled his inner Pat Summerall, it might explain a few things

SECOND HALF/THIRD QUARTER START

HOU POSSESSION

vballretired

It’s great having a native run interference when I travel there

l4blitzer

The Giraffe is still on the field

vballretired

Patterson has been in

l4blitzer

Boone almost spun out of that…almost

vballretired

Boone has won the third RB battle

l4blitzer

No complaints here …and another Mills drive to nowhere

N.O. POSSESSION

Patrick

Hard to tell, but he sure hasn’t stood out this preseason and that’s a problem.

vballretired

Sylvester Stallone always stands out…not in a good way but……

l4blitzer

Interesting that they will go ahead and actually promote/release that film. With the writers/actor’s strike, it is throwing a number of things off…such as Dune 2 getting pushed off until next March

vballretired

I don’t think this movie will be in theatres more than five days

Patrick

Two things: 1) I suspect it was written and filmed before the strike started. And 2) since when has Sylvester Stallone ever worried about writing?

vballretired

I’ve seen all the Mills I want to see. It’s time for a Stallone/Mills buddy film. We could write a script ourselves

l4blitzer

That tackle just gave NO the 1st down. Sucks for the Texans’ defender

Patrick

I can see it, Stallone’s in his 70s, Mills’ mobility is like that of a 70-year-old, it could work.

l4blitzer

Rivers almost with a patented 2nd half preseason killer sack There’s a preseason play. Stewart with the deflection popped up to Baker for the catch

vballretired

Father/Adopted son. One a wooden aging Italian actor. The other a wooden white bred misunderstood quarterback.

l4blitzer

42 with a nice tackle on the screen Would Stallone work with a Giraffe though?

vballretired

He worked with Dolly Parton as a wannabe country singer

l4blitzer

Thought he didn’t want to deal with zoo animals ever again after working at the NY Zoo as a 21-year old

vballretired

He worked with Estelle Getty in Stop or my mom will shoot

l4blitzer

On that QB scramble, the Gatorade bucket with the best hit

vballretired

The man doesn’t discriminate against bad actors or bad scripts

Patrick

He was tricked into doing that movie.

vballretired

I mean if any of us wanted to break into script writing I can’t think of a more accommodating actor

Patrick

Arnold Schwarzenegger pretended he was going to do Stop or My Mom Will Shoot so that Stallone would do the movie instead.

vballretired

It’s not a tumor

l4blitzer

They’ve always had a bit of an interesting rivalry

GRUPE WITH THE 38 YARD FG: HOU 10 - NO 10; 6:25, THIRD QUARTER

vballretired

I’m the tumornator Oh yeah, there’s a game going on….okay what are we saying about Kenyon Green?

l4blitzer

It was interesting reading “The Last Action Heroes” when it talks about Stallone/Schwarzenegger. At one point, it was a big deal to figure out who would enter and leave a room and who would offer the handshake first

HOU POSSESSION

vballretired

Like Bill Murray and Chevy Chase in Caddieshack

l4blitzer

Sometimes the backstory account can be more entertaining than the movies themselves

vballretired

That was an absolutely [KITTEN]ty throw by Mills

l4blitzer

Nice run by Boone The Giraffe is no longer wandering the field

Patrick

There is a movie to be made about the making of the first Super Mario Bros. movie that will be better than the SMB movie.

vballretired

Another [KITTEN]ty throw. My Durga this guy is awful

l4blitzer

I think it is Perry time for the rest of the game

Patrick

What happened to American Hero Case Keenum?

vballretired

Oh that’s Keenum. Well [KITTEN]

l4blitzer

….and it looks like Boone will be the best 2nd half offensive option

Patrick

No, that’s EJ Perry.

vballretired

Who’s this Humphries dude? Why no Keenum?

Patrick

Audition for Perry to try out for other teams, maybe?

l4blitzer

Well, gotta give Perry something for sweating in a training camp in Houston for a summer

Patrick

Since they know they won’t carry four QBs on the roster.

vballretired

Practice squad?

Patrick

Possibly.

l4blitzer

Hutchinson was WIDE open on that one

vballretired

Okay, let’s say Green is a bust. Whose the left guard?

l4blitzer

Hutchinson with the nice catch…and it stands

vballretired

Hutchinson the Keystone Light Player of the Game

Patrick

Dieter maybe?

vballretired

Jones?

BOONE WITH HIS IMITATION OF A PIERCE DESTROYER OF WORLDS RUN (11 YARDS); HOU 17 - NO 10; 2:21, THIRD QUARTER

Patrick

He’s the only one that’s gotten any meaningful playing time this preseason.

vballretired

Boone could the Mattress Firm POTG

vballretired

True and I’m assuming when you say we need to talk about Green that’s kind of what you meant.

Patrick

Pretty much.

l4blitzer

Perhaps we will see what the cutdown day/waiver wire can produce to augment any G issues. Will have just under two weeks to integrate them before the date in Baltimore American Hero Case Keenum appearance

N.O. POSSESSION

l4blitzer

Pierce with the obligatory age joke about Keenum…clearly he has been reading his Totally Not Fake News reporting

vballretired

Did Keenum get a COVID redshirt? I know it wasn’t a thing but he got all the others…. And we have an Astros/Texans push

l4blitzer

Arnold with the near pick

HOU POSSESSION

vballretired

Ok, save the Boone Offensive PI There are guys other than Humphries on this team

l4blitzer

Seems like we are now highlighting Humphries this quarter Boone didn’t get the 1st down, but he did get to truck another NO defender

vballretired

Save the Boone

END OF THIRD QUARTER: HOU 17 - NO 10; ONE QUARTER LEFT OF DIET FOOTBALL

Patrick

Time for the last chancers to come out and play.

vballretired

More like Pepsi Free football

Patrick

You want a Pepsi you have to pay for it, pal.

vballretired

How about a Tab?

Patrick

I can’t run you a tab until you order something.

FOURTH QUARTER STARTS

N.O. POSSESSION

vballretired

See, we could write a script

l4blitzer

Or are we at a the Clear Pepsi part of the game?

vballretired

Dare I say Zima?

Patrick

::eyes twitch::

l4blitzer

…and now the Fox cameramen taking shots of all the official’s guns/biceps Juuuusssstttt a bit outside for the NO receiver

vballretired

When we start talking referee and official mechanics it’s time to just shut the mics down

Patrick

He was gonna need a rocket up his [KITTEN] to get that one.

Joe

I think Odeleye has made a case this preseason to get a roster spot

l4blitzer

Isn’t there still video footage of your Zima experience Patrick?

HOU POSSESSION

vballretired

Classic

Patrick

Probably somewhere on the internet. And on my phone. Just the worst [KITTEN]ing stuff.

vballretired

Denzel Washington is getting old I had one once. It was as if someone took Sprite, somehow made it worse, and then added a smidge of indiscriminate alcohol.

l4blitzer

Now Erin Andrews interviewing Will Anderson Jr. Practice for the guy if he plays up to his potential

vballretired

Yeah they are good kids. You can’t help but root for them

Joe

Did Gerrid Doaks play at all?

Patrick

If he has I haven’t noticed him.

vballretired

Not yet that I’ve seen

Joe

Dang I was hoping we’d see a bunch of him since he’s looked alright this preseason and is probably on the fringe of being cut Maybe it’ll be rountree vs. Doaks for the 4th quarter?

N.O. POSSESSION

vballretired

Maybe. I think practice probably plays a heavier role with the lack of game time

Joe

Yea ur very right, but that doesn’t count in my fan monkey brain since I can’t view it I mean Perry looks cool and all but i think he’s missing something… Like…some more neck….or something

l4blitzer

Big play for the NO TE

vballretired

Yeah always more neck

l4blitzer

Davis with the sack. Looked like the turbulence got the QB on the rush there

vballretired

I need to explore this Verizon stuff to see if I could actually stream NFL

Joe

Woo Khalil Davis!

vballretired

My Durga we are hyping this kitten of a game? Jordan Love vs. Justin Fields?

l4blitzer

Contractually obligated to hype it for FOX, ‘cause Packers and Bears….just cause

Joe

Hahaha

vballretired

It’s like a heavyweight match between Buster Douglass and Peter McNiely

Joe

Although I would like to see if Jordan love is good cuz that would make the 2020 qb class like the best one in years

GRUPE WITH THE 50 YARD FG; HOU 17 - NO 13; 9:03, FOURTH QUARTER

l4blitzer

How crazy is it that the Lions have only ONE playoff win in the Super Bowl era???

HOU POSSESSION

Joe

That Bobby layne curse really did its job

vballretired

Well when you draft a WR every year one of them has to be a HOFer but it’s not exactly a recipe for success

Joe

Hey Dylan Horton is on the field! And he’s gone haha Please come back

vballretired

There goes my Horned Frog

l4blitzer

Of course I can show my age here, with the Fox promo saying 30 years on the network…I can remember a time when FOX didn’t have the NFL

vballretired

Irv Cross baby!

Patrick

I can, but only barely. I was in middle school when Fox got the NFL.

HOU WITH THE FUMBLE RECOVERY ON THE PUNT

vballretired

Jimmy the Greek and his not so subtle racism? Good times

l4blitzer

Hutchinson forcing the Saints player to cause the fumble….definitely in consideration for Mattress Firm acknowledgement

Joe

WOOOO

vballretired

Hutchinson jumping in front of Boone for POTG?

Joe

Yeah look at Hutchison go! He’s had one heck of a game

l4blitzer

BOOTH REVIEW…please stand by….please stand by

vballretired

You remember Ahmad Rashad proposing to Phlyss Rashad live in air?

Patrick

I don’t remember it, but I’ve seen the video.

vballretired

I was watching live You would think someone like Gordon Ramsay would have a little stronger gag reflex

UPON FURTHER REVIEW, HUTCHINSON WAS THE FIRST TO TOUCH THE BALL, SO SAINTS POSSESSION

Joe

BOOOOO

vballretired

Lucas Croll dude

Joe

They’re trying to stop Hutchinson szn

l4blitzer

Saints adding some drama to this one

vballretired

There’s that vaunted run defense

Joe

Dylan Horton tackle!

l4blitzer

Defense with a make-up stop

vballretired

Good call on Odedyle

Joe

Yea odeleye i think has to stay on the team

vballretired

Garrett Wallow in coverage

l4blitzer

Wow…some actually booing…first I’ve heard tonight of any sort

Joe

If he gets cut another team will take him in an instant

vballretired

No good from 60

GRUPE JUST MISSED A 60 YARDER; HOU POSSESSION

Joe

Wooooo

vballretired

It’s time for Waterboy all kneel offense

l4blitzer

That’s practically what the Texans have done this quarter But yeah, they need to make sure the clock is running now

vballretired

Potato potato How about that illegal hole

l4blitzer

Welp…it seems like 50/50 for any good run beyond a CHUM for the Texans will involve a called hold

vballretired

Gotta love future cuts committing penalties

Patrick

Love the ref showing which side is getting the penalty like he’s doing a sideways Nazi salute.

l4blitzer

Everyone on the field, and I mean everyone, has to show off in the 4th in the hopes of getting those future gigs

vballretired

They haven’t plugged the Goodrich Blimp yet.

Patrick

It’s like you said l4, for some of these guys, this is the end of the line.

l4blitzer

Texans going for the preseason kill shot

TEXANS MISSED ON A FOURTH DOWN CONVERSION; N.O. POSSESSION

vballretired

Boy that was a [KITTEN] of a call on fourth down

Joe

Patterson looks pretty good, might end up being kept on the team cuz of how thin the Texans are at guard

vballretired

Rip that Tim Kelly page out of the book

l4blitzer

It was there…just missed the throw

vballretired

Yeah he and Deiter might end up being the guys there

TWO MINUTE WARNING

Joe

Yeah, Deiter I think has shown enough to keep a spot, and even though I like Patterson, I also like both Morrissey and Coward, so I don’t know how many of these 3rd/4th string guys they’re trying to keep around

l4blitzer

There are other Saints’ receivers besides Krull, right?

vballretired

Krull is a potential cut I’d look at

Joe

Agreed!

l4blitzer

If he could play guard, we’d be all over that

vballretired

How long do you hold onto Green?

ARNOLD WITH THE END ZONE INT; HOU POSSESSION

Joe

LETS GOOO LETS GO GRAYLAND ARNOLD alright!!!!

vballretired

2-1 is better than a poke in the eye with a sharp stick

l4blitzer

Ah yes, the opener in Baltimore. Will be there live…hope it is not THAT painful Rountree got obliterated on that run stop

vballretired

Ok just kneel it down

l4blitzer

Welp…another good run stopped by a Texans’ flag. Gotta say, the replacement punter for the Texans has done well tonight

N.O. POSSESSION

Joe

Here we go again I didn’t think I’d be like nervous about winning a preseason game but here we are

l4blitzer

Arnold juuusssttt missed another INT

vballretired

See Rudy, the NCAA really hamstrings us with this 60 rule. At some spots we only have one backup

Joe

Oh dang!!!

l4blitzer

Well, if we have issues with our Oline backups…not sure a lot of the Saints’ Oline on the field will be around post-Tuesday either Arnold just missed another INT Could have set some sort of NFL preseason INT record

vballretired

The question is if you’ve blown a first rounder how long do you wait to cut bait?

l4blitzer

Depends how much you believe in the sunk cost fallacy

vballretired

I wrote a Substack on that Not related to football

Joe

WHOA

Patrick

Woooooooooow, beautiful pick.

vballretired

Good pick

DANTZLER WITH A NICE INT; HOU POSSESSION

Joe

big pick by Cameron dantzler!!!! WOOOOO

l4blitzer

Looked like a stellar EPL goalie save

Joe

Great ending by the defensive backfield haha I suddenly feel a lot better about the backup DBs

FINAL: HOU 17 - NO 13; HOUSTON CLINCHES ITS THIRD STRAIGHT WINNING PRESEASON AT 2-1.

Joe

I thought this was a real good preseason! I tried to dig in on the offensive line competition, and I think we got to see some potential in Patterson, Rashaad Coward, Jimmy Morrissey, and Kilian Zierer, specifically. Defense looked good for much of the preseason, and the wealth of quality reps from d-linemen was a welcome surprise too. Even though the preseason doesn’t tell us anything about the regular season, I think theres reason to believe in the d-line is much improved from last year. Preseason MVP: Offense: Tank Dell, but very happy about Mike Boone Defensive MVP: Hmm Henry To’oTo’o? Ka’Dar Holman? Khalil Davis? All I think proved to be quality players, but both Grayland Arnold and Adebayo Odeleye stole my heart with splash plays

Patrick

CJ Stroud finally officially announced as starting quarterback (duh).

vballretired

Yipeeee!!!!

Game Balls: Well, it was the final preseason game. For many on the Texans’ roster, it is perhaps the most anxious time of the year. Some of these players may make the cut with the team. Some may latch on with another squad after Tuesday in the mad dash before the waiver wire deadlines on Wednesday. Others may find a football home in Canada, one of the smaller scale pro/semi-pro leagues throughout the country or an international football league. Perhaps some may get that mid-week call during the season to come in for a tryout to fill a roster spot open due to injury. Yet, there is a good chance that after Tuesday, it is the last hurrah for these players. To them, while it may not compare to winning an actual NFL roster spot, they get the coveted HOTD game ball for getting the chance to do what most of us can only dream/fantasize about: play on an honest-to-[DURGA] NFL team.